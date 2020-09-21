Fantasy Football Week 3 QB Rankings: Cam Newton is Officially Back

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the resurrection of Cam Newton and why fantasy owners should roll with Minshew Mania in their Week 3 lineups.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 3

Cam Newton (QB6) may have come up short at the end of regulation this past Sunday night, but he remains every bit the fantasy options owners were hoping for when rolling the dice on the quarterback during draft time. Newton is not only the Patriots goal-line back, he’s their offense. The former league MVP either passed or rushed for 444 of New England’s 464 yards in Week 2 (95.7%), per CBS.

His four rushing touchdowns on the young year ties Christian McCaffrey for the league-lead, while as a passer he ranks top-eight in yards and completion percentage. Newton’s opponents in Week 3, the Raiders, allowed 19-plus points to Teddy Bridgewater in the opening week and have surrendered at least 18.74 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks 10 times over their last 16 games.

While the headband and mustache may try and tell a different story, Gardner Minshew (QB9) is no gimmick. The Jaguars quarterback has now tossed six touchdowns in just two weeks of play. Minshew currently sits at QB9 on the season in fantasy, a mere 1.64 points behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and 1.22 points ahead of league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Expect Minshew to continue to pad his stats in Week 3 with a matchup against the Dolphins. Miami has allowed 30.09 points to opposing QBs this season, second-most in football.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. KC 2 Patrick Mahomes KC @ BAL 3 Russell Wilson SEA vs. DAL 4 Dak Prescott DAL @ SEA 5 Kyler Murray ARI vs. DET 6 Cam Newton NE vs. LV 7 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. HOU 8 Josh Allen BUF vs. LAR 9 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. MIA 10 Aaron Rodgers GB @ NO 11 Drew Brees NO vs. GB 12 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ MIN 13 Deshaun Watson HOU @ PIT 14 Mitch Trubisky CHI @ ATL 15 Tom Brady TB @ DEN 16 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. WAS 17 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ JAC 18 Joe Burrow CIN @ PHI 19 Matthew Stafford DET @ ARI 20 Jared Goff LAR @ BUF 21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ @ NYG 22 Philip Rivers IND vs. NYJ 23 Matt Ryan ATL vs. CHI 24 Carson Wentz PHI vs. CIN 25 Teddy Bridgewater CAR @ LAC 26 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. TEN 27 Daniel Jones NYG vs. SF 28 Nick Mullens SF @ NYG 29 Derek Carr LV @ NE 30 Justin Herbert LAC vs. CAR 31 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ CLE 32 Drew Lock DEN INJ vs. TB 33 Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ vs. CAR 34 Jeff Driskel DEN vs. TB 35 Sam Darnold NYJ @ IND 36 Taysom Hill NO vs. GB 37 Nick Foles CHI @ ATL