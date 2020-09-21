Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Calvin Ridley, Diontae Johnson Up

Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Calvin Ridley, Diontae Johnson Up

Getty Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons greets Calvin Ridley #18.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a budding superstar in Atlanta while Pittsburgh Steelers’ “WR2” skyrockets up our ranks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 3

We may not only be in the midst of watching Calvin Ridley (WR3) take the torch from Julio Jones as Atlanta’s top receiving target, but we may be watching the development of one of the league’s elite pass-catchers. Ridley leads all fantasy receivers in points through the first two weeks of play and it’s not even close. Ridley’s 63.8 points thus far are 13.9 more points than then next closest highest-scoring receiver (DeAndre Hopkins 49.9). Ridley has now topped 100 yards or scored one-plus touchdowns in five of his last six games dating back to last season.

A Week 3 matchup against the Bears may sound daunting, but Detroit’s top-three leading receivers saw a total of 25 targets come their way against Chicago back in Week 1. Expect Ridley’s high-volume usage to continue as he’s now seen an average of 11.5 targets over four of his last five games.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

      • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
    2. # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

      1

      		 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

      vs. DET

      2

      		 Davante Adams GB INJ

      @ NO

      3

      		 Calvin Ridley ATL

      vs. CHI

      4

      		 Michael Thomas NO INJ

      vs. GB

      5

      		 Amari Cooper DAL

      @ SEA

      6

      		 Julio Jones ATL INJ

      vs. CHI

      7

      		 Mike Evans TB

      @ DEN

      8

      		 Julian Edelman NE

      vs. LV

      9

      		 Chris Godwin TB INJ

      @ DEN

      10

      		 J. Smith-Schuster PIT

      vs. HOU

      11

      		 Tyreek Hill KC

      @ BAL

      12

      		 D.J. Moore CAR

      @ LAC

      13

      		 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

      vs. WAS

      14

      		 Allen Robinson CHI

      @ ATL

      15

      		 Robert Woods LAR

      @ BUF

      16

      		 Adam Thielen MIN

      vs. TEN

      17

      		 Terry McLaurin WAS

      @ CLE

      18

      		 D.K. Metcalf SEA

      vs. DAL

      19

      		 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

      @ ARI

      20

      		 Tyler Lockett SEA

      vs. DAL

      21

      		 Stefon Diggs BUF

      vs. LAR

      22

      		 Cooper Kupp LAR

      @ BUF

      23

      		 Keenan Allen LAC

      vs. CAR

      24

      		 A.J. Brown TEN INJ

      @ MIN

      25

      		 Russell Gage ATL

      vs. CHI

      26

      		 D.J. Chark JAC

      vs. MIA

      27

      		 T.Y. Hilton IND

      vs. NYJ

      28

      		 Diontae Johnson PIT

      vs. HOU

      29

      		 Marquise Brown BAL

      vs. KC

      30

      		 Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ

      @ IND

      31

      		 Robby Anderson CAR

      @ LAC

      32

      		 Courtland Sutton DEN INJ

      vs. TB

      33

      		 Parris Campbell IND INJ

      vs. NYJ

      34

      		 Jarvis Landry CLE

      vs. WAS

      35

      		 A.J. Green CIN

      @ PHI

      36

      		 Tyler Boyd CIN

      @ PHI

      37

      		 DeVante Parker MIA INJ

      @ JAC

      38

      		 N’Keal Harry NE

      vs. LV

      39

      		 CeeDee Lamb DAL

      @ SEA

      40

      		 John Brown BUF

      vs. LAR

      41

      		 Keelan Cole JAC

      vs. MIA

      42

      		 Brandin Cooks HOU

      @ PIT

      43

      		 Darius Slayton NYG

      vs. SF

      44

      		 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

      @ BAL

      45

      		 Mike Williams LAC

      vs. CAR

      46

      		 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

      vs. MIA

      47

      		 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ

      vs. SF

      48

      		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

      vs. TB

      49

      		 Michael Gallup DAL

      @ SEA

      50

      		 Marvin Jones DET

      @ ARI

      51

      		 Henry Ruggs III LV

      @ NE

      52

      		 Golden Tate NYG

      vs. SF

      53

      		 Braxton Berrios NYJ

      @ IND

      54

      		 Emmanuel Sanders NO

      vs. GB

      55

      		 Adam Humphries TEN

      @ MIN

      56

      		 Danny Amendola DET

      @ ARI

      57

      		 Corey Davis TEN

      @ MIN

      58

      		 Will Fuller HOU INJ

      @ PIT

      59

      		 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

      @ NO

      60

      		 Darnell Mooney CHI

      @ ATL

      61

      		 KJ Hamler DEN

      vs. TB

      62

      		 Greg Ward PHI

      vs. CIN

      63

      		 Isaiah Ford MIA

      @ JAC

      64

      		 Tre’Quan Smith NO

      vs. GB

      65

      		 Jalen Reagor PHI

      vs. CIN

      66

      		 Allen Lazard GB

      @ NO

      67

      		 Anthony Miller CHI

      @ ATL

      68

      		 Preston Williams MIA

      @ JAC

      69

      		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

      @ NYG

      70

      		 Christian Kirk ARI

      vs. DET

      71

      		 Kendrick Bourne SF

      @ NYG

      72

      		 Steven Sims Jr, WAS

      @ CLE

      73

      		 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

      vs. DET

      74

      		 Chris Hogan NYJ

      @ IND

      75

      		 DeSean Jackson PHI

      vs. CIN

      76

      		 Mike Thomas CIN

      @ PHI

      77

      		 Deonte Harris NO

      vs. GB

      78

      		 Olabisi Johnson MIN

      vs. TEN

      79

      		 Demarcus Robinson KC

      @ BAL

      80

      		 Mecole Hardman KC

      @ BAL

      81

      		 Willie Snead IV BAL

      vs. KC

      82

      		 Justin Jefferson MIN

      vs. TEN

      83

      		 Randall Cobb HOU

      @ PIT

      87

      		 Tee Higgins CIN

      @ PHI

      88

      		 David Moore SEA

      vs. DAL

      84

      		 Hunter Renfrow LV

      @ NE

      89

      		 Cole Beasley BUF

      vs. LAR

      90

      		 Curtis Samuel CAR

      @ LAC

      85

      		 Quintez Cephus DET

      @ ARI

      91

      		 Jakeem Grant MIA

      @ JAC

      86

      		 Breshad Perriman NYJ

      @ IND

      92

      		 Miles Boykin BAL

      vs. KC

      93

      		 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

      vs. NYJ

      94

      		 Bryan Edwards LV

      @ NE

      95

      		 Javon Wims CHI

      @ ATL

      96

      		 Dontrelle Inman WAS

      @ CLE

      97

      		 Zach Pascal IND

      vs. NYJ

      98

      		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

      @ ATL

      99

      		 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

      vs. LAR

      100

      		 James Washington PIT

      vs. HOU

