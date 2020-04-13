9 Best Tennis Ball Machines: Compare, Buy & Save

When looking to buy a new tennis ball machine, a few factors must be taken into consideration. Most importantly, what is your skill level and what functions (ie. ball speed, spin, trajectory, etc.) do you want to have control over? Well, if you don’t have the time to do the research, we did, and came up with a list below of some of the most popular and effective tennis ball machines to help make your decision easier.

Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or more skilled player, we’re sure you’ll find a model to your liking as we’ve included machines with simpler settings to those with more advanced training modes that you can adjust to fit your skill level.

These machines make excellent additions to your personal training repertoire or great gifts for tennis players.