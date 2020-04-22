Redskins, Buccaneers Discussed Captivating Player Swap

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers previously discussed swapping veteran players earlier this offseason. The proposed deal would have sent LT Trent Williams to Florida and TE O.J. Howard to D.C.

The negotiations happened two months ago, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. It’s not certain if the proposed framework would have been a straight swap of the two players or if draft picks were involved.

The two teams could rekindle talks at or after the draft.

Washington Badly Needs Tight End

Washington watched Vernon Davis retire and they allowed Jordan Reed to walk in free agency (Reed is still a free agent as of this writing, though his medical woes may keep him from playing football again).

Despite the shaky QB play that the Redskins will surely encounter in 2020, new coach Ron Rivera should be able to get the most out of Howard or whatever tight end the team acquires like he did with Greg Olsen in Carolina.

Williams is a premier player at the position. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bucs are ultimately willing to take Williams in exchange for Howard now that they have Gronk in the fold.

Tampa Bay is looking to make another major move this offseason by trading up in the draft. The Buccaneers are eyeing a top tackle, though they are not alone in their pursuit of a tackle. The Broncos are similarly eyeing a move up the board. There’s chatter that Denver is high on Jerry Jeudy but also that they’d like to draft an elite prospect at tackle.

Rumblings that the Falcons could move into the top-5 surfaced recently, as our own Kelsey Kramer relayed. Atlanta is looking for a cornerback but there are rumblings that they also desire a new premier tackle.

Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas are considered to be in the top tier at the position. Whichever teams miss out on one of the prospects should be considered prime candidates to trade for Williams.

Vikings Also Have Offensive Line Interest

When is the last time the Vikings didn’t have offensive line concerns heading into free agency and the draft? The unit remains a work-in-progress as it has been for the past several offseasons.

Minnesota has the draft capital to move up and select one of the premier left tackle options. However, they could also make a trade for an established option, one that has protected their Kurt Cousins before while he and Williams were both in Washington.

The Redskins have reportedly granted Williams the right to seek a trade. However, the big man’s representatives believe the team isn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams.” his agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

With Washington having the opportunity to land a pick on draft night, I’d guess that they will be realistic about trading Williams.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams, including the Vikings.

One of Minnesota’s two first-rounders is probably too rich for them to give up for Williams but their second-rounder, No. 58 overall, could be a good compromise from both sides. Washington is said to be seeking a second-round for their Pro Bowl left tackle.

