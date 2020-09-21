Fantasy Football Week 3 TE Rankings: Dalton Schultz Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Dalton Schultz’s emergence in the Dallas Cowboys offense and whether he’s a viable starting option moving forward.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 3

It’s safe to say Dalton Schultz (TE18) answered the bell following a season-ending injury to starter Blake Jarwin. Entering Week 2’s bout vs. the Atlanta Falcons, the former Stanford Cardinal had hauled in just 14 receptions and 133 receiving yards over his 28 game career. Schultz left Week 2 nearly matching his career totals, hauling in 10 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The good news for Schultz, he has a plus-matchup vs. a beat-up Seattle secondary who allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2019. Not to mention he appears to have a firm grip on the starting tight end gig in one of the league’s highest-powered offenses. The bad news? He plays in one of the league’s highest-powered offenses.

Don’t expect Schultz to continue to see 10 targets come his way as he did in Week 2. Not when Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott all need to eat in the passing game. Also, the Atlanta game was a wild, somewhat flukeish game in the sense that Dallas had to air the ball out even more than they’d prefer. Dak’s 47 pass attempts marked the fifth-highest total in a single game over his 69-game career (including playoffs).

Still Schultz is worth monitoring for the next week or two, making him a viable add in all leagues unless you have one of the premier talents at the position.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    @ BAL

    2

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    @ BUF

    3

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    vs. KC

    4

    		 George Kittle SF INJ

    @ NYG

    5

    		 Zach Ertz PHI

    vs. CIN

    6

    		 Dallas Goedert PHI

    vs. CIN

    7

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    @ JAC

    8

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    @ ARI

    9

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    vs. SF

    10

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    vs. CAR

    11

    		 Darren Waller LV

    @ NE

    12

    		 Jordan Reed SF

    @ NYG

    13

    		 Jared Cook NO

    vs. GB

    14

    		 Noah Fant DEN

    vs. TB

    15

    		 Drew Sample CIN

    @ PHI

    16

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    @ IND

    17

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    @ CLE

    18

    		 Dalton Schultz DAL

    @ SEA

    19

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    @ MIN

    20

    		 Jack Doyle IND INJ

    vs. NYJ

    21

    		 Austin Hooper CLE

    vs. WAS

    22

    		 O.J. Howard TB

    @ DEN

    23

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    vs. CHI

    24

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    @ ATL

    25

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    @ DEN

    26

    		 Mo Alie-Cox IND

    vs. NYJ

    27

    		 Jordan Akins HOU

    @ PIT

    28

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    vs. DAL

    29

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    vs. HOU

    30

    		 Dawson Knox BUF

    vs. LAR

    31

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    vs. TEN

    32

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC

    vs. MIA

    33

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    @ NO

    34

    		 Jason Witten LV

    @ NE

    35

    		 Anthony Firkser TEN

    @ MIN

    36

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    vs. DET

    37

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    vs. DAL

    38

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    @ PIT

    39

    		 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC

    vs. MIA

    40

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    @ LAC

    41

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    @ BUF

    42

    		 Blak Bell DAL

    @ SEA

    43

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    vs. TEN

    44

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    vs. SF

    45

    		 Ryan Izzo NE

    vs. LV

    46

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    @ ATL

    47

    		 Jace Sternberger GB

    @ NO

    48

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    vs. HOU

    49

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    vs. KC

    50

    		 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

    @ CLE

    51

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    vs. DAL

    52

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    @ DEN

    53

    		 Maxx Williams ARI

    vs. DET

    54

    		 Adam Trautman NO

    vs. GB

    55

    		 Devin Asiasi NE

    vs. LV

