Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 2

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends edition for Week 2 of the NFL season. This edition features a budding playmaker in Philadelphia and a former college quarterback pushing his way into fantasy owners’ lineups.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks] *In Progress*

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Hunter Henry vs. KC

Henry checked in with eight targets in Week 1, tied with Keenan Allen for second-most on the Chargers offense. The Chiefs defense allowed nine targets per game to the tight end position a season ago, second-most in all of football. Kansas City surrendered 11.9 points to Houston’s Jordan Akins in Week 1, and an average of 14.05 to Henry himself over their two meetings in 2019.

Dallas Goedert vs. LAR

Goedert was our sleeper selection a week ago. Chances are not many people are sleeping on the Eagles tight end any longer. The leading scorer at his position following a Week 1, 24.1 point showing, Goedert may not be the No. 1 tight end in Philly but when Greg Ward is your most reliable wide receiver that doesn’t matter. He’s a top-two target in the Eagles’ passing game, having averaged eight-plus targets per game since Week 12 of last season. The Rams have allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends over their last four games.

Evan Engram at CHI

Not much went well for Engram in Week 1. The Giants’ tight end dropped numerous balls on his way to a whopping 2.9 fantasy points. Expect a bounce-back game in Week 2 for the former first-rounder. The Bears allowed the sixth-most points to the position during the opening week, this after surrendering the 11th-most in 2019.

Sleepers: Logan Thomas at ARI

While it may just be one week of reference, starting Thomas in Week 2 may not be the boom-or-bust play he appears to be on the surface. Thomas led all Washington pass-catchers in targets (8) and out-snapped fellow tight end, Jeremy Sprinkle, 52-to-28. Yet, what truly makes him an option this week is his matchup. The Cardinals allowed the most points (18.6 ppg) and touchdowns (15) to the tight end position in 2019.

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Mike Gesicki vs. BUF

Gesicki was a major breakout candidate amongst many fans leading into this season. However, the schedule makers have done him no favors to kick off his 2020 campaign. Gesicki put up just 6.0 points against the Patriots in Week 1, now he faces off with a Bills team who allowed the second-fewest points to the position a season ago.

Greg Olsen vs. NE

Olsen found the endzone in his Seahawks debut this past Sunday. However, chances of the 14-year veteran making a repeat visit in Week 2 are far less likely. The Patriots defense was a top-10 fantasy unit a season ago in points surrendered to tight ends. Plus, we’ve already hit on their ability to lock down Mike Gesicki a week ago.

Buyers Beware: Noah Fant at PIT

Fant is a stud and a likely top-10 play on most weeks. However, a matchup with the Steelers in Week 2 could throw a wrench in his startability. Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing tight end to top 36 receiving yards since Week 6 of last year. They also held Evan Engram to just 17 yards this past Monday.