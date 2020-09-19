Corey Davis Fantasy: Start or Sit Titans WR with A.J. Brown Out?

When the Tennessee Titans take the field this Sunday for an AFC South bout with the Jacksonville Jaguars they’ll be doing so without one of the league’s brightest young stars. Wideout A.J. Brown has been officially ruled out for Week 2 with a bone bruise.

However, who they will have at their disposal is fellow receiver and former No. 5 overall draft pick, Corey Davis. After a slight scare concerning a hamstring injury earlier in the week, the team’s current leading receiver was left off the team’s final injury report after logging a full practice on Friday.

Now healthy, fresh off a dominant Week 1 performance and with a handful of targets up for grabs, is Davis suddenly hovering around must-start status? Let’s discuss.

Corey Davis’ Fantasy Outlook vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

It may just be one week, but Corey Davis currently ranks within the top-20 of the NFL in yards (101) and receptions (7). Furthermore, his 17.1 fantasy points during the opening weekend of play placed him as the 21st-highest scoring player at his position, ahead of the likes of Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Keenan Allen, just to name a few.

While Davis’ stellar showing vs. the Broncos last Monday night may come as a surprise to some, it actually marked the second consecutive game the Titans have played in which Davis has led the team in targets, dating back to last season’s AFC Championship game vs. the Chiefs. Davis has now collected 16 targets over his last two games and has a welcoming matchup vs. the Jaguars on his hands.

Jacksonville allowed not one, but two Colts receivers to see nine targets come their way in Week 1, averaging 11.65 fantasy points between the two pass-catchers. This also marked the 14th time that a wideout has registered eight-plus targets against the Jags over their last 17 games.

While all these factors lend their hand to making Davis a strong fantasy play this weekend, should he fall flat on his face, this wouldn’t be the first time that the wideout has burned us. Davis hauled in more than four receptions just twice during the regular season in 2019. In his two games vs. the Jags last year he totaled just five receptions, 73 yards and zero touchdowns. The latter stat is certainly less than shocking considering he’s scored just six TDs over his 43-career game appearances.

Should You Start or Sit Corey Davis in Week 2?

I wouldn’t say Davis is in for an uptick in usage with Brown out, but rather that his surprising target share in Week 1 becomes a lot more sustainable in Week 2. Expect between six and nine targets coming Davis’ way vs. Jacksonville, which in PPR-scoring formats should place him as low-end WR3/Flex start.

In reality, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Titans passing offense may not be asked to do too much on Sunday. Expect a hefty workload for Derrick Henry on the ground as the Jaguars defense allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs in 2019 and an absurd 42.2 points combined to the Colts’ Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor one week ago.