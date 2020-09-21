Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: McCaffrey & Saquon Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout of Saquon Barkley’s devastating knee injury and Christian McCaffrey’s ankle injury.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 3

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that all-world fantasy option, Christian McCaffrey (RB1), is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2’s loss to the Buccaneers. A crushing blow for Carolina, and just as much so for fantasy owners. Veteran Mike Davis (RB55) is the next man up in the Panthers backfield, but has carried the ball just one time for one yard this season. The only other running back on the roster at the moment is Trenton Cannon, who has not taken a handoff since 2018.

In fact, Curtis Samuel may prove to see the largest uptick in production from CMC’s absence. Samuel has been pushed aside for Robby Anderson in the passing game, but did receive four carries in Week 2, averaging 6.5 ypc. A former running back/wide receiver hybrid at Ohio State, Samuel offers the most similar skillset to McCaffrey on the Panthers roster, albeit to a far lesser degree. Still, there’s enough upside there to warrant an add.

Chances are Dion Lewis (RB29) will be one of, if not the top waiver-wire add in most fantasy leagues this week. It’s easy to see why, he’s a notable name with past production who manned the entirety of the workload in Big Blue’s backfield following Barkley’s injury. While he’s worth an add, don’t expect RB1, or even RB2 production on a consistent basis from the former Titan.

Lewis accumulated for just 20 rushing yards on 10 attempts this past Sunday. He’s also scored just two rushing touchdowns over his past 33 career games. He adds value in PPR-scoring formats, evident by his four receptions for 36 yards in essentially three quarters of play in Week 2. However, Week 3 presents a challenging matchup for Lewis, as no opposing running back has topped more than 63 rushing yards or three receptions against the 49ers thus far this season. Add in the fact that Wayne Gallman (RB34) will likely see extended playing time after being a health-scratch this past Sunday, plus the potential addition of Devonta Freeman, and Lewis’ outlook may not be worth the FAAB price it will take to acquire his services.

Don’t look now, but the Jaguars’ decision to move on from Leonard Fournette doesn’t appear as idiotic as it once did. James Robinson (RB18) ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing, thanks to a healthy 5.1 yards per carry average, third-most amongst running backs with at least 30 carries. Robinson faces off with a Dolphins defense this week who has allowed eight rushers to average 4.4-plus ypc over their first two weeks of play.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ @ LAC 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ SEA 3 Alvin Kamara NO vs. GB 4 Josh Jacobs LV @ NE 5 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. CAR 6 Derrick Henry TEN @ MIN 7 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. NYJ 8 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. TEN 9 Chris Carson SEA vs. DAL 10 Miles Sanders PHI vs. CIN 11 C, Edwards-Helaire KC @ BAL 12 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. DET 13 Joe Mixon CIN @ PHI 14 Aaron Jones GB @ NO 15 Nick Chubb CLE vs. WAS 16 James Conner PIT vs. HOU 17 David Montgomery CHI @ ATL 18 James Robinson JAC vs. MIA 19 Raheem Mostert SF INJ @ NYG 20 Leonard Fournette TB @ DEN 21 Melvin Gordon DEN vs. TB 22 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. WAS 23 David Johnson HOU @ PIT 24 Todd Gurley ATL vs. CHI 25 Mark Ingram II BAL vs. KC 26 Devin Singletary BUF vs. LAR 27 Jerick McKinnon SF @ NYG 28 Ronald Jones II TB @ DEN 29 Dion Lewis NYG vs. SF 19 James White NE pers. vs. LV 30 Darrell Henderson LAR @ BUF 31 Myles Gaskin MIA @ JAC 32 Frank Gore NYJ @ IND 33 Malcolm Brown LAR @ BUF 34 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. SF 35 D’Andre Swift DET @ ARI 36 Nyheim Hines IND vs. NYJ 37 J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. KC 38 Antonio Gibson WAS @ CLE 39 Joshua Kelley LAC vs. CAR 39 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ vs. TB 40 Sony Michel NE vs. LV 41 Tevin Coleman SF INJ @ NYG 43 Rex Burkhead NE vs. LV 44 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. HOU 45 Adrian Peterson DET @ ARI 47 Zack Moss BUF vs. LAR 48 Latavius Murray NO vs. GB 49 Cam Akers LAR INJ @ BUF 50 Tarik Cohen CHI @ ATL 51 Chase Edmonds ARI vs. DET 52 Duke Johnson HOU INJ @ PIT 53 Jordan Howard MIA @ JAC 54 Boston Scott PHI vs. CIN 55 Mike Davis CAR @ LAC 56 Jordan Wilkins IND vs. NYJ 57 Chris Thompson JAC vs. MIA 58 Kerryon Johnson DET @ ARI 59 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. TEN 60 Royce Freeman DEN vs. TB 61 Jamaal Williams GB @ NO 62 Devontae Booker LV @ NE 63 Giovani Bernard CIN @ PHI 64 Kalen Ballage NYJ @ IND 65 Carlos Hyde SEA vs. DAL 66 Peyton Barber WAS @ CLE 67 La’Mical Perine NYJ @ IND 68 Matt Breida MIA @ JAC 69 A.J. Dillon GB @ NO 70 Tony Pollard DAL @ SEA 71 Brian Hill ATL vs. CHI 72 Patrick Laird MIA @ JAC 73 Tyler Ervin GB INJ @ NO 74 Corey Clement PHI vs. CIN 75 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ NYG 76 J.J. Taylor NE vs. LV 77 LeSean McCoy TB @ DEN 78 Jalen Richard LV @ NE 79 Darrynton Evans TEN @ MIN 80 Justin Jackson LAC vs. CAR 81 Travis Homer SEA vs. DAL 82 Josh Adams NYJ @ IND 83 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. HOU 84 Gus Edwards BAL vs. KC 85 Ito Smith ATL vs. CHI