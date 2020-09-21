Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo is the Real Deal

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 3

Getty Younghoe Koo #7 of the Atlanta Falcons.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Younghoe Koo’s meteoric rise to the top of the kicking food chain. Meanwhile, the “Money Badger” looks to continue on his current tear of high-end production.

Kicker Outlook Week 3

Younghoe Koo (K1) may not have a bigger fan than yours truly. He’s been a talking point in these columns since joining the Falcons back in Week 10 of last season. A quick look at Koo’s production and it’s easy to see why. Over his 10 career games with Atlanta, Koo has averaged an absurd 11.9 points per game. His terrific play has seeped into this season, as his 17-point outing in Week 2 catapulted him to the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy through the first two weeks of play.

Don’t expect much of a hiccup in Koo’s production vs. Chicago in Week 3. The Bears have allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. That number would have seen an even larger jump had the Giants’ Graham Gano connected on a 50-plus yard field goal. Koo has hit on 11 of his 13 field goal attempts from 40 yards and beyond over his Atlanta tenure, including a 49-yarder this season.

Michael Badgley (K4) has now topped nine fantasy points in every game this season, a trend that should likely continue into Week 3. Badgley’s opponents, the Carolina Panthers, have allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points per game to kickers this season, seventh-most in football. The Panthers have now surrendered 11-plus points to the position in five of their last nine games dating back to last season.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Younghoe Koo ATL

vs. CHI

2

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. KC

3

 Harrison Butker KC

@ BAL

4

 Michael Badgley LAC

vs. CAR

5

 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

vs. NYJ

6

 Robbie Gould SF

@ NYG

7

 Joey Slye CAR

@ LAC

8

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. GB

9

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

vs. DET

10

 Mason Crosby GB

@ NO

11

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ PHI

12

 Ryan Succop TB

@ DEN

13

 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

@ MIN

14

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. DAL

15

 Greg Zuerlein DAL

@ SEA

16

 Tyler Bass BUF

vs. LAR

17

 Graham Gano NYG

vs. SF

18

 Daniel Carlson LV

@ NE

19

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. HOU

20

 Josh Lambo JAC

vs. MIA

21

 Nick Folk NE

vs. LV

22

 Matt Prater DET

@ ARI

23

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. CIN

24

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. TB

25

 Cody Parkey CLE

vs. WAS

26

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

@ CLE

27

 Cairo Santos CHI

@ ATL

28

 Jason Sanders MIA

@ JAC

29

 Sam Sloman LAR

@ BUF

30

 Sam Ficken NYJ

@ IND

31

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

@ PIT

32

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. TEN

