Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo is the Real Deal

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Younghoe Koo’s meteoric rise to the top of the kicking food chain. Meanwhile, the “Money Badger” looks to continue on his current tear of high-end production.

Kicker Outlook Week 3

Younghoe Koo (K1) may not have a bigger fan than yours truly. He’s been a talking point in these columns since joining the Falcons back in Week 10 of last season. A quick look at Koo’s production and it’s easy to see why. Over his 10 career games with Atlanta, Koo has averaged an absurd 11.9 points per game. His terrific play has seeped into this season, as his 17-point outing in Week 2 catapulted him to the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy through the first two weeks of play.

Don’t expect much of a hiccup in Koo’s production vs. Chicago in Week 3. The Bears have allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. That number would have seen an even larger jump had the Giants’ Graham Gano connected on a 50-plus yard field goal. Koo has hit on 11 of his 13 field goal attempts from 40 yards and beyond over his Atlanta tenure, including a 49-yarder this season.

Michael Badgley (K4) has now topped nine fantasy points in every game this season, a trend that should likely continue into Week 3. Badgley’s opponents, the Carolina Panthers, have allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points per game to kickers this season, seventh-most in football. The Panthers have now surrendered 11-plus points to the position in five of their last nine games dating back to last season.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CHI 2 Justin Tucker BAL vs. KC 3 Harrison Butker KC @ BAL 4 Michael Badgley LAC vs. CAR 5 Rodrigo Blankenship IND vs. NYJ 6 Robbie Gould SF @ NYG 7 Joey Slye CAR @ LAC 8 Wil Lutz NO vs. GB 9 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. DET 10 Mason Crosby GB @ NO 11 Randy Bullock CIN @ PHI 12 Ryan Succop TB @ DEN 13 Stephen Gostkowski TEN @ MIN 14 Jason Myers SEA vs. DAL 15 Greg Zuerlein DAL @ SEA 16 Tyler Bass BUF vs. LAR 17 Graham Gano NYG vs. SF 18 Daniel Carlson LV @ NE 19 Chris Boswell PIT vs. HOU 20 Josh Lambo JAC vs. MIA 21 Nick Folk NE vs. LV 22 Matt Prater DET @ ARI 23 Jake Elliott PHI vs. CIN 24 Brandon McManus DEN vs. TB 25 Cody Parkey CLE vs. WAS 26 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ CLE 27 Cairo Santos CHI @ ATL 28 Jason Sanders MIA @ JAC 29 Sam Sloman LAR @ BUF 30 Sam Ficken NYJ @ IND 31 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ PIT 32 Dan Bailey MIN vs. TEN