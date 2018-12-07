10 Best Winter Golf Gloves: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Just because the weather is getting colder, it doesn’t mean you need to stop playing golf. But you’ll need to the proper gear to keep warm. And that certainly goes for your hands.
So we’ve come up with a list of the best winter golf gloves, designed to keep your hands warm and dry in the worst conditions. Check out some of the most popular ones below from the top brands like Callaway, FootJoy, Nike, Under Armour, and more.
HJ Glove Men’s Winter Performance Golf GlovePrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ThermoTex fleece construction provides extra warmth and flexibility
- WeatherTan Cabretta leather palm is durable and has extra insulation
- Lined wrist cuff and wind block for added warmth
- The gloves are not waterproof
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Some users felt they ran small in size
The HJ Glove Winter Performance Golf Gloves boast some innovative and original technology designed to keep your hands warm while not limiting you on your swing.
First off, the gloves are made of HJ's ThermoTex fleece material, which provides excellent warmth while giving you the flexibility for full range of motion on all swings. The WeatherTan Cabretta leather palm has extra insulation and promotes great grip in all temperatures. And finally the lined wrist cuff helps prevent wind from entering the glove. Get a custom fit thanks to the Velcro tab closure.
These are available in these men's sizes -- Small, Medium, Medium/Large, Large, X-Large, and XX-Large.
You can also get women's sizes of the HJ Winter Performance Glove.
Find more HJ Glove Men's Winter Performance Golf Glove information and reviews here.
Callaway Thermal Grip Winter Golf GlovesPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- OptiShield Microfiber outer shell is water and wind resistant
- Synthetic leather palm provides excellent grip, including in wet conditions
- OptiTherm fleece inner lining for added warmth
- These are pricier than most on the list
- Some users felt the palm was on the thin side
- Some users said they weren't particularly very warm in windy conditions
A golf list can't be considered complete without a Callaway product on it. And their Thermal Grip Winter Golf Gloves are some of their most popular cold-weather gloves.
They feature a ton of Callaway's original technology to help maximize performance in tough winter conditions. The OptiShield Microfiber outer shell helps repel water and wind, the OptiTherm fleece inner lining provides warmth, the OptiFit adjustable closure gets you a secure fit and features perforations for breathability, and the synthetic leather palm gives a great grip, especially in wet conditions.
The gloves are available in both men's and women's sizes.
Learn more about the previous model of the Thermal Grip Glove.
Find more Callaway Thermal Grip Winter Golf Gloves information and reviews here.
FootJoy WinterSof Golf GlovesPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water-resistant Sure-Grip Autosuede knit palm provides excellent grip in all conditions
- A longer knit cuff keeps the warmth in and helps prevent the cold and wind from entering the bottom of the glove
- Weather-Shield foam fleece on the back retains warmth and resists cold
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt they weren't as durable
- You need to remove them in order to use a smart phone or yardage marker
Don't let the company name fool you, FootJoy isn't just in the shoe business. They make wildly popular golf gear, which includes their WinterSof Gloves.
These wind- and water-resistant gloves have Sure-Grip Autosuede knit palm which enables you to get an excellent grip on all shots in all weather conditions. FJ's Weather-Shield foam fleece is certain to keep you warm on those blustery days on the course. And the extended cuff helps prevent the cold and wind from entering the glove.
These are considered some of the most popular and best winter golf gloves on the market today.
The WinterSof Gloves are also available in women's sizes.
Find more FootJoy WinterSof Golf Gloves information and reviews here.
Mizuno ThermaGrip Men’s Golf GlovesPrice: $20.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- FitBridge construction enables you to get full range of motion in your hands
- Mizuno's BreathThermo fabric technology is designed to keep you warm
- The foam resin print enables you to get an amazing grip, especially in wet conditions
- They aren't waterproof
- Some feel other gloves on the market are warmer
- Doesn't have a longer cuff at the bottom of the glove like most others
Highlighted by a synthetic suede palm and original technology, the ThermaGrip Men's Golf Gloves are some of the most popular cold-weather ones from Mizuno.
The FitBridge construction provides a custom fit and extra flexibility. Breath Thermo is a cool bit of thermal technology that uses your body's vapors to generate heat. And the 3D Printing foam resin print helps you get an excellent grip, especially in wet conditions.
The ThermaGrip Gloves are also available in women's sizes.
Find more Mizuno ThermaGrip Men's Golf Gloves information and reviews here.
Orlimar Winter Performance Fleece Golf GlovePrice: $19.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polar Fleece construction and extra long wristband guarantee maximum warmth
- Gloves are 100 percent water-resistant
- Synthetic textured palm ensures a solid grip in all conditions
- Not available in all sizes
- Some users felt sizes ran small
- Some felt the glove got too heavy when it was wet
The Orlimar Winter Performance Fleece Golf Gloves are highlighted by Polar Fleece construction which will keep your hands warm in the coldest conditions. It also features an extra long elastic wrist cuff which helps keep wind and cold air from entering the glove.
Also 100 percent water resistant. the Orlimar Winter Performance Gloves have a synthetic textured palm to ensure a great grip, even in wet conditions.
The pair comes in at under $20, too, so for the value these are some of the best winter golf gloves available this season.
Find more Orlimar Winter Performance Fleece Golf Glove information and reviews here.
Finger Ten Winter Golf GlovesPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The extra long flexible wrist cuff is designed to keep wind out
- Soft cotton lining on the back is waterproof and windproof
- The palm, which is made of a suede microfiber 3D pattern, provides soft feel and excellent grip in cold conditions
- Not touchscreen friendly; you'll need to remove the gloves to use a phone or yardage markers
- Gloves might get too heavy when wet
- Limited sizes available
You'll get great value from the Finger Ten Winter Golf Gloves as they offer everything you need for playing in colder conditions while paying just about $15.
They feature a soft cotton back, which has a warm windproof fleece lining and waterproof nylon. The adjustable band on the back also provides maximum flexibility on all shots. Extra warmth is provided by the long wrist cuff, which helps keep wind out.
The palm is made of a suede microfiber 3D pattern, which gives a soft feel and excellent grip in all conditions, especially colder ones. And a final cool perk is there is a built-in golf ball marker on the back tab of the left glove.
Find more Finger Ten Winter Golf Gloves information and reviews here.
Zero Restriction Men’s Windstopper Winter GlovesPrice: $45.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of stylish, durable, and comforable Pittards Leather
- Gore Windstopper lining provides extreme warmth with less bulk
- The palm works very well in cold and wet weather, offering a solid grip
- They are expensive
- Some users felt the gloves ran small in size
- Not available in all sizes
If you're willing to shell out a little more money (about $45), the Windstoppers from Zero Restriction are some of the best winter golf gloves available today.
They feature a Gore Windstopper liner that keeps your hands extra warm and dry in all conditions, including wet days. The gloves are made of Pittards Leather, which not only is stylish and comfortable, but not as bulky as other materials.
The flexible gloves feature an adjustable Velcro closure so you can get a custom fit. It also comes with a removable golf ball marker.
Find more Zero Restriction Men's Windstopper Winter Gloves information and reviews here.
Under Armour ColdGear Winter Golf GlovesPrice: $23.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with ColdGear fabric, which provides ample warmth and comfort
- ArmourFleece backing helps with wind and waterproofing
- Synthetic leather and UA Hex wet grip technology on the palm provide superior grip in all conditions
- Older model, so supplies might be limited
- Some users feel the gloves run small in size
- The gloves might get heavy when wet
Under Armour is known for their innovative technology and they pack a lot of it into their ColdGear Winter Golf Gloves.
The synthetic leather and UA Hex wet grip technology on the palm provide a great grip in all conditions, including wet and cold ones. The ColdGear fabric provides comfort, moisture management, and extra warmth for colder days. And the ArmourFleece backing helps keep out the wind and water so you're dry and comfortable all round long.
Other features are the ergonomic Velcro closure to get a custom fit, a flexible leather backing, and a longer wrist cuff to keep out wind for added warmth.
The UA ColdGear Gloves are also available in women's sizes.
Find more Under Armour ColdGear Winter Golf Gloves information and reviews here.
Nike Cold Weather Winter GlovesPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The synthetic microfiber suede palm provides great grip in wet conditions
- Double layer of fleece on the backing provides ample warmth and water resistance
- The angled Velcro tab closure helps keep wind out while giving a custom fit
- Some users felt sizes ran small
- This is an older model so supplies might be limited
- On the pricey side
These Cold Weather Golf Gloves from Nike are an older model, but still feature some of the company's best technology for high performance.
The gloves are made of water-resistant microfiber and stretch fabric for maximum flexibility in less-than-ideal conditions. The synthetic suede palm is durable and provides excellent grip in wet conditions. The double fleece backing offers extra warmth and water resistance.
The gusseted closure system features a Velcro tab with the Nike "Swoosh" logo on it. And they aren't just great for golf; you can wear them anytime the weather is sub-par.
Looking for a different Nike style? Check out the Therma-Fit Gloves.
Find more Nike Cold Weather Winter Gloves information and reviews here.
TaylorMade Rain Control Golf GlovesPrice: $37.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- TaylorMade claims these gloves will give you a 40 percent better grip in rain
- The Velcro tab closure gives a secure, custom fit and helps keep water and wind out
- While not designed for winter play, they will be warmer than a regular glove
- On the pricey side
- Might not be the best glove for cold weather
- They aren't fully waterproof
If you're looking for a glove for extremely wet conditions, the TaylorMade Rain Control Golf Gloves could be what you need.
Designed to perform highly on the wettest days, TaylorMade says the gloves will provide a 40 percent better grip than regular gloves in the rain.
Featuring a Velcro closure tab, you can get a secure, custom fit which will also keep out water and wind. The glove comes in a pair and also comes with a golf ball marker which is attached to the one of the gloves.
Find more TaylorMade Rain Control Golf Gloves information and reviews here.
