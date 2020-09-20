DraftKings Week 2 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings’ $1.2M NFL Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features two Super Bowl hopefuls in the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty $300K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Cam Newton $18,000

$18,000 FLEX: Russell Wilson $12,800

$12,800 FLEX: Julian Edelman $8,000

$8,000 FLEX: N’Keal Harry $5,200

$5,200 FLEX: Nick Folk $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Rex Burkhead $1,000

Why This Lineup?

Seattle surrendered two touchdowns and 24-plus points to Matt Ryan over the opening weekend. They also finished 2019 tied for the league-lead in rushing touchdowns surrendered to opposing quarterbacks. Cam Newton finished with 25.5 fantasy points in Week 1 (QB6) thanks to two rushing touchdowns on 15 carries.

Russell Wilson‘s matchup is a tad daunting, which is why we opted for Newton in the captain slot. Still, we wouldn’t go as far as to leave him completely out of our lineup. The highest-scoring QB in fantasy a week ago, Wilson has topped 19 fantasy points in three of his last four regular-season games.

While New England leaned heavily on the legs of Cam Newton in Week 1, Julian Edelman remained the team’s go-to target in the passing game, logging a team-high seven targets and 13 fantasy points. Seattle surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts in Week 1 as three separate Falcons receivers logged 12 targets a piece.

Continue on the trend of Seattle’s struggles of containing receivers, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage all recorded 100-plus yards receiving, nine receptions and 20-plus fantasy points against the Seahawks in Week 1. These stats bode well for N’Keal Harry who saw just one fewer target than the aforementioned Julian Edelman last Sunday.

Nick Folk did little in Week 1 (3.0 fantasy points) to have DFS players itching at the prospect of inserting him in their lineups. With that said, Seattle did allow nine points to Younghoe Koo last week and have now allowed at least nine fantasy points to opposing kickers in eight of their last 12 games, including five double-digit outings.

Limited on spending money, we roll the dice on Rex Burkhead. The Patriots running back carried the ball seven times in Week 1, just three off of Sony Michel’s team-leading 10 carries from the position. He also logged the same amount of snaps as Michel and pass-catching back James White did vs. Miami.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf both topped 91 receiving yards in Week 1. However, with the insertion of two quarterbacks in our lineup, we were strapped for cash. Not to mention, New England allowed the fewest points to wideouts in 2019 and didn’t allow a single Dolphins WR to exceed 47 receiving yards in Week 1.

Reminder, Sunday night’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!