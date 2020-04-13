9 Best Tennis Ball Machines: Compare, Buy & Save

When looking to buy a new tennis ball machine, a few factors must be taken into consideration. Most importantly, what is your skill level and what functions (ie. ball speed, spin, trajectory, etc.) do you want to have control over? Well, if you don’t have the time to do the research, we did, and came up with a list below of some of the most popular and effective tennis ball machines to help make your decision easier.
Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or more skilled player, we’re sure you’ll find a model to your liking as we’ve included machines with simpler settings to those with more advanced training modes that you can adjust to fit your skill level.
These machines make excellent additions to your personal training repertoire or great gifts for tennis players.
1. Spinshot Player Tennis Ball MachinePrice: $1,849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Only tennis ball machine with patented De-Jam technology, which prevents jamming and makes practice more efficient
- Comes with 12 pre-programmed drills that you can adjust and customize to suit your ability
- The machine can deliver shots as fast as 75 miles per hour to as low as 18 mph
- Some users said there were times when the tempo and speed were slower than anticipated
- Some users said the app isn't very effective
- Some users thought the battery was in an inconvenient spot and took some time to remove and recharge
Arguably the most popular tennis ball machine on the market, the Spinshot Player has patented technology and comes with 12 pre-programmed drills that you can adjust and customize to cater to your skills.
Some of the top highlights are the patented De-Jam technology, which promotes more efficient practice time by eliminating tennis ball jams in the machine, an included free phone app to program drills and track progress, and durable metal construction that collapses for compact storage.
The machine can hold up to 120 tennis balls and can reach speeds from anywhere between roughly 18 and 75 miles per hour. It weighs approximately 42 pounds and measures 18 inches by 12 inches by 20 inches when collapsed.
You can also get the Spinshot Player with the Remote Watch, which allows you to control the machine from a distance with the touch of a button.
Find more Spinshot Player Tennis Ball Machine information and reviews here.
-
2. Spinshot Plus Tennis Ball MachinePrice: $1,799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5 different oscillating modes, including both vertical and horizontal settings
- You can control the speed, delivery interval, ball trajectory, and spin control
- De-Jam technology is designed to improve practice efficiency by cutting back on jamming
- Some users aren't happy with the battery location, saying it takes to remove and recharge it
- Some users felt the speeds aren't accurate (not fast enough)
- Some users felt the app was slow or didn't work well
Ideal for the intermediate player, the Spinshot Plus Tennis Ball Machine is highlighted by its five (5) oscillation modes that include both horizontal and vertical options with random drill settings.
Those settings include random horizontal, 2-line horizontal, vertical, random horizontal and vertical, and 2-line horizontal and vertical. Other settings you can control are speed (up to 75 miles per hour), delivery interval time (2 to 10 seconds per shot), ball trajectory, and degrees of top and back spin. Everything you need to simulate a real match. The hopper can hold 120 regulation-sized tennis balls.
Other highlights of the Spinshot Plus are its durable, yet lightweight, metal construction; its portability; the free phone app; and the extendable pull handle.
If you’re an outdoor sports fan, check out our picks for the top in-ground basketball hoop systems.
Find more Spinshot Plus Tennis Ball Machine information and reviews here.
-
3. Spinshot Plus-2 Tennis Ball MachinePrice: $2,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines all the features of the Spinshot Plus and Player models into 1 machine
- Many customizable drills and delivery settings for a full, realistic training session
- Lightweight and portable, it takes up little storage space and can fit in your car's trunk
- Same issue all the Spinshot models is that some users don't like where the battery is located
- Some users also reported they didn't receive a battery
- On the pricey side
The Spinshot Plus-2 combines all the functions of the Plus and Player for a tennis ball machine designed to provide full, realistic practice sessions every time out.
Some of the highlights include a dozen pre-programmed drills, a handful of vertical and horizontal oscillation modes, customizable drills, easy control of speed, delivery interval time, spin, and ball trajectory, and a free phone app. Featuring durable metal construction, the machine can hold 120 tennis balls. It’s lightweight and compact, too, for easy storing and transporting.
If you’re someone into sports and likes solo practice, take a look at our recommendations for the best home golf simulators, which is designed to give you instant feedback to get you a more consistent swing.
Find more Spinshot Plus-2 Tennis Ball Machine information and reviews here.
-
4. Wilson Portable Tennis MachinePrice: $1,245.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Let's you easily control the ball trajectory and underspin and topspin
- Ball feed time is adjustable (1.5 to 10 seconds) and there is a start-up delay to allow you to get to the other side of the court
- The built-in oscillator sends shots randomly so you can practice your returns all over the court
- Holds less tennis balls than Spinshot models (around 110)
- There is no built-in 2-line oscillator -- you have to buy it separately
- It doesn't come with a free phone app
The Wilson Portable Tennis Machine is lightweight, compact, and user-friendly as it allows you to easily adjust the settings for a efficient, realistic practice.
WIth a tennis ball a capacity of 110 and a maximum speed of 75 miles per hour, you can easily adjust almost all aspects of the training drills, including ball trajectory from groundstroke to lob, topspin and underspin, and the ball feed delivery time from 1.5 to 10 seconds.
Other cool features include the battery charge that shuts off automatically when complete, the long-lasting battery that can provide up to four hours of play, the built-in oscillator that randomly shoots the ball all over the court for game-like simulation, the start-up time delay so you can get to the other side of the court and in position before shots are being sent, and the built-in handle for easy transport.
Are you also a golfer? If so, check out our choices for the best golf swing trainers.
Find more Wilson Portable Tennis Machine information and reviews here.
-
5. Sports Tutor Tennis CubePrice: $779.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable ball speed can be programmed from 2 to 10 seconds
- Ideal for casual players and beginners as top speed is just 50 miles per hour and no spin
- The oscillator sends you shots randomly all over the court so you can practice on the run
- The ball hopper is on the small side with a capacity of 70
- The fastest shot speed you can face is 50 miles per hour and there is no spin mode
- The battery life isn't very long at just around 2 hours
The Sports Tutor Tennis Cube has top speeds of 50 miles per hour and without spin, so it’s the perfect tennis ball machine for younger players and beginners.
This particular model has an oscillator that sends shots randomly around the court for a realistic, game-like practice session. You can adjust the ball trajectory from groundstroke to lob as well as the feed interval time from 2 to 10 seconds and there is a 70-ball capacity. There is also a start delay to allow you to get to the other side of the net to get into position before the shots come at you.
The smart battery charger will automatically turn off when it is fully charged and will last about 2 hours. Lightweight at only 24 pounds, it’s also compact and closes to an easy-to-store size of 15 inches high by 12 inches tall by 13 inches wide.
If you’re a golfer, keep your green game at a high level with one of our picks for the top putting training aids.
Find more Sports Tutor Tennis Cube information and reviews here.
-
6. Sports Tutor Tennis Tutor ProLitePrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You can adjust the ball trajectory from groundstroke to lob for more variety
- Built-in oscillator sends you random shots all over the court for realistic training
- It's lightweight (under 30 pounds) and compact, so it can be moved and stored easily
- It doesn't have any spin control, just flat shots
- Top speed is a bit slower than other models at 60 miles per hour
- No option for remote controlled programming; on-machine settings only
The Sports Tutor Tennis Tutor ProLite combines a compact size with user-friendly. highly effective features to help make your practice session as efficient as possible.
You can control the ball speed (from 10 to 60 miles per hour), the trajectory from ground shot to lob, and the ball feed time from 1.5 to seconds in between shots, so there are countless methods for training in various situations. This model also has an oscillator which randomly shoots balls all over the court for a life-like training session. Lightweight (29 pounds) and compact (12 inches high by 19.5 inches long by 18 inches wide when collapsed), the machine can hold 125 regulation-sized tennis balls and stores easily.
The smart battery automatically shuts down when charging is complete and last up to 3 hours.
If you want this model with a few upgrades. check the Tennis Tutor ProLite Plus, which in addition to these features, has a topspin button, wheels and handle for easy transport, a 4 hour battery life, and a top speed of 75 miles per hour. It’s also slightly heavier (36 pounds) and just a bit bigger in size when folded (20 inches H by 22 inches L by 14 inches W).
Find more Sports Tutor Tennis Tutor ProLite information and reviews here.
-
7. Sports Tutor Tennis Tutor PlusPrice: $1,449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Player Mode simulates a real player with random shots, speeds, and spin
- Has a 2-line oscillator with Random, 2-Line Narrow, and 2-Line Wide settings
- Extra large capacity (holds 150 tennis balls) and extra fast top speed (85 miles per hour)
- It's a bit heavier than most options on this list
- Might be a bit advanced for beginners
- Recharging does take a while at roughly 12 hours
If you’re an advanced player looking for a tennis ball machine with lots of useful functions and training varieties, the Tennis Tutor Plus from Sports Tutor might be what you need.
One of the coolest features is the Player Mode setting, which allows you to get very realistic, life-like practice. The speed, spin, side-to-side positioning, and shot depth is automatically picked and you choose the level of Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced. You’ll receive a wide variety of shots just as you would in a match, maximizing your practice efficiency.
Other highlights are the 2-line oscillator which has Random, 2-Line Narrow, and 2-Line Wide settings, ball speeds up to 85 miles per hour, adjustbable ball trajectory and ball interval timing, a smart battery charger that shuts down automatically on completion (battery lasts roughly 6 hours), start-up time delay, and a fold-out pulling handle.
Want a cool upgrade? Then take a look at the Tennis Tutor Plus with Push Button Remote, which allows to set your drills from a distance.
Are you also into table tennis? If so, check out our recommendations for the best outdoor ping pong tables for home use.
Find more Sports Tutor Tennis Tutor Plus information and reviews here.
-
8. Spinshot Pro Tennis Ball MachinePrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You have control of many functions, including ball speed, spin, trajectory, and ball feed rate time
- The built-in horizontal oscillator sends the balls randomly around for all-court practice
- Compact, yet can hold 120 balls and shoot them at up to 70 miles per hour
- Some users didn't like the location of the battery as it was difficult to remove
- Some users felt the battery time wasn't long enough
- It is somewhat heavy at approximately 44 pounds, but it has wheels for easy transport
Known as a family-friendly tennis ball machine thanks to its ease of use and helpful functions, the Spinshot Pro allows to control all of the necessary settings for realistic training.
You can adjust the settings easily with the user-friendly knobs. You can set the speed (up to 70 miles per hour), the topspin and backspin, the trajectroy height from groundstroke to lob, and the ball feed timing from 2 to 10 seconds. There’s also a built-in horizontal oscillator that sprays the balls randomly so you can get full-court training.
Measuring 13.5 inches by 19.5 inches by 19.5 inches when folded makes it easy to store and the wheels and handle allow to you to move the machine anywhere you want with no problems.
Take the table tennis fun inside and browse our choices for the top indoor ping pong tables.
Find more Spinshot Pro Tennis Ball Machine information and reviews here.
-
9. Spinshot Lite Tennis Ball MachinePrice: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact and lightweight, this is the perfect tennis ball machine for kids and junior players
- You can control the speed of the shots up to just over 30 miles per hour maximum
- Adjustable ball height allows younger players to get a feel for what they'd experience in a live match
- Some users thought the machine wasn't as sturdy as it's very light
- Some users felt the feeding system led to too many "blanks" (balls not coming out when they should)
- This is best suitable for children; if you're older you need a different model
If you’re shopping for your child or a junior player, the Spinshot Lite is a perfect tennis ball machine, as it’s compact and doesn’t have the ability to shoot the ball at high speeds like other models.
Weighing 22 pounds and measuring about 16 inches high by 10 inches long and 10 inches wide when collapsed, the machine can hold up to 40 to 50 tennis balls and shoot them at a maximum speed of just over 30 miles per hour. You can also adjust the trajectory and ball interval time from 2 to 10 seconds. The shots come with a natural top spin.
Can’t get outside for tennis practice? Then bring it inside and check out our choices for the top portable ping pong tables for home use.
Find more Spinshot Lite Tennis Ball Machine information and reviews here.
What are the Main Benefits of a Tennis Ball Machine?
Tennis ball machines can be used in different ways.
You can set the settings to ensure you get the balls shot at the exact same spot every time. By practicing the same shot over and over, you'll begin to develop a more consistent stroke thanks to muscle memory.
Once you gain more consistency, you can change setting of the machine to deliver the tennis balls at different speeds, spins, trajectories, time intervals, and more.
Some of the best tennis ball machines will allow to adjust settings to simulate exactly what you'd see in a live match, but just on your own.
