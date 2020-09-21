Fantasy Football Week 3 QB Rankings: Cam Newton is Officially Back

Getty Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the resurrection of Cam Newton and why fantasy owners should roll with Minshew Mania in their Week 3 lineups.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 3

Cam Newton (QB6) may have come up short at the end of regulation this past Sunday night, but he remains every bit the fantasy options owners were hoping for when rolling the dice on the quarterback during draft time. Newton is not only the Patriots goal-line back, he’s their offense. The former league MVP either passed or rushed for 444 of New England’s 464 yards in Week 2 (95.7%), per CBS.

His four rushing touchdowns on the young year ties Christian McCaffrey for the league-lead, while as a passer he ranks top-eight in yards and completion percentage. Newton’s opponents in Week 3, the Raiders, allowed 19-plus points to Teddy Bridgewater in the opening week and have surrendered at least 18.74 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks 10 times over their last 16 games.

While the headband and mustache may try and tell a different story, Gardner Minshew (QB9) is no gimmick. The Jaguars quarterback has now tossed six touchdowns in just two weeks of play. Minshew currently sits at QB9 on the season in fantasy, a mere 1.64 points behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and 1.22 points ahead of league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Expect Minshew to continue to pad his stats in Week 3 with a matchup against the Dolphins. Miami has allowed 30.09 points to opposing QBs this season, second-most in football.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] *In Progress*
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    vs. KC

    2

    		 Patrick Mahomes KC

    @ BAL

    3

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    vs. DAL

    4

    		 Dak Prescott DAL

    @ SEA

    5

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    vs. DET

    6

    		 Cam Newton NE

    vs. LV

    7

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    vs. HOU

    8

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    vs. LAR

    9

    		 Gardner Minshew JAC

    vs. MIA

    10

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    @ NO

    11

    		 Drew Brees NO

    vs. GB

    12

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    @ MIN

    13

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    @ PIT

    14

    		 Mitch Trubisky CHI

    @ ATL

    15

    		 Tom Brady TB

    @ DEN

    16

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    vs. WAS

    17

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    @ JAC

    18

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    @ PHI

    19

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    @ ARI

    20

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    @ BUF

    21

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ

    @ NYG

    22

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    vs. NYJ

    23

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    vs. CHI

    24

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    vs. CIN

    25

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    @ LAC

    26

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    vs. TEN

    27

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    vs. SF

    28

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    @ NYG

    29

    		 Derek Carr LV

    @ NE

    30

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    vs. CAR

    31

    		 Dwayne Haskins WAS

    @ CLE

    32

    		 Drew Lock DEN INJ

    vs. TB

    33

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ

    vs. CAR

    34

    		 Jeff Driskel DEN

    vs. TB

    35

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ

    @ IND

    36

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    vs. GB

    37

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    @ ATL

