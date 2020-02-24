11 Best Golf Sweaters for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Golf sweaters are must-haves for players who like to hit the course when there is a bit of a chill in the air.

So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and effective golf sweaters on the market today to help make your decision easier. Which is the best one for you? Keep reading below, check out the pros and cons, and we’re sure you’ll find one to your liking. And they’re perfect for off the course, too.

And if you want to see different but comparable styles, browse a wider selection of golf pullovers for more options.