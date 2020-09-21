Fantasy Football Week 3 Defense Rankings: Can 49ers Withstand Injuries?

Getty The 49ers will be without Nick Bosa for the remainder of the season.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we dissect the fallout from the slew of injuries the San Francisco 49ers have endured. Plus, are the Indianapolis Colts a sneaky top-five fantasy play? Let’s discuss.

Defense Outlook Week 3

The 49ers (DEF2) were bitten by the injury bug hard on Week 2, losing Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, likely for the season. The two pass-rushers join the likes of Richard Sherman and Dee Ford who were already sidelined with injuries. The slew of lost bodies has led to subpar fantasy performances over the first two weeks of play, totaling just nine points. However, if there was a week to turn things around, even despite the injuries, it would be in Week 3 vs. the Giants.

New York has allowed an average of 10.0 fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season, turning the ball over four times and surrendering seven sacks. Furthermore, only the Texans (57) have allowed more QB pressures than the Giants’ 56 in 2020, per PFF. Oh, and if that’s not enough to entice you with the prospect of plugging San Franciso into your lineup, New York will likely be without both Saquon Barkley (done for the season) and Sterling Shepard (expected to miss several weeks) come game time.

The Colts (DEF3) disappointed fantasy owners who rolled the dice on them in Week 1 due to what was originally perceived as a welcoming matchup. Turns out the Jaguars offense is anything but welcoming to opposing defenses. However, Indianapolis got redemption in Week 2, picking off Kirk Cousins three times and finishing with 15.0 fantasy points, tied for the highest output amongst all D/ST.

Indy will look to keep their stellar play going in Week 3 against a Jets offense that can’t seem to do anything right. Sam Darnold has averaged below 200 passing yards this season throwing to the likes of Braxton Berrios and a 31-year-old Chris Hogan. They also haven’t had a running back average more than 3.0 ypc in a game where they’ve received more than six carries. Don’t expect that number to increase much going forward as Kalen Ballage, who owns a 3.0 career ypc average, will likely see added playing time this week.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

  2. # Defenses TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Steelers PIT

    vs. HOU

    2

    		 49ers SF

    @ NYG

    3

    		 Colts IND

    vs. NYJ

    4

    		 Bills BUF

    vs. LAR

    5

    		 Ravens BAL

    vs. KC

    6

    		 Rams LAR

    @ BUF

    7

    		 Titans TEN

    @ MIN

    8

    		 Eagles PHI

    vs. CIN

    9

    		 Buccaneers TB

    @ DEN

    10

    		 Bears CHI

    @ ATL

    11

    		 Cardinals ARI

    vs. DET

    12

    		 Giants NYG

    vs. SF

    13

    		 Chiefs KC

    @ BAL

    14

    		 Saints NO

    vs. GB

    15

    		 Patriots NE

    vs. LV

    16

    		 Chargers LAC

    vs. CAR

    17

    		 Broncos DEN

    vs. TB

    18

    		 Bengals CIN

    @ PHI

    19

    		 Browns CLE

    vs. WAS

    20

    		 Jaguars JAC

    vs. MIA

    21

    		 Dolphins MIA

    @ JAC

    22

    		 Washington WAS

    @ CLE

    23

    		 Packers GB

    @ NO

    24

    		 Falcons ATL

    vs. CHI

    25

    		 Seahawks SEA

    vs. DAL

    26

    		 Vikings MIN

    vs. TEN

    27

    		 Cowboys DAL

    @ SEA

    28

    		 Panthers CAR

    @ LAC

    29

    		 Jets NYJ

    @ IND

    30

    		 Raiders LV

    @ NE

    31

    		 Texans HOU

    @ PIT

    32

    		 Lions DET

    @ ARI

