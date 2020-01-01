Jerry Jeudy NFL Draft Projection: Latest Mocks & Profile for Alabama WR

Alabama Crimson Tide’s all-word wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is one of the Bells of the Ball when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft. Jeudy offers superstar upside, matched with stellar production and elite work habits. Jeudy’s draft stock has remained north of the first-round since entering 2019, and his play this season has all but cemented that.

Jerry Jeudy’s Latest Mocks & Draft Projections

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller’s current projections on Jeudy fall in line with the majority of Draft experts as we sit here at the start of the New Year. Miller ranks Jeudy as his WR1 in the 2020 draft class. Jeudy can be found behind just Chase Young and Joe Burrow on Miller’s Big Board, ranking as the third-best player in the draft class according to the B/R writer.

WalterFootball has Jeudy coming off the board fourth overall to the New York Giants in their most recent 2020 NFL Mock Draft. Jeudy is the first wideout off the board in the mock and would fill a major hole in the Giants offense left behind in the aftermath of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

Here’s a snippet of WalterFootball’s reasoning behind the selection.

With the Giants out of position to select Chase Young and even Jeff Okudah with a very harmful victory, they’ll likely go after the best player available, which would be Jerry Jeudy. Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate all played well this year, but none of them happen to be a No. 1 receiver. Jeudy is a height-weight-speed freak in the mold of a Julio Jones. He’s the next great Alabama receiver, and he has a good chance of being a top-five selection. He may even go No. 3 overall.

USA Today’s Draft Wire‘s mock draft may be the most eye-catching in terms of Jeudy’s placement. Jeudy falls out of the top-eight, and into the lap of the Jacksonville Jaguars at ninth overall. In fact, Draft Wire has fellow wide receiver prospect CeeDee Lamb coming off the board a pick earlier, at eighth overall.

Jeudy would give Jacksonville a lethal one-two punch at receiver alongside DJ Chark. However, the Jags have a plethora of needs more crucial than adding depth to an already talented wide receiver group.

Jerry Jeudy NFL Draft Profile

Pros: The former Biletnikoff Award winner, as the best receiver in the nation, Jerry Jeudy aligns favorably with the top wide receivers to come off draft boards in recent memory, ala Julio Jones and AJ Green. Jeudy may be arguably the best route runner to come out of a draft class in the past 10 years. He will also run one of, if not the fastest 40-yard dashes at the combine. The wideout possesses soft, natural hands, and the football IQ to constantly find the soft spot in the defensive coverage.

Cons: This section will remain short, as there’s not much Jeudy can’t do. The most obvious negative for Jeudy would be his moderately slender frame. The wideout stands at 6’1”, weighing in at 192 pounds. He seems to lack a bit of bulk, and in return, some strength to get off of man coverage. However, his route running is so superb it hasn’t played much ill-effect on his production thus far.

Draft Projection: Top 5-10 Overall

Jerry Jeudy is one of the most well-rounded and polished wide receiver prospects to come out of the college ranks in recent memory. His route running abilities are second to none, and his game-speed is not far behind. Jeudy has been compared favorably to Odell Beckham Jr. and offers similar upside in the right situation. There is no reason why Jeudy should be waiting in the green room after the top-10 picks come off the board come late April.

