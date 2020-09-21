Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: McCaffrey & Saquon Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout of Saquon Barkley’s devastating knee injury and Christian McCaffrey’s ankle injury.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 3 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Running Back Outlook Week 3
ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that all-world fantasy option, Christian McCaffrey (RB1), is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2’s loss to the Buccaneers. A crushing blow for Carolina, and just as much so for fantasy owners. Veteran Mike Davis (RB55) is the next man up in the Panthers backfield, but has carried the ball just one time for one yard this season. The only other running back on the roster at the moment is Trenton Cannon, who has not taken a handoff since 2018.
In fact, Curtis Samuel may prove to see the largest uptick in production from CMC’s absence. Samuel has been pushed aside for Robby Anderson in the passing game, but did receive four carries in Week 2, averaging 6.5 ypc. A former running back/wide receiver hybrid at Ohio State, Samuel offers the most similar skillset to McCaffrey on the Panthers roster, albeit to a far lesser degree. Still, there’s enough upside there to warrant an add.
Chances are Dion Lewis (RB29) will be one of, if not the top waiver-wire add in most fantasy leagues this week. It’s easy to see why, he’s a notable name with past production who manned the entirety of the workload in Big Blue’s backfield following Barkley’s injury. While he’s worth an add, don’t expect RB1, or even RB2 production on a consistent basis from the former Titan.
Lewis accumulated for just 20 rushing yards on 10 attempts this past Sunday. He’s also scored just two rushing touchdowns over his past 33 career games. He adds value in PPR-scoring formats, evident by his four receptions for 36 yards in essentially three quarters of play in Week 2. However, Week 3 presents a challenging matchup for Lewis, as no opposing running back has topped more than 63 rushing yards or three receptions against the 49ers thus far this season. Add in the fact that Wayne Gallman (RB34) will likely see extended playing time after being a health-scratch this past Sunday, plus the potential addition of Devonta Freeman, and Lewis’ outlook may not be worth the FAAB price it will take to acquire his services.
Don’t look now, but the Jaguars’ decision to move on from Leonard Fournette doesn’t appear as idiotic as it once did. James Robinson (RB18) ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing, thanks to a healthy 5.1 yards per carry average, third-most amongst running backs with at least 30 carries. Robinson faces off with a Dolphins defense this week who has allowed eight rushers to average 4.4-plus ypc over their first two weeks of play.
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1
Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
@ LAC
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
@ SEA
3
Alvin Kamara NO
vs. GB
4
Josh Jacobs LV
@ NE
5
Austin Ekeler LAC
vs. CAR
6
Derrick Henry TEN
@ MIN
7
Jonathan Taylor IND
vs. NYJ
8
Dalvin Cook MIN
vs. TEN
9
Chris Carson SEA
vs. DAL
10
Miles Sanders PHI
vs. CIN
11
C, Edwards-Helaire KC
@ BAL
12
Kenyan Drake ARI
vs. DET
13
Joe Mixon CIN
@ PHI
14
Aaron Jones GB
@ NO
15
Nick Chubb CLE
vs. WAS
16
James Conner PIT
vs. HOU
17
David Montgomery CHI
@ ATL
18
James Robinson JAC
vs. MIA
19
Raheem Mostert SF INJ
@ NYG
20
Leonard Fournette TB
@ DEN
21
Melvin Gordon DEN
vs. TB
22
Kareem Hunt CLE
vs. WAS
23
David Johnson HOU
@ PIT
24
Todd Gurley ATL
vs. CHI
25
Mark Ingram II BAL
vs. KC
26
Devin Singletary BUF
vs. LAR
27
Jerick McKinnon SF
@ NYG
28
Ronald Jones II TB
@ DEN
29
Dion Lewis NYG
vs. SF
19
James White NE pers.
vs. LV
30
Darrell Henderson LAR
@ BUF
31
Myles Gaskin MIA
@ JAC
32
Frank Gore NYJ
@ IND
33
Malcolm Brown LAR
@ BUF
34
Wayne Gallman NYG
vs. SF
35
D’Andre Swift DET
@ ARI
36
Nyheim Hines IND
vs. NYJ
37
J.K. Dobbins BAL
vs. KC
38
Antonio Gibson WAS
@ CLE
39
Joshua Kelley LAC
vs. CAR
39
Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ
vs. TB
40
Sony Michel NE
vs. LV
41
Tevin Coleman SF INJ
@ NYG
43
Rex Burkhead NE
vs. LV
44
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
vs. HOU
45
Adrian Peterson DET
@ ARI
47
Zack Moss BUF
vs. LAR
48
Latavius Murray NO
vs. GB
49
Cam Akers LAR INJ
@ BUF
50
Tarik Cohen CHI
@ ATL
51
Chase Edmonds ARI
vs. DET
52
Duke Johnson HOU INJ
@ PIT
53
Jordan Howard MIA
@ JAC
54
Boston Scott PHI
vs. CIN
55
Mike Davis CAR
@ LAC
56
Jordan Wilkins IND
vs. NYJ
57
Chris Thompson JAC
vs. MIA
58
Kerryon Johnson DET
@ ARI
59
Alexander Mattison MIN
vs. TEN
60
Royce Freeman DEN
vs. TB
61
Jamaal Williams GB
@ NO
62
Devontae Booker LV
@ NE
63
Giovani Bernard CIN
@ PHI
64
Kalen Ballage NYJ
@ IND
65
Carlos Hyde SEA
vs. DAL
66
Peyton Barber WAS
@ CLE
67
La’Mical Perine NYJ
@ IND
68
Matt Breida MIA
@ JAC
69
A.J. Dillon GB
@ NO
70
Tony Pollard DAL
@ SEA
71
Brian Hill ATL
vs. CHI
72
Patrick Laird MIA
@ JAC
73
Tyler Ervin GB INJ
@ NO
74
Corey Clement PHI
vs. CIN
75
Kyle Juszczyk SF
@ NYG
76
J.J. Taylor NE
vs. LV
77
LeSean McCoy TB
@ DEN
78
Jalen Richard LV
@ NE
79
Darrynton Evans TEN
@ MIN
80
Justin Jackson LAC
vs. CAR
81
Travis Homer SEA
vs. DAL
82
Josh Adams NYJ
@ IND
83
Jaylen Samuels PIT
vs. HOU
84
Gus Edwards BAL
vs. KC
85
Ito Smith ATL
vs. CHI
READ NEXT