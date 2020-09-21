Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo is the Real Deal

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Younghoe Koo’s meteoric rise to the top of the kicking food chain. Meanwhile, the “Money Badger” looks to continue on his current tear of high-end production.
Kicker Outlook Week 3
Younghoe Koo (K1) may not have a bigger fan than yours truly. He’s been a talking point in these columns since joining the Falcons back in Week 10 of last season. A quick look at Koo’s production and it’s easy to see why. Over his 10 career games with Atlanta, Koo has averaged an absurd 11.9 points per game. His terrific play has seeped into this season, as his 17-point outing in Week 2 catapulted him to the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy through the first two weeks of play.
Don’t expect much of a hiccup in Koo’s production vs. Chicago in Week 3. The Bears have allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. That number would have seen an even larger jump had the Giants’ Graham Gano connected on a 50-plus yard field goal. Koo has hit on 11 of his 13 field goal attempts from 40 yards and beyond over his Atlanta tenure, including a 49-yarder this season.
Michael Badgley (K4) has now topped nine fantasy points in every game this season, a trend that should likely continue into Week 3. Badgley’s opponents, the Carolina Panthers, have allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points per game to kickers this season, seventh-most in football. The Panthers have now surrendered 11-plus points to the position in five of their last nine games dating back to last season.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
vs. CHI
|
2
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
vs. KC
|
3
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ BAL
|
4
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
vs. CAR
|
5
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND
|
vs. NYJ
|
6
|Robbie Gould SF
|
@ NYG
|
7
|Joey Slye CAR
|
@ LAC
|
8
|Wil Lutz NO
|
vs. GB
|
9
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
vs. DET
|
10
|Mason Crosby GB
|
@ NO
|
11
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
@ PHI
|
12
|Ryan Succop TB
|
@ DEN
|
13
|Stephen Gostkowski TEN
|
@ MIN
|
14
|Jason Myers SEA
|
vs. DAL
|
15
|Greg Zuerlein DAL
|
@ SEA
|
16
|Tyler Bass BUF
|
vs. LAR
|
17
|Graham Gano NYG
|
vs. SF
|
18
|Daniel Carlson LV
|
@ NE
|
19
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. HOU
|
20
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
vs. MIA
|
21
|Nick Folk NE
|
vs. LV
|
22
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ ARI
|
23
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. CIN
|
24
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
vs. TB
|
25
|Cody Parkey CLE
|
vs. WAS
|
26
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ CLE
|
27
|Cairo Santos CHI
|
@ ATL
|
28
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
@ JAC
|
29
|Sam Sloman LAR
|
@ BUF
|
30
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
@ IND
|
31
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
@ PIT
|
32
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
vs. TEN
