2020 NFL Mock Draft Senior Bowl Edition: Jordan Love Climbs

The NFL Draft season is officially upon us with the Senior Bowl practice week coming to an end, and the not all so important game kicking off today.

With that said, the Senior Bowl will give us a closer look at some of the top 2020 NFL Draft prospects that will be available for selection come late April. That includes players such as Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love, the latter of whom has begun his ascension up draft boards.

Jump to: Round 1 Mock Continued (Picks 17-32)

2020 NFL Mock Draft (Picks 1-16)

1) Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow | QB | LSU

Cincinnati may try and make it seem like they haven’t decided on Burrow yet, but this pick is essentially set in stone. Ryan Finley is clearly not the guy for Cinci, while Andy Dalton is nothing more than a bridge quarterback at this point in his career. The type of accuracy Joe Burrow showed in the National Championship was mind-blowing. Adding that to a core of skill players consisting of Joe Mixon, AJ Green (barring a trade), John Ross, and Auden Tate, and Cincinnati may actually have something.

2) Washington Redskins Chase Young | EDGE | Ohio St.

A fairly obvious pick here. After selecting Dwayne Haskins in the first round a year ago, Washington will be able to snag the best overall player in the upcoming draft, Ohio State’s Chase Young. Ryan Kerrigan led all Washington edge rushers with just 5.5 sacks in 2019. Young recorded 16.5 sacks in just 10 games this season.

3) Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah | CB | Ohio St.

Darius Slay’s name has been riddled in trade talks for the better part of the past year. Justin Coleman is a nice slot-guy, but struggles on the outside. Okudah gives Matt Patricia a big-bodied corner to play the Stephone Gilmore position in his defense. Isaiah Simmons is a potential fit here as well, while the Tua-Train may pick up speed as we learn more about his health.

4) New York Giants Jedrick Wills Jr. | OT | Alabama

Speaking of Isaiah Simmons, Giants fans would love nothing more than to see a rangy specimen such as Simmons roam sideline to sideline for their defense. New York hasn’t had a linebacker worth mentioning since the Antonio Pierce days. However, goal number one in New York is protecting Daniel Jones. While he may not be the clear-cut best tackle in the class, sitting at just 20 years of age, Jedrick Wills Jr. offers the most upside.

Remember all that nonsense the media tried to throw at you that Tua would tumble down draft boards following his injury? It seems as that will not be the case, barring any last-minute injury setbacks. Ryan Fitzpatrick has enough magic left in the tank to serve as a stop-gap quarterback while Tua works his way back to full strength. All in all, Miami gets their guy, and may not have to trade up to do so.

6) Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert | QB | Oregon

Philip Rivers has moved his family out of Los Angeles, likely spelling the end of his Chargers tenure. Justin Herbert was a bit shaky this season, yet he demonstrated his phenomenal traits and attributes readily at the Senior Bowl, leading to being named our Senior Bowl Player of the Week. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have proven that in today’s NFL you can succeed based on raw talent while working through your development towards becoming a legitimate passer.

7) Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown | DL | Auburn

Derrick Brown is an athletic freak for his size, and someone who will likely be considered strongly to Detroit at three-overall. Vernon Butler has proven to be a major disappointment in Carolina, evident by his 59.0 PFF grade. Gerald McCoy, on the other hand, will be turning 32-years old, and he’ll be a free agent this offseason.

Arizona showed promise in 2019. They look to have struck gold with Kyler Murray, while the trade deadline deal for Kenyan Drake is proving to be one of the best acquisitions in all of 2019. Team up Jeudy, the best route-runner in the draft, with the two names mentioned above, along with Christian Kirk, and the Cards suddenly have one of the most lethal offenses in all of football. Larry Fitzgerald will be back in 2020, but it’s time to find his heir-apparent.

Simmons offers superb range and athleticism that the Jaguars have been missing from the linebacker position since Telvin Smith abruptly retired. The do-it-all defender offers positional flexibility and the capability to play on all three downs, having started his career at safety. The one-time elite defense needs all the help they can get.

10) Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas | OT | Georgia

This pick would have seemed unfathomable just a few weeks ago. Yet Andrew Thomas seems to be falling out of favor amongst tackles with perceived higher ceilings, much to the Browns’ liking. No team’s need in the NFL is more glaring than the Brown’s desperation for an offensive tackle.

11) New York Jets Mekhi Becton | OT | Louisville

CeeDee Lamb had been our choice here for a while. However, this time instead of giving Sam Darnold a number one receiver, we’ll give him some protection. Becton appears to be soaring up draft boards. The Louisville product is a dancing bear standing at 6’7” and weighing in at nearly 370 pounds. Kelvin Beachum, Jets starting left tackle from a season ago, is set to hit free agency heading into the 2020 season.

12) Oakland/LV Raiders CeeDee Lamb | WR | Oklahoma

When all is said and done, Lamb may prove to be the best receiver in this class. Oakland is hungry for a true WR1 in their offense. Lamb can be that and potentially more. The Oklahoma product possesses elite ball skills and lethal run after catch ability.

Jordan Love may not be a first-round prospect in the majority of scouts and fans’ eyes, however, he just has to be a first-round prospect in one team’s eyes. Love impressed at the Senior Bowl. Don’t be surprised to see teams fall in love with his traits. His placement this late in the first round may seem laughable come late April.

Tampa can use all the defensive secondary help they can get. However, they may choose to allow some of their youngsters the opportunity to develop throughout the 2020 NFL season. Many expect the Bucs to pursue David Johnson this offseason. How about just going after a younger, healthier, frankly better version of DJ in Georgia’s D’Andre Swift.

15) Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III | WR | Alabama

It’s only been a handful of games, but an argument could be made that Drew Lock is already the best QB to make his way to Denver since Peyton Manning. Whether that is a compliment to Lock’s abilities or simply an indictment on John Elway’s GM’ing skills remains to be seen. However, Lock will need more than just Courtland Sutton to prove his worth. Lock’s cannon arm and Ruggs’ 4.25 speed seem like a match made in heaven.

16) Atlanta Falcons AJ Epenesa | DL | Iowa

Epenesa, who has recorded 10.5+ sacks in each of the past two seasons would be a perfect fit at the Michael Bennett-position in the Dan Quinn-defense in Atlanta.

READ NEXT: Round 1 Mock Continued (Picks 17-32)