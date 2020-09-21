Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Calvin Ridley, Diontae Johnson Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a budding superstar in Atlanta while Pittsburgh Steelers’ “WR2” skyrockets up our ranks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 3

We may not only be in the midst of watching Calvin Ridley (WR3) take the torch from Julio Jones as Atlanta’s top receiving target, but we may be watching the development of one of the league’s elite pass-catchers. Ridley leads all fantasy receivers in points through the first two weeks of play and it’s not even close. Ridley’s 63.8 points thus far are 13.9 more points than then next closest highest-scoring receiver (DeAndre Hopkins 49.9). Ridley has now topped 100 yards or scored one-plus touchdowns in five of his last six games dating back to last season.

A Week 3 matchup against the Bears may sound daunting, but Detroit’s top-three leading receivers saw a total of 25 targets come their way against Chicago back in Week 1. Expect Ridley’s high-volume usage to continue as he’s now seen an average of 11.5 targets over four of his last five games.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs. DET 2 Davante Adams GB INJ @ NO 3 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. CHI 4 Michael Thomas NO INJ vs. GB 5 Amari Cooper DAL @ SEA 6 Julio Jones ATL INJ vs. CHI 7 Mike Evans TB @ DEN 8 Julian Edelman NE vs. LV 9 Chris Godwin TB INJ @ DEN 10 J. Smith-Schuster PIT vs. HOU 11 Tyreek Hill KC @ BAL 12 D.J. Moore CAR @ LAC 13 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. WAS 14 Allen Robinson CHI @ ATL 15 Robert Woods LAR @ BUF 16 Adam Thielen MIN vs. TEN 17 Terry McLaurin WAS @ CLE 18 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. DAL 19 Kenny Golladay DET INJ @ ARI 20 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. DAL 21 Stefon Diggs BUF vs. LAR 22 Cooper Kupp LAR @ BUF 23 Keenan Allen LAC vs. CAR 24 A.J. Brown TEN INJ @ MIN 25 Russell Gage ATL vs. CHI 26 D.J. Chark JAC vs. MIA 27 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. NYJ 28 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. HOU 29 Marquise Brown BAL vs. KC 30 Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ @ IND 31 Robby Anderson CAR @ LAC 32 Courtland Sutton DEN I NJ vs. TB 33 Parris Campbell IND INJ vs. NYJ 34 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. WAS 35 A.J. Green CIN @ PHI 36 Tyler Boyd CIN @ PHI 37 DeVante Parker MIA INJ @ JAC 38 N’Keal Harry NE vs. LV 39 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ SEA 40 John Brown BUF vs. LAR 41 Keelan Cole JAC vs. MIA 42 Brandin Cooks HOU @ PIT 43 Darius Slayton NYG vs. SF 44 Sammy Watkins KC INJ @ BAL 45 Mike Williams LAC vs. CAR 46 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs. MIA 47 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ vs. SF 48 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. TB 49 Michael Gallup DAL @ SEA 50 Marvin Jones DET @ ARI 51 Henry Ruggs III LV @ NE 52 Golden Tate NYG vs. SF 53 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ IND 54 Emmanuel Sanders NO vs. GB 55 Adam Humphries TEN @ MIN 56 Danny Amendola DET @ ARI 57 Corey Davis TEN @ MIN 58 Will Fuller HOU INJ @ PIT 59 M. Valdes-Scantling GB @ NO 60 Darnell Mooney CHI @ ATL 61 KJ Hamler DEN vs. TB 62 Greg Ward PHI vs. CIN 63 Isaiah Ford MIA @ JAC 64 Tre’Quan Smith NO vs. GB 65 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. CIN 66 Allen Lazard GB @ NO 67 Anthony Miller CHI @ ATL 68 Preston Williams MIA @ JAC 69 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ NYG 70 Christian Kirk ARI vs. DET 71 Kendrick Bourne SF @ NYG 72 Steven Sims Jr, WAS @ CLE 73 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. DET 74 Chris Hogan NYJ @ IND 75 DeSean Jackson PHI vs. CIN 76 Mike Thomas CIN @ PHI 77 Deonte Harris NO vs. GB 78 Olabisi Johnson MIN vs. TEN 79 Demarcus Robinson KC @ BAL 80 Mecole Hardman KC @ BAL 81 Willie Snead IV BAL vs. KC 82 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. TEN 83 Randall Cobb HOU @ PIT 87 Tee Higgins CIN @ PHI 88 David Moore SEA vs. DAL 84 Hunter Renfrow LV @ NE 89 Cole Beasley BUF vs. LAR 90 Curtis Samuel CAR @ LAC 85 Quintez Cephus DET @ ARI 91 Jakeem Grant MIA @ JAC 86 Breshad Perriman NYJ @ IND 92 Miles Boykin BAL vs. KC 93 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. NYJ 94 Bryan Edwards LV @ NE 95 Javon Wims CHI @ ATL 96 Dontrelle Inman WAS @ CLE 97 Zach Pascal IND vs. NYJ 98 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI @ ATL 99 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. LAR 100 James Washington PIT vs. HOU