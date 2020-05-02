Titans Sign Former Packers Defensive Back to 1-Year Deal

One of the last remaining Green Bay Packers free agents has been officially taken off the market, leaving just four members of last year’s team still unsigned.

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday the signing of defensive back Ibraheim Campbell, who started the 2019 season on the PUP list for the Packers before playing in their final nine games, including both in the postseason. He tallied 14 tackles, one for a loss, and forced two fumbles while playing at both safety and linebacker, also contributing on special teams last year.

A five-year veteran, Campbell was a fourth-round selection for Cleveland in the 2015 NFL draft and played his first two and a half seasons with the Browns until his midseason release in 2017 began his bouncing between multiple teams, including the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets. The carousel stopped when he landed in Green Bay in late 2018, but he only played three games before tearing his AFC on a punt play.

An injury to hybrid safety Raven Greene gave the Packers reason to stay committed to Campbell for the entire 2019 season, but his production during his time as a Packer simply wasn’t enough for them to reinvest this offseason when he became an unrestricted free agent.

The Packers have two bona fide starters in Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr. next season, but it remains to be seen who will fill the dime linebacker role next season. Greene is among the most experienced candidates, but the Packers also re-signed safety Will Redmond and added rookies Frankie Griffin (Texas State) and Henry Black (Baylor) as undrafted free agents.

With Campbell committed to the Titans, there are just four unrestricted free agents from last year’s Packers squad who are still unsigned for 2020: cornerback Tramon Williams, offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, wide receiver Ryan Grant and fullback Malcolm Johnson.

