Fantasy Football Week 3 TE Rankings: Dalton Schultz Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Dalton Schultz’s emergence in the Dallas Cowboys offense and whether he’s a viable starting option moving forward.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 3

It’s safe to say Dalton Schultz (TE18) answered the bell following a season-ending injury to starter Blake Jarwin. Entering Week 2’s bout vs. the Atlanta Falcons, the former Stanford Cardinal had hauled in just 14 receptions and 133 receiving yards over his 28 game career. Schultz left Week 2 nearly matching his career totals, hauling in 10 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The good news for Schultz, he has a plus-matchup vs. a beat-up Seattle secondary who allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2019. Not to mention he appears to have a firm grip on the starting tight end gig in one of the league’s highest-powered offenses. The bad news? He plays in one of the league’s highest-powered offenses.

Don’t expect Schultz to continue to see 10 targets come his way as he did in Week 2. Not when Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott all need to eat in the passing game. Also, the Atlanta game was a wild, somewhat flukeish game in the sense that Dallas had to air the ball out even more than they’d prefer. Dak’s 47 pass attempts marked the fifth-highest total in a single game over his 69-game career (including playoffs).

Still Schultz is worth monitoring for the next week or two, making him a viable add in all leagues unless you have one of the premier talents at the position.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC @ BAL 2 Tyler Higbee LAR @ BUF 3 Mark Andrews BAL vs. KC 4 George Kittle SF INJ @ NYG 5 Zach Ertz PHI vs. CIN 6 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CIN 7 Mike Gesicki MIA @ JAC 8 T.J. Hockenson DET @ ARI 9 Evan Engram NYG vs. SF 10 Hunter Henry LAC vs. CAR 11 Darren Waller LV @ NE 12 Jordan Reed SF @ NYG 13 Jared Cook NO vs. GB 14 Noah Fant DEN vs. TB 15 Drew Sample CIN @ PHI 16 Chris Herndon IV NYJ @ IND 17 Logan Thomas WAS @ CLE 18 Dalton Schultz DAL @ SEA 19 Jonnu Smith TEN @ MIN 20 Jack Doyle IND INJ vs. NYJ 21 Austin Hooper CLE vs. WAS 22 O.J. Howard TB @ DEN 23 Hayden Hurst ATL vs. CHI 24 Jimmy Graham CHI @ ATL 25 Rob Gronkowski TB @ DEN 26 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. NYJ 27 Jordan Akins HOU @ PIT 28 Greg Olsen SEA vs. DAL 29 Eric Ebron PIT vs. HOU 30 Dawson Knox BUF vs. LAR 31 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. TEN 32 Tyler Eifert JAC vs. MIA 33 Robert Tonyan GB @ NO 34 Jason Witten LV @ NE 35 Anthony Firkser TEN @ MIN 36 Dan Arnold ARI vs. DET 37 Will Dissly SEA vs. DAL 38 Darren Fells HOU @ PIT 39 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC vs. MIA 40 Ian Thomas CAR @ LAC 41 Gerald Everett LAR @ BUF 42 Blak Bell DAL @ SEA 43 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. TEN 44 Kaden Smith NYG vs. SF 45 Ryan Izzo NE vs. LV 46 Cole Kmet CHI @ ATL 47 Jace Sternberger GB @ NO 48 Vance McDonald PIT vs. HOU 49 Nick Boyle BAL vs. KC 50 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ CLE 51 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. DAL 52 Cameron Brate TB @ DEN 53 Maxx Williams ARI vs. DET 54 Adam Trautman NO vs. GB 55 Devin Asiasi NE vs. LV