Fantasy Football Week 3 QB Rankings: Cam Newton is Officially Back

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the resurrection of Cam Newton and why fantasy owners should roll with Minshew Mania in their Week 3 lineups.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 3
Cam Newton (QB6) may have come up short at the end of regulation this past Sunday night, but he remains every bit the fantasy options owners were hoping for when rolling the dice on the quarterback during draft time. Newton is not only the Patriots goal-line back, he’s their offense. The former league MVP either passed or rushed for 444 of New England’s 464 yards in Week 2 (95.7%), per CBS.
His four rushing touchdowns on the young year ties Christian McCaffrey for the league-lead, while as a passer he ranks top-eight in yards and completion percentage. Newton’s opponents in Week 3, the Raiders, allowed 19-plus points to Teddy Bridgewater in the opening week and have surrendered at least 18.74 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks 10 times over their last 16 games.
While the headband and mustache may try and tell a different story, Gardner Minshew (QB9) is no gimmick. The Jaguars quarterback has now tossed six touchdowns in just two weeks of play. Minshew currently sits at QB9 on the season in fantasy, a mere 1.64 points behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and 1.22 points ahead of league MVP Lamar Jackson.
Expect Minshew to continue to pad his stats in Week 3 with a matchup against the Dolphins. Miami has allowed 30.09 points to opposing QBs this season, second-most in football.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.
1
Lamar Jackson BAL
vs. KC
2
Patrick Mahomes KC
@ BAL
3
Russell Wilson SEA
vs. DAL
4
Dak Prescott DAL
@ SEA
5
Kyler Murray ARI
vs. DET
6
Cam Newton NE
vs. LV
7
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
vs. HOU
8
Josh Allen BUF
vs. LAR
9
Gardner Minshew JAC
vs. MIA
10
Aaron Rodgers GB
@ NO
11
Drew Brees NO
vs. GB
12
Ryan Tannehill TEN
@ MIN
13
Deshaun Watson HOU
@ PIT
14
Mitch Trubisky CHI
@ ATL
15
Tom Brady TB
@ DEN
16
Baker Mayfield CLE
vs. WAS
17
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
@ JAC
18
Joe Burrow CIN
@ PHI
19
Matthew Stafford DET
@ ARI
20
Jared Goff LAR
@ BUF
21
Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ
@ NYG
22
Philip Rivers IND
vs. NYJ
23
Matt Ryan ATL
vs. CHI
24
Carson Wentz PHI
vs. CIN
25
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
@ LAC
26
Kirk Cousins MIN
vs. TEN
27
Daniel Jones NYG
vs. SF
28
Nick Mullens SF
@ NYG
29
Derek Carr LV
@ NE
30
Justin Herbert LAC
vs. CAR
31
Dwayne Haskins WAS
@ CLE
32
Drew Lock DEN INJ
vs. TB
33
Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ
vs. CAR
34
Jeff Driskel DEN
vs. TB
35
Sam Darnold NYJ
@ IND
36
Taysom Hill NO
vs. GB
37
Nick Foles CHI
@ ATL
