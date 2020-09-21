Fantasy Football Week 3 TE Rankings: Dalton Schultz Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Dalton Schultz’s emergence in the Dallas Cowboys offense and whether he’s a viable starting option moving forward.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 3
It’s safe to say Dalton Schultz (TE18) answered the bell following a season-ending injury to starter Blake Jarwin. Entering Week 2’s bout vs. the Atlanta Falcons, the former Stanford Cardinal had hauled in just 14 receptions and 133 receiving yards over his 28 game career. Schultz left Week 2 nearly matching his career totals, hauling in 10 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.
The good news for Schultz, he has a plus-matchup vs. a beat-up Seattle secondary who allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2019. Not to mention he appears to have a firm grip on the starting tight end gig in one of the league’s highest-powered offenses. The bad news? He plays in one of the league’s highest-powered offenses.
Don’t expect Schultz to continue to see 10 targets come his way as he did in Week 2. Not when Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott all need to eat in the passing game. Also, the Atlanta game was a wild, somewhat flukeish game in the sense that Dallas had to air the ball out even more than they’d prefer. Dak’s 47 pass attempts marked the fifth-highest total in a single game over his 69-game career (including playoffs).
Still Schultz is worth monitoring for the next week or two, making him a viable add in all leagues unless you have one of the premier talents at the position.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.
1
Travis Kelce KC
@ BAL
2
Tyler Higbee LAR
@ BUF
3
Mark Andrews BAL
vs. KC
4
George Kittle SF INJ
@ NYG
5
Zach Ertz PHI
vs. CIN
6
Dallas Goedert PHI
vs. CIN
7
Mike Gesicki MIA
@ JAC
8
T.J. Hockenson DET
@ ARI
9
Evan Engram NYG
vs. SF
10
Hunter Henry LAC
vs. CAR
11
Darren Waller LV
@ NE
12
Jordan Reed SF
@ NYG
13
Jared Cook NO
vs. GB
14
Noah Fant DEN
vs. TB
15
Drew Sample CIN
@ PHI
16
Chris Herndon IV NYJ
@ IND
17
Logan Thomas WAS
@ CLE
18
Dalton Schultz DAL
@ SEA
19
Jonnu Smith TEN
@ MIN
20
Jack Doyle IND INJ
vs. NYJ
21
Austin Hooper CLE
vs. WAS
22
O.J. Howard TB
@ DEN
23
Hayden Hurst ATL
vs. CHI
24
Jimmy Graham CHI
@ ATL
25
Rob Gronkowski TB
@ DEN
26
Mo Alie-Cox IND
vs. NYJ
27
Jordan Akins HOU
@ PIT
28
Greg Olsen SEA
vs. DAL
29
Eric Ebron PIT
vs. HOU
30
Dawson Knox BUF
vs. LAR
31
Kyle Rudolph MIN
vs. TEN
32
Tyler Eifert JAC
vs. MIA
33
Robert Tonyan GB
@ NO
34
Jason Witten LV
@ NE
35
Anthony Firkser TEN
@ MIN
36
Dan Arnold ARI
vs. DET
37
Will Dissly SEA
vs. DAL
38
Darren Fells HOU
@ PIT
39
J. O’Shaugnessy JAC
vs. MIA
40
Ian Thomas CAR
@ LAC
41
Gerald Everett LAR
@ BUF
42
Blak Bell DAL
@ SEA
43
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
vs. TEN
44
Kaden Smith NYG
vs. SF
45
Ryan Izzo NE
vs. LV
46
Cole Kmet CHI
@ ATL
47
Jace Sternberger GB
@ NO
48
Vance McDonald PIT
vs. HOU
49
Nick Boyle BAL
vs. KC
50
Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
@ CLE
51
Jacob Hollister SEA
vs. DAL
52
Cameron Brate TB
@ DEN
53
Maxx Williams ARI
vs. DET
54
Adam Trautman NO
vs. GB
55
Devin Asiasi NE
vs. LV
