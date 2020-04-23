Dolphins Eye Last Minute Trade for No. 1 Pick: Report

Few things appear to be certain in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow hearing his name called with the No. 1 pick and Ohio State Edge-Rusher Chase Young hearing his with the No. 2 pick seem like safe bets.

There may be some last-minute drama surrounding which team selects Burrow, as the Miami Dolphins continue to push the Cincinnati Bengals for a trade, as PFT’s Mike Florio relays.

Miami is in negotiations with Detroit about the No. 3 overall pick. The club is hoping to keep the No. 5 slot while using other picks, such as the No. 18 and No. 26 selection to move up to take a tackle. However, if the Bengals are willing to play ball, they’d package both of those top-5 picks for Burrow.

Cincy would need to be blown away to trade out of the No. 1 slot and there has been no indication that they are seriously considering a trade out of that pick.

There were rumblings that the team had its eyes on the No. 1 slot last month, though was also some disconnect within the organization about whether it should be giving up major assets to move up.

The Dolphins currently own the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

Dolphins Non-Burrow QB Plans

The Dolphins have a major need at quarterback. They have long been linked to Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama, though recently, many connected experts have been reporting that Miami would take Justin Herbert out of Oregon over Tua.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Herbert at No. 5 in his latest mock draft. Kiper writes that the chatter around Herbert to Miami is “real” and adds that the QB has “a lot of supporters across the league.” Draft analyst Matt Miller had similar sentiments when he presented a recent mock draft.

ESPN beat reporter Cameron Wolfe believes Miami will ultimately take the risk with Tua, however. My official prediction, which is based on no inside information, is that Tagovailoa will be the pick.

Tua’s medical grades with the Dolphins were recently leaked. The Alabama quarterback passed his physical with the team, brushing off rumors that Miami was the team in the top-10 that “flunked” him.

Miami Looking for Offensive Tackle Help

With the Dolphins array of available assets, they can move nearly anywhere they please on the draft board. If they land a second top-5 pick, the team is expected to pick a left tackle.

There are strong rumblings that Andrew Thomas would be their preferred choice out of the top tier. Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs are the other left tackles expected to go in the top-10 of the NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are not alone in their pursuit of an elite prospect at the position. Tampa Bay is looking for a tackle to help protect Tom Brady and they are angling for a trade into the top-10. The Broncos are also looking to move up, though there are mixed reports on which player they are targeting.

