11 Best Baseball Training Aids: Compare, Buy & Save

Baseball training aids are pieces of equipment that can be used throughout the entire year to help build your skills.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective training aids for pitchers and fielders. From weighted baseballs to fielding nets to specialized fielding gloves, you’ll be sure to find something to help in your training. And many of the items can fit right in your baseball bags and backpacks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rukket Sports is one of the leading producers of practice nets for baseball and softball.
The net measures 7 feet high by 7 feet wide (weighs about 15 pounds) and features an open square in the middle so you can practice your pitching or throwing accuracy. It has extra thick netting to prevent damage and the bow frame provides stability and durability. And as for set-up, you can have it up and ready in under 3 minutes, while it’s compact to enough to practice anywhere.
This net is multi-functional for the baseball, softball, and even T-ball player as it can be used as a hitting cage, too. Have someone soft toss pitches or simply set up a batting tee in front of hit and swing away.
Other pluses are that Rukket includes a free carrying case and a lifetime warranty — including lifetime replacement parts — with each purchase.
This can likely be used as a training aid for hitting, if you’re using a tee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The PowerNet DLX 7×7 Practice Net is very similar to the Rukket net above, but this bundle comes with a few extra features, which can certainly benefit pitchers. It includes a weighted baseball (16 ounces compared to 5 and 5 1/4 ounces for official baseballs) and an adjustable strike zone. Change the size of the zone to improve your location and accuracy.
Setting up is a quick and easy process as you don’t need any tools. Attach the velcro straps and hook loops and you’re ready to practice in mere minutes — outdoors or indoors. Both the net and the base are very durable, and the legs have rubberized feet for even more stability and strength.
And just like the Rukket Sports net listed above, the PowerNet also serves as a hitting cage. You can hit freely into it and not have worry about running into the outfield to retrieve baseballs. The net is available in available in 10 different colors — Royal Blue is pictured above. Each purchase includes a canvas carrying bag and a lifetime warranty with a lifetime parts replacement.
The PowerNet is one of the best baseball training aids for all-around practice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The weighted baseballs from sports training aid giant SKLZ are designed for building strength for pitchers and throwing overall. Much like a hitter would use a donut on the bat before stepping into the batters box, the weighted baseballs are a great way to warm-up before taking the mound.
The baseballs are regulation size (9 inch in circumference), but just heavier. The yellow ball weighs 10 ounces, the black 12 ounces. Regulation baseballs weigh between 5 and 5 1/4 ounces. Hitting them with a bat isn’t recommended (might damage both the ball and your bat!); just stick with them for bullpen sessions and warm-up throws.
If you’re looking for a set with even more weight sizes, check out the Precision Impact Weighted Baseballs. The pack of 9 baseballs has weights ranging from 3 to 12 ounces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the cooler baseball training aids is the Crenstone Baseball Pitching Trainer Kit, and it’s ideal for the new pitcher who is just getting to learn the craft. The ball teaches how to throw a variety of pitches, including a fastball, curveball, and slider. Use the color-coded dots on the baseball to get a correct grip.
The training ball, which is official size and weight, is suitable for both right- and left-handed hurlers. You’ll also receive an instructional book as well as directions and pictures on how to get the proper grip on each pitch.
If you’d like to compare it to a different model, learn more about the SKLZ Pitch Trainer Ball here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The SKLZ Fielding Trainer is a multi-purpose net designed to help fielders hone their skills. The innovative construction allows the net to be set at 3 different settings. By adjusting the net, you can practice fielding grounders, line drives, and fly balls. All types of hits you’ll encounter during a game.
In the middle of the net there is a generously-sized yellow target. Hit the target consistently and then get your glove ready for the return. With the net, you’ll be able to get so many more reps in than having someone actually hit a ball at you.
Rebounder nets are a great way to practice when you’re on your own. Measuring 4 feet by 4 1/2 feet, the SKLZ Fielding Trainer sets up and disassembles in minutes, while taking up minimal storage space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rawlings Resistance Band is a full range-of-motion resistance training tool designed to strengthen the accelerator and decelerator muscles in your back and shoulders.
The baseball attached to the end of the band will help create real-game situations and improve your grip for a variety of pitches. And it’s easy to use; simply attach the clip to a fence, or something similar, and get started.
A perfect warm-up/stretching tool or a rehab aid from a previous injury or surgery, you’ll get instructions on how to use the band and various training drills to maximize strength and flexibility. The Rawlings Resistance Band is suitable for players of all ages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The first of a few baseball training aids for fielders comes from SKLZ, one of the heavy hitters in the sports training world. The SKLZ Reaction Ball is designed to improve hand-eye coordination, reaction time, reflexes, and agility, everything needed to become a top-notch fielder.
How does it do that? Well, it’s not your typical baseball.
This has six sides and bounces like a rubber ball (well, it is made of 100 percent rubber), so when it comes toward you, there’s no way to tell what direction it’s going to go. Think about a last-second bad hop on a routine ground ball to shortstop. This ball bad hops all the way to you so you need to be on your toes and focused at all times.
The SKLZ Reaction Ball can be used in a group or even solo. If alone, toss it off a wall and let it come back to you. It’s recommended for players ages 6 and up and comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Softhands Baseball Fielding Trainer from SKLZ is designed to teach proper technique of fielding ground balls. It’s not a typical glove as you can see in the video above. It’s basically a flat foam pad with finger slots on the back, which will keep it attached to your hand.
One of its main purposes is to promote the use of two hands when fielding a ground ball while keeping your body in front of it. You won’t be able to “stab” at the ball like you can with a regular glove. And another skill it will improve is the speed and smoothness of transferring the ball from your glove to your throwing hand. These are a couple of vital fundamentals players need to become a great infielder.
The Softhands Fielding Trainer can be worn on either hand and is suitable for players of all ages, whether you play baseball or softball.
It’s not recommended for fly balls or line drives, stick to your regular mitt for that to avoid injury.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Work on your accuracy with the Schutt Strike Zone Home Plate, which is a training aid designed to help pitchers improve location. The color-coded plate also helps promote focus while working on situational pitching.
Not only is the Strike Zone Home Plate great for pitchers, but it’s also a useful tool for catchers and umpires. The plate is very lightweight at under 2 pounds and can be rolled up for easy transport and storage. It’s suitable for both baseball and softball, and for players of all ages.
The Schutt Strike Zone Home Plate is one of the more innovative and better baseball training aids for pitchers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a pitcher, knowing the speeds of your pitches can very important. The Bushnell Velocity Speed Gun is a highly effective machine and can measure the speed of your throw within plus-or-minus 1 mile per hour.
With a large LCD display, it has a range of 10 to 110 miles per hour from up to 90 feet away from the pitch.
Compact and light, the radar gun measures 4.3 inches wide by 8.4 inches high by 6 inches deep while weighing just 19 ounces. Each purchase comes with a 2-year warranty. It runs on C batteries, which are not included. You can also use the Bushnell Velocity Speed Gun for other sports including softball, tennis, and auto racing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Franklin Sports Pitch Back Rebounder and Pitching Target is one of the more versatile baseball training aids as it provides pitchers with a life-like catcher target while the other side has a rebounder net for both pitchers and fielders.
The catcher target is made of heavy-duty nylon so durability won’t be an issue. It also comes with a switch-hitting batter simulation that can be placed on either side of the strike zone so you can practice throwing to both right- and left-handed hitters.
The rebound side is made of polyethylene and reinforced with a bungee netting system so it’s built to last.
This net is best suited for younger players.