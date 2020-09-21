Fantasy Football Week 3 Defense Rankings: Can 49ers Withstand Injuries?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we dissect the fallout from the slew of injuries the San Francisco 49ers have endured. Plus, are the Indianapolis Colts a sneaky top-five fantasy play? Let’s discuss.
Defense Outlook Week 3
The 49ers (DEF2) were bitten by the injury bug hard on Week 2, losing Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, likely for the season. The two pass-rushers join the likes of Richard Sherman and Dee Ford who were already sidelined with injuries. The slew of lost bodies has led to subpar fantasy performances over the first two weeks of play, totaling just nine points. However, if there was a week to turn things around, even despite the injuries, it would be in Week 3 vs. the Giants.
New York has allowed an average of 10.0 fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season, turning the ball over four times and surrendering seven sacks. Furthermore, only the Texans (57) have allowed more QB pressures than the Giants’ 56 in 2020, per PFF. Oh, and if that’s not enough to entice you with the prospect of plugging San Franciso into your lineup, New York will likely be without both Saquon Barkley (done for the season) and Sterling Shepard (expected to miss several weeks) come game time.
The Colts (DEF3) disappointed fantasy owners who rolled the dice on them in Week 1 due to what was originally perceived as a welcoming matchup. Turns out the Jaguars offense is anything but welcoming to opposing defenses. However, Indianapolis got redemption in Week 2, picking off Kirk Cousins three times and finishing with 15.0 fantasy points, tied for the highest output amongst all D/ST.
Indy will look to keep their stellar play going in Week 3 against a Jets offense that can’t seem to do anything right. Sam Darnold has averaged below 200 passing yards this season throwing to the likes of Braxton Berrios and a 31-year-old Chris Hogan. They also haven’t had a running back average more than 3.0 ypc in a game where they’ve received more than six carries. Don’t expect that number to increase much going forward as Kalen Ballage, who owns a 3.0 career ypc average, will likely see added playing time this week.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Defenses TEAM Opp.
1
Steelers PIT
vs. HOU
2
49ers SF
@ NYG
3
Colts IND
vs. NYJ
4
Bills BUF
vs. LAR
5
Ravens BAL
vs. KC
6
Rams LAR
@ BUF
7
Titans TEN
@ MIN
8
Eagles PHI
vs. CIN
9
Buccaneers TB
@ DEN
10
Bears CHI
@ ATL
11
Cardinals ARI
vs. DET
12
Giants NYG
vs. SF
13
Chiefs KC
@ BAL
14
Saints NO
vs. GB
15
Patriots NE
vs. LV
16
Chargers LAC
vs. CAR
17
Broncos DEN
vs. TB
18
Bengals CIN
@ PHI
19
Browns CLE
vs. WAS
20
Jaguars JAC
vs. MIA
21
Dolphins MIA
@ JAC
22
Washington WAS
@ CLE
23
Packers GB
@ NO
24
Falcons ATL
vs. CHI
25
Seahawks SEA
vs. DAL
26
Vikings MIN
vs. TEN
27
Cowboys DAL
@ SEA
28
Panthers CAR
@ LAC
29
Jets NYJ
@ IND
30
Raiders LV
@ NE
31
Texans HOU
@ PIT
32
Lions DET
@ ARI
