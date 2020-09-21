Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: McCaffrey & Saquon Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: McCaffrey & Saquon Injury Fallout

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 3

Getty Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout of Saquon Barkley’s devastating knee injury and Christian McCaffrey’s ankle injury.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 3 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Running Back Outlook Week 3

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that all-world fantasy option, Christian McCaffrey (RB1), is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2’s loss to the Buccaneers. A crushing blow for Carolina, and just as much so for fantasy owners. Veteran Mike Davis (RB55) is the next man up in the Panthers backfield, but has carried the ball just one time for one yard this season. The only other running back on the roster at the moment is Trenton Cannon, who has not taken a handoff since 2018.

In fact, Curtis Samuel may prove to see the largest uptick in production from CMC’s absence. Samuel has been pushed aside for Robby Anderson in the passing game, but did receive four carries in Week 2, averaging 6.5 ypc. A former running back/wide receiver hybrid at Ohio State, Samuel offers the most similar skillset to McCaffrey on the Panthers roster, albeit to a far lesser degree. Still, there’s enough upside there to warrant an add.

Chances are Dion Lewis (RB29) will be one of, if not the top waiver-wire add in most fantasy leagues this week. It’s easy to see why, he’s a notable name with past production who manned the entirety of the workload in Big Blue’s backfield following Barkley’s injury. While he’s worth an add, don’t expect RB1, or even RB2 production on a consistent basis from the former Titan.

Lewis accumulated for just 20 rushing yards on 10 attempts this past Sunday. He’s also scored just two rushing touchdowns over his past 33 career games. He adds value in PPR-scoring formats, evident by his four receptions for 36 yards in essentially three quarters of play in Week 2. However, Week 3 presents a challenging matchup for Lewis, as no opposing running back has topped more than 63 rushing yards or three receptions against the 49ers thus far this season. Add in the fact that Wayne Gallman (RB34) will likely see extended playing time after being a health-scratch this past Sunday, plus the potential addition of Devonta Freeman, and Lewis’ outlook may not be worth the FAAB price it will take to acquire his services.

Don’t look now, but the Jaguars’ decision to move on from Leonard Fournette doesn’t appear as idiotic as it once did. James Robinson (RB18) ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing, thanks to a healthy 5.1 yards per carry average, third-most amongst running backs with at least 30 carries. Robinson faces off with a Dolphins defense this week who has allowed eight rushers to average 4.4-plus ypc over their first two weeks of play.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] *IN PROGRESS*
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Running Backs TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

    @ LAC

    2

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    @ SEA

    3

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    vs. GB

    4

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    @ NE

    5

    		 Austin Ekeler LAC

    vs. CAR

    6

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    @ MIN

    7

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    vs. NYJ

    8

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    vs. TEN

    9

    		 Chris Carson SEA

    vs. DAL

    10

    		 Miles Sanders PHI

    vs. CIN

    11

    		 C, Edwards-Helaire KC

    @ BAL

    12

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI

    vs. DET

    13

    		 Joe Mixon CIN

    @ PHI

    14

    		 Aaron Jones GB

    @ NO

    15

    		 Nick Chubb CLE

    vs. WAS

    16

    		 James Conner PIT

    vs. HOU

    17

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    @ ATL

    18

    		 James Robinson JAC

    vs. MIA

    19

    		 Raheem Mostert SF INJ

    @ NYG

    20

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    @ DEN

    21

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    vs. TB

    22

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    vs. WAS

    23

    		 David Johnson HOU

    @ PIT

    24

    		 Todd Gurley ATL

    vs. CHI

    25

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL

    vs. KC

    26

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    vs. LAR

    27

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    @ NYG

    28

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    @ DEN

    29

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    vs. SF

    19

    		 James White NE pers.

    vs. LV

    30

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    @ BUF

    31

    		 Myles Gaskin MIA

    @ JAC

    32

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    @ IND

    33

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    @ BUF

    34

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    vs. SF

    35

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    @ ARI

    36

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    vs. NYJ

    37

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    vs. KC

    38

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    @ CLE

    39

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    vs. CAR

    39

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ

    vs. TB

    40

    		 Sony Michel NE

    vs. LV

    41

    		 Tevin Coleman SF INJ

    @ NYG

    43

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    vs. LV

    44

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    vs. HOU

    45

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    @ ARI

    47

    		 Zack Moss BUF

    vs. LAR

    48

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    vs. GB

    49

    		 Cam Akers LAR INJ

    @ BUF

    50

    		 Tarik Cohen CHI

    @ ATL

    51

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    vs. DET

    52

    		 Duke Johnson HOU INJ

    @ PIT

    53

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    @ JAC

    54

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    vs. CIN

    55

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    @ LAC

    56

    		 Jordan Wilkins IND

    vs. NYJ

    57

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    vs. MIA

    58

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    @ ARI

    59

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    vs. TEN

    60

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    vs. TB

    61

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    @ NO

    62

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    @ NE

    63

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    @ PHI

    64

    		 Kalen Ballage NYJ

    @ IND

    65

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA

    vs. DAL

    66

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    @ CLE

    67

    		 La’Mical Perine NYJ

    @ IND

    68

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    @ JAC

    69

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    @ NO

    70

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    @ SEA

    71

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    vs. CHI

    72

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    @ JAC

    73

    		 Tyler Ervin GB INJ

    @ NO

    74

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    vs. CIN

    75

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    @ NYG

    76

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    vs. LV

    77

    		 LeSean McCoy TB

    @ DEN

    78

    		 Jalen Richard LV

    @ NE

    79

    		 Darrynton Evans TEN

    @ MIN

    80

    		 Justin Jackson LAC

    vs. CAR

    81

    		 Travis Homer SEA

    vs. DAL

    82

    		 Josh Adams NYJ

    @ IND

    83

    		 Jaylen Samuels PIT

    vs. HOU

    84

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    vs. KC

    85

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    vs. CHI

READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,