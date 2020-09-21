Fantasy Football Week 3 Defense Rankings: Can 49ers Withstand Injuries?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we dissect the fallout from the slew of injuries the San Francisco 49ers have endured. Plus, are the Indianapolis Colts a sneaky top-five fantasy play? Let’s discuss.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 3 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Defense Outlook Week 3

The 49ers (DEF2) were bitten by the injury bug hard on Week 2, losing Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, likely for the season. The two pass-rushers join the likes of Richard Sherman and Dee Ford who were already sidelined with injuries. The slew of lost bodies has led to subpar fantasy performances over the first two weeks of play, totaling just nine points. However, if there was a week to turn things around, even despite the injuries, it would be in Week 3 vs. the Giants.

New York has allowed an average of 10.0 fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season, turning the ball over four times and surrendering seven sacks. Furthermore, only the Texans (57) have allowed more QB pressures than the Giants’ 56 in 2020, per PFF. Oh, and if that’s not enough to entice you with the prospect of plugging San Franciso into your lineup, New York will likely be without both Saquon Barkley (done for the season) and Sterling Shepard (expected to miss several weeks) come game time.

The Colts (DEF3) disappointed fantasy owners who rolled the dice on them in Week 1 due to what was originally perceived as a welcoming matchup. Turns out the Jaguars offense is anything but welcoming to opposing defenses. However, Indianapolis got redemption in Week 2, picking off Kirk Cousins three times and finishing with 15.0 fantasy points, tied for the highest output amongst all D/ST.

Indy will look to keep their stellar play going in Week 3 against a Jets offense that can’t seem to do anything right. Sam Darnold has averaged below 200 passing yards this season throwing to the likes of Braxton Berrios and a 31-year-old Chris Hogan. They also haven’t had a running back average more than 3.0 ypc in a game where they’ve received more than six carries. Don’t expect that number to increase much going forward as Kalen Ballage, who owns a 3.0 career ypc average, will likely see added playing time this week.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks ] Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Steelers PIT vs. HOU 2 49ers SF @ NYG 3 Colts IND vs. NYJ 4 Bills BUF vs. LAR 5 Ravens BAL vs. KC 6 Rams LAR @ BUF 7 Titans TEN @ MIN 8 Eagles PHI vs. CIN 9 Buccaneers TB @ DEN 10 Bears CHI @ ATL 11 Cardinals ARI vs. DET 12 Giants NYG vs. SF 13 Chiefs KC @ BAL 14 Saints NO vs. GB 15 Patriots NE vs. LV 16 Chargers LAC vs. CAR 17 Broncos DEN vs. TB 18 Bengals CIN @ PHI 19 Browns CLE vs. WAS 20 Jaguars JAC vs. MIA 21 Dolphins MIA @ JAC 22 Washington WAS @ CLE 23 Packers GB @ NO 24 Falcons ATL vs. CHI 25 Seahawks SEA vs. DAL 26 Vikings MIN vs. TEN 27 Cowboys DAL @ SEA 28 Panthers CAR @ LAC 29 Jets NYJ @ IND 30 Raiders LV @ NE 31 Texans HOU @ PIT 32 Lions DET @ ARI