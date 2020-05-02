Michael Irvin Makes Huge Claim About Cowboys Rookie WR CeeDee Lamb

You could say Michael Irvin approves of CeeDee Lamb as No. 88, the Dallas Cowboys number he popularized. And, if you did, you’d be monstrously understating the case.

To be clear, the flamboyant Hall-of-Famer believes the first-round rookie has the upside of those who donned the digits before him: Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant — combined.

“I love this kid. I ain’t talking about I like this kid, I love this kid,” Irvin said of Lamb on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, via The Athletic. “I usually call all the young wide receivers; before I could do that, CeeDee called me. We’ve had multiple conversations. I love the kid. He’s going to be exactly what Dallas needs … Amari Cooper is a No. 1 (wide receiver). CeeDee Lamb is most definitely a No. 1. This dude is a combination of all three of those 88s. He can play outside and he can make those Hail Mary type plays like Drew Pearson. He can go up in the air and get the ball like Dez Bryant. And he’s a route-tree expert like Michael Irvin. This kid has production in the slot and out wide. He’s going to be the No. 1 right there with Amari Cooper. (The Cowboys) are playing with two No. 1 receivers because 88 is only a No. 1.”

How’s that for a rubber-stamp approval?

It’s been this sort of week for Lamb, the 17th overall draft selection who’s drawn NFL comparisons ranging from Chad Johnson to DeAndre Hopkins to Jerry Rice. Throw in the aforementioned Cowboys legends.

It’s been an interesting week, to say the least. Lamb wanted to wear No. 10 before Dallas owner/GM Jerry Jones personally (and very publicly) interjected. At Jones’ behest, the stud Oklahoma product assumed 88 in honor of his boss’s late friend and former college teammate, Jerry Lamb (no relation).

He’ll take the trade-off. Because not only was Lamb fortunate enough to land in a Cowboys offense buoyed by Cooper, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dak Prescott, he was blessed to inherit a pair of All-World mentors in Irvin and Bryant.

“I can’t feel no way but be supportive of lamb and the rest of these young stars that’s entering the league.. I believe it’s my job to help them succeed as much on and off the field,” Bryant tweeted Thursday.

If Lamb is even half as good as GOATs like Irvin and Rice, the Cowboys will be doing cartwheels. More than they are now.

