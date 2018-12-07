10 Best Winter Golf Gloves: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

The HJ Glove Winter Performance Golf Gloves boast some innovative and original technology designed to keep your hands warm while not limiting you on your swing.

First off, the gloves are made of HJ's ThermoTex fleece material, which provides excellent warmth while giving you the flexibility for full range of motion on all swings. The WeatherTan Cabretta leather palm has extra insulation and promotes great grip in all temperatures. And finally the lined wrist cuff helps prevent wind from entering the glove. Get a custom fit thanks to the Velcro tab closure.

These are available in these men's sizes -- Small, Medium, Medium/Large, Large, X-Large, and XX-Large.

You can also get women's sizes of the HJ Winter Performance Glove.