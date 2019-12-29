49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Predictions & Pick: Best Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers are 3.0-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s pivotal NFC West matchup at CenturyLink Field.

San Francisco (12-3) can wrap up the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs win a win on Sunday night in Seattle. Jimmy Garoppolo will be making his first career start at CenturyLink Field, which is considered to be among the loudest stadiums in the league. “You have to have your mind ready for that,” Garoppolo said. San Francisco lost the first meeting between these two teams 27-24 in overtime. Tight end George Kittle is just 33 yards away from his second straight 1,000-yard season and needs 10 receptions to match last year’s career-high total.

Seattle (11-4) can climb as high as No. 3 in the standings with a win on Sunday. All of the buzz surrounding the team this week has swirled around Marshawn Lynch, who rejoined the team after season-ending injuries to both Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise. Lynch will join Robert Turbin in a new-look Seattle backfield behind Russell Wilson, who has been the second-leading candidate for MVP this season behind Lamar Jackson. Wilson did throw one of his five interceptions this season in the overtime win over the 49ers.

The loser of this game will drop all the way to the No. 5 seed and will open the postseason on the road against either the Cowboys or Eagles. We break down the matchup and offer our best prop bets and analysis for Sunday’s crucial NFC West showdown between the 49ers and Seahawks.

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 8:20 pm

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: NBC

Spread: 49ers -3

Total: 45.5

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Analysis & Picks

Beast Mode is back! Apparel sales of Lynch’s namesake have been through the roof, which is not surprising. Lynch claimed “unfinished business” brought him back to the NFL, and it couldn’t come at a better time for a battered and bruised Seahawks’ backfield. Lynch’s rushing prop on FanDuel opened at 25.5 yards and regardless of his usage on Sunday, this feels like a very attainable number as I expect Marshawn to show off some fresh legs and burst. I’m not saying empty your bankroll on this, but it will definitely be a fun prop for fans of Beast Mode hoping for a big return.

PICK: Marshawn Lynch over 25.5 rushing yards (-112)

Besides Lynch, the other beast in this game has been George Kittle, who has really established himself as an elite receiving tight end in the league. Kittle needs just 33 yards to break through the 1,000-yard barrier, which he should get easily. He’s coming off a five-catch, 79-yard performance in last Saturday’s win over the Rams where Kittle also found the end zone. Now he’s facing a Seahawks secondary allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. I’m not entirely sure that Kittle can crack his current receiving prop total of 70.5 yards, but I am confident he can find the end zone at a strong price of +135. He is definitely Jimmy G’s most reliable red-zone weapon.

PICK: George Kittle anytime touchdown (+135)

