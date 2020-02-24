11 Best Golf Sweaters for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Golf sweaters are must-haves for players who like to hit the course when there is a bit of a chill in the air.
So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and effective golf sweaters on the market today to help make your decision easier. Which is the best one for you? Keep reading below, check out the pros and cons, and we’re sure you’ll find one to your liking. And they’re perfect for off the course, too.
And if you want to see different but comparable styles, browse a wider selection of golf pullovers for more options.
Price: $43.53
Price: $95.00
Price: $65.00
Price: $19.20
Price: $54.95
Price: $79.95
Price: $95.00
Price: $110.00
Price: $55.00
Price: $63.00
Price: $125.00
1. Adidas Golf 3-Stripes Pullover
Cons:
- Adidas Climalite technology has moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and dry
- Soft French terry polyester is ideal for moderate temperatures
- Quarter-zip with self-fabric sleeve cuffs and bottom hem
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
- Some users felt the fabric wasn't warm enough
- Not all sizes available in all colors
Highlighted by the moisture-wicking properties of the ClimaLite Technology, the Adidas Golf 3-Stripe Pullover will keep you cool and dry on the course.
ClimaLite’s outer layer of synthetic fibers absorbs sweat and other moisture and dries quickly. Made of soft polyester French terry, the pullover sweater has a quarter-zip and self-fabric sleeve cuffs and bottom hem.
Featuring the Adidas main logo on the bottom right hem and the 3-stripe design on the left arm, the sweater can be taken off and stored in apparel pockets of all golf bags.
2. Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 Zip
Cons:
- UA Storm technology is water resistant and breathable
- Ideal in cooler temperatures thanks to the fleece exterior and brushed inner
- Fuller cut helps with range of motion on all swings
- Might be a bit bulky for some
- It doesn't have UPF sun protection
- It might be on the pricey side, depending on the size and color
When it comes to cold weather golf apparel, Under Armour has few peers. And the UA Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 Zip Pullover the perfect sweater for cooler temperatures, on and off the golf course.
Highlighted by UA’s Storm Technology, the pullover helps repel water to keep you dry and comfortable. And the lightweight, breathable heathered fleece exterior with the soft brushed inner is designed for extra warmth while not sacrificing breathability.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the pullover has a fuller fit so your range of motion on swings won’t be restricted. It also has ribbed collar, cuffs, and waist.
3. Nike Golf Therma Repel Crew Top
Cons:
- Nike Therma fabric keeps in heat for added warmth
- Water-repellent outer finish blocks out moisture to keep you dry
- The ergonomic design provides flexibility and range of motion
- Some might find the cut a bit restrictive
- Can be on the pricey side, depending on color and size
- Quantities might be limited for certain colors and sizes
Don’t let a little rain and cool temperatures keep you from hitting the golf course. And that’s where the Nike Golf Therma Repel Crew Top comes in.
This sweater has it all, including Nike’s Therma technology, which keeps the heat in for added warmth on chilly days, and a water-repellent outer to keep you dry and comfortable all round long. It also has an athletic cut so you can have maximum flexibility on all golf shots.
Other highlights include a straight hem, crew neck, and the Nike “Swoosh” logo on the chest.
Are you a fan cold weather golf? Then check out our top picks for the best winter golf gloves.
4. Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater
Cons:
- Made of soft cotton, ideal for moderate temperatures
- It's not too bulky and can easily be stored in golf bag pockets
- Available in over 30 colors
- Doesn't feature any innovative technology
- Some users felt the sweater didn't run true to size
- Might not be the best choice when it comes to range of motion
When it comes to inexpensive golf sweaters, the Amazon Essentials V-Neck is one that quickly comes to mind.
While it doesn’t boast the technology Adidas, Under Armour, and Nike sweaters do, Amazon’s V-Neck is made of 100 percent soft cotton and is ideal for moderate to cooler temperatures. And when it warms up, simply take it off and store it in your golf bag apparel pocket.
Available in over 30 pockets, the sweater is machine washable, but many recommend you line dry it.
5. Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Pullover Quarter Zip Fleece Golf Sweater
Cons:
- Made with soft fleece, it provides warmth on colder days but is still lightweight and breathable
- The stretchy cuffs, waist, and hem allow for full range of motion on all shots
- Multi-functional design as it can be worn on or off the course
- It runs on the small side so order up one size if you want a loose fit
- While it dries quickly, it isn't water resistant
- It doesn't have any pockets
The Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Pullover Quarter Zip Fleece Golf Sweater combines functionality, style, and comfort at a reasonable price.
Made of polyester with moisture-wicking properties, the sweater has stretchy ribbed cuffs, collar, and waist band for full range of motion on all golf shots. The fleece fabric is designed to keep you warm in cooler temperatures, but it’s also very lightweight and breathable.
The pullover, which is available in a variety of colors, has a slimmer fit, so if you prefer a looser garment, it’s recommended you order a size larger than you normally would.
Browswe a wider selection of golf pullovers and other styles from Three Sixty Six.
6. Greg Norman Foreword Series Crewneck Golf Sweaters
Cons:
- Garment dyed cotton knit is both soft and bright
- Ideal for cooler days on the golf course
- High performance fabric can be worn both on and off the course
- Doesn't have moisture-wicking properties
- On the pricey side
- Not all sizes available in all colors
Greg Norman was once the No. 1 player in the world and now he’s crushing it off the course, too. His Foreward Series Cotton Golf Sweaters are highlighted by its soft cotton construction and bright garment dyed colors.
The extremely soft sweater is perfect both on and off the course wear, especially when the temperatures dip. The crewneck sweater features the Norman Shark logo on left seam.
Browse the entire Greg Norman Collection for more gear, like golf shirts, hats, jackets, and more.
7. Nike 2020 PGA Championship Performance Sweater
Cons:
- Nike's Dri-Fit technology wicks moisture away
- Spandex fabric allows for full range of motion
- Embroidered graphics of the PGA Championship logo pops off the blue color
- On the pricey side
- Quantities are limited
- Some might find it doesn't run true to size
The Nike 2020 PGA Championship Performance Sweater is highlighted by Dri-Fit technology, which wicks moisture and sweat away from the body, drying it quickly.
Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the sweater is designed to give you full range of motion on all your golf shots. The lightweight sweater is perfect for mild temperatures and features embroidered graphics of the PGA Championship 2020 logo.
The PGA Championship will be held May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
8. Callaway Thermal Merino Wool 1/4 Zip Sweater
Cons:
- Callaway Opti-Therm Thermal Insulation designed to keep you warm
- The merino wool construction is both soft and breathable
- Contains some elastane, which provides extra stretch and flexibility
- On the pricey side
- It doesn't have moisture-wicking properties
- Some users felt the material was on the thin side
When it comes to Callaway and its golf apparel, they are certainly a leader in the industry. And their Thermal Merino Wool 1/4 Zip Sweater is a high-performance pullover designed to keep you warm on and off the course.
Made of 100 percent soft and breathable merino wool, the sweater features Callaway’s Opti-Therm Thermal Insulation. It also contains some elastane, which provides extra stretch and flexibility on all golf shots.
Other features include a 1/4 zip, a mock ribbed collar, and Callaway’s Tour logo on the center-back neck.
9. Adidas 653F ClimaWarm Performance Fleece Crew
Cons:
- ClimaWarm performance fabric wicks away moisture to keep you dry
- Breathable fleece liner designed to keep you warm
- Dual-layer cuffs for softer, comfortable feel
- Some might find it a bit bulky
- Not all sizes available in all colors
- Doesn't have any spandex fabric for added stretch
If softness, warmth, and performance is what you’re looking for, then the Adidas 653F ClimaWarm Performance Fleece Crew could be exactly what you need.
Highlighted by Adidas’ ClimaWarm technology, which is designed to wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm on those cooler, wet days, the fleece is made of 70 percent cotton and 30 percent polyester. It also features a breathable soft interior fleece liner for added warmth.
The sweater has dual-layer cuffs and hem as well as a crewneck with a smooth band. There is an embroidered Adidas logo on the left sleeve and a stitched triangle at the front neckline.
Pair this sweater with a new winter golf hat and be ready to play all year, regardless of the weather.
10. Puma Crewneck Sweater
Cons:
- The moisture-wicking outer layer absorbs sweat and rain; dries quickly to keep you comfortable
- Performance fit is slighter wider in the shoulders and chest for more range of motion
- Perfect for on and off the course use
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt it ran a bit large in size
- Not all sizes available in all colors
When it comes to golf sweaters, the Puma Essential Crewneck delivers thanks to its moisture-wicking properties and performance fit.
The outer layer is designed to absorb sweat and other moisture, then drying quickly to keep you cool and comfortable. The performance fit is slighter wider in the shoulders, chest, and sleeves so you’ll have full range of motion with every swing.
Made of 100 percent soft and warm cotton, the Puma Sweater has stylish heathered fabric and features the “cat” logo on the left sleeve.
Browse a wider selection of Puma Golf Gear for more options.
11. 2020 U.S. Open Vineyard Vines Heathered Gray Sankaty Half-Zip Performance Pullover
Cons:
- Stylish embroidered graphics and heathered look make it stand out visually
- Performance material ideal for on and off the course use
- Features an olympic collar with no tag for added comfort
- On the pricey side
- Sizes don't go larger than 2XL
- Doesn't have any stretch fabric construction
Stand out both on and off the course in the 2020 U.S. Open Vineyard Vines Heathered Sankaty Half-Zip Performance Pullover.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the sweater features embroidered graphics, an olympic collar (and it’s tagless!), and heathered fabric for a sleek look. Machine washable, the sweater is ideal for moderate temperatures.
The U.S. Open will be held June 18-21 at Winged Foot (West Course) in Mamaroneck, New York. Browse a wider selection of U.S. Open gear and apparel for more options.
