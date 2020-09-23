Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 3

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 3 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features an under-the-radar stud ready to cement his place as a must-start play. Plus, a strong-legged standout met with a daunting matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Younghoe Koo vs. CHI

Simply put, Younghoe Koo is a stud. Over his 10 games with the Falcons, he’s averaged 11.9 fantasy points per game. His brilliant 17-point performance in Week 2 helped catapult him to fantasy’s highest-scoring kicker thus far this season. Koo’s opponents this week, the Chicago Bears, rank within the bottom-10 of teams defending fantasy kickers, allowing an average of 9.0 points to the position in 2019.

Michael Badgley vs. CAR

Badgley currently sits at K9 on the season, thanks to two nine-plus point outings to start the season. The Panthers have allowed 11-plus point outings to opposing kickers in five of their last nine games and have surrendered an average of 9.5 fantasy points per game to the position this season, seventh-most in the NFL.

Zane Gonzalez vs. DET

Gonzalez has now scored at least nine fantasy points in 13 of his 18 games and currently ranks as the eighth-highest scoring kicker on the season, with an average of 10.5 points per game. Detroit hasn’t held an opposing kicker below nine fantasy points this season. Their defense has also been tossed around of late and this will likely continue against the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray-led offense. In return, Gonzalez should likely be in for yet another productive day.

Sleeper: Chris Boswell vs. HOU

Boswell has been a fringe starter in 12-team leagues, averaging 7.83 points dating back to the start of 2019. He’s yet to top double-digit points thus far in 2020, but that could potentially change with a matchup against the Texans on the docket. Houston has failed to hold any opposing kicker under double-digit points this season, allowing 13.0 points per game to the position, third-most in the NFL.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Dan Bailey vs. TEN

The Vikings’ offensive struggles have seeped into Bailey’s fantasy playability. Hitting just two field goals through two games of play, as Bailey has, simply won’t cut it for fantasy owners. Don’t expect this trend to change much in Week 3 against a Titans team who has allowed just one field goal all year.

Sam Ficken at IND

Ficken showed signs of life in Week 2, hitting two field goals, including a 40-plus yarder on his way to a solid eight-point outing. Still, New York’s lack of consistency on offense, especially against a Colts defense who currently ranks as the best in football, strips Ficken of any certainty in Week 3, making him best to remain out of starting lineups.

Ka’imi Fairbairn at PIT

After just 2.0 points in the opening week, Fairbairn responded with a 12-point showing vs. the Ravens in Week 2. With that said, he’s still averaged just 5.8 points over his last nine games. The Texans’ offensive woes are growing concerning and will likely remain that way against a stellar Steelers D. Pittsburgh allows just 6.0 points per game to kickers this season, eighth-fewest in fantasy.

Buyers Beware: Daniel Carlson at NE

Carlson has flaunted his big leg on multiple occasions this season, hitting on two 50-plus yard field goals. Scoring 12 points in each of the first two weeks, Carlson will likely be locked-in to many fantasy lineups in Week 3. However, that may prove to be a faulty decision as no kicker has topped 5.0 points against the Patriots this year.