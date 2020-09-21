Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Calvin Ridley, Diontae Johnson Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a budding superstar in Atlanta while Pittsburgh Steelers’ “WR2” skyrockets up our ranks.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 3
We may not only be in the midst of watching Calvin Ridley (WR3) take the torch from Julio Jones as Atlanta’s top receiving target, but we may be watching the development of one of the league’s elite pass-catchers. Ridley leads all fantasy receivers in points through the first two weeks of play and it’s not even close. Ridley’s 63.8 points thus far are 13.9 more points than then next closest highest-scoring receiver (DeAndre Hopkins 49.9). Ridley has now topped 100 yards or scored one-plus touchdowns in five of his last six games dating back to last season.
A Week 3 matchup against the Bears may sound daunting, but Detroit’s top-three leading receivers saw a total of 25 targets come their way against Chicago back in Week 1. Expect Ridley’s high-volume usage to continue as he’s now seen an average of 11.5 targets over four of his last five games.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.
1
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
vs. DET
2
Davante Adams GB INJ
@ NO
3
Calvin Ridley ATL
vs. CHI
4
Michael Thomas NO INJ
vs. GB
5
Amari Cooper DAL
@ SEA
6
Julio Jones ATL INJ
vs. CHI
7
Mike Evans TB
@ DEN
8
Julian Edelman NE
vs. LV
9
Chris Godwin TB INJ
@ DEN
10
J. Smith-Schuster PIT
vs. HOU
11
Tyreek Hill KC
@ BAL
12
D.J. Moore CAR
@ LAC
13
Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
vs. WAS
14
Allen Robinson CHI
@ ATL
15
Robert Woods LAR
@ BUF
16
Adam Thielen MIN
vs. TEN
17
Terry McLaurin WAS
@ CLE
18
D.K. Metcalf SEA
vs. DAL
19
Kenny Golladay DET INJ
@ ARI
20
Tyler Lockett SEA
vs. DAL
21
Stefon Diggs BUF
vs. LAR
22
Cooper Kupp LAR
@ BUF
23
Keenan Allen LAC
vs. CAR
24
A.J. Brown TEN INJ
@ MIN
25
Russell Gage ATL
vs. CHI
26
D.J. Chark JAC
vs. MIA
27
T.Y. Hilton IND
vs. NYJ
28
Diontae Johnson PIT
vs. HOU
29
Marquise Brown BAL
vs. KC
30
Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ
@ IND
31
Robby Anderson CAR
@ LAC
32
Courtland Sutton DEN INJ
vs. TB
33
Parris Campbell IND INJ
vs. NYJ
34
Jarvis Landry CLE
vs. WAS
35
A.J. Green CIN
@ PHI
36
Tyler Boyd CIN
@ PHI
37
DeVante Parker MIA INJ
@ JAC
38
N’Keal Harry NE
vs. LV
39
CeeDee Lamb DAL
@ SEA
40
John Brown BUF
vs. LAR
41
Keelan Cole JAC
vs. MIA
42
Brandin Cooks HOU
@ PIT
43
Darius Slayton NYG
vs. SF
44
Sammy Watkins KC INJ
@ BAL
45
Mike Williams LAC
vs. CAR
46
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
vs. MIA
47
Sterling Shepard NYG INJ
vs. SF
48
Jerry Jeudy DEN
vs. TB
49
Michael Gallup DAL
@ SEA
50
Marvin Jones DET
@ ARI
51
Henry Ruggs III LV
@ NE
52
Golden Tate NYG
vs. SF
53
Braxton Berrios NYJ
@ IND
54
Emmanuel Sanders NO
vs. GB
55
Adam Humphries TEN
@ MIN
56
Danny Amendola DET
@ ARI
57
Corey Davis TEN
@ MIN
58
Will Fuller HOU INJ
@ PIT
59
M. Valdes-Scantling GB
@ NO
60
Darnell Mooney CHI
@ ATL
61
KJ Hamler DEN
vs. TB
62
Greg Ward PHI
vs. CIN
63
Isaiah Ford MIA
@ JAC
64
Tre’Quan Smith NO
vs. GB
65
Jalen Reagor PHI
vs. CIN
66
Allen Lazard GB
@ NO
67
Anthony Miller CHI
@ ATL
68
Preston Williams MIA
@ JAC
69
Brandon Aiyuk SF
@ NYG
70
Christian Kirk ARI
vs. DET
71
Kendrick Bourne SF
@ NYG
72
Steven Sims Jr, WAS
@ CLE
73
Larry Fitzgerald ARI
vs. DET
74
Chris Hogan NYJ
@ IND
75
DeSean Jackson PHI
vs. CIN
76
Mike Thomas CIN
@ PHI
77
Deonte Harris NO
vs. GB
78
Olabisi Johnson MIN
vs. TEN
79
Demarcus Robinson KC
@ BAL
80
Mecole Hardman KC
@ BAL
81
Willie Snead IV BAL
vs. KC
82
Justin Jefferson MIN
vs. TEN
83
Randall Cobb HOU
@ PIT
87
Tee Higgins CIN
@ PHI
88
David Moore SEA
vs. DAL
84
Hunter Renfrow LV
@ NE
89
Cole Beasley BUF
vs. LAR
90
Curtis Samuel CAR
@ LAC
85
Quintez Cephus DET
@ ARI
91
Jakeem Grant MIA
@ JAC
86
Breshad Perriman NYJ
@ IND
92
Miles Boykin BAL
vs. KC
93
Michael Pittman Jr. IND
vs. NYJ
94
Bryan Edwards LV
@ NE
95
Javon Wims CHI
@ ATL
96
Dontrelle Inman WAS
@ CLE
97
Zach Pascal IND
vs. NYJ
98
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
@ ATL
99
Isaiah McKenzie BUF
vs. LAR
100
James Washington PIT
vs. HOU
