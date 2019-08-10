11 Best Baseball Training Aids: Compare, Buy & Save

Rukket Sports is one of the leading producers of practice nets for baseball and softball.

The net measures 7 feet high by 7 feet wide (weighs about 15 pounds) and features an open square in the middle so you can practice your pitching or throwing accuracy. It has extra thick netting to prevent damage and the bow frame provides stability and durability. And as for set-up, you can have it up and ready in under 3 minutes, while it’s compact to enough to practice anywhere.

This net is multi-functional for the baseball, softball, and even T-ball player as it can be used as a hitting cage, too. Have someone soft toss pitches or simply set up a batting tee in front of hit and swing away.

Other pluses are that Rukket includes a free carrying case and a lifetime warranty — including lifetime replacement parts — with each purchase.

This can likely be used as a training aid for hitting, if you’re using a tee.