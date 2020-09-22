Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 3

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 3 of the NFL season. This week’s edition features a star pass-catcher returning from injury and a budding slot receiver making a name for himself in a crowded receiving corps.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and Michael Thomas will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Chris Godwin at DEN

Godwin has yet to fully reward fantasy owners for their high-round draft investment. That may very well change this week vs. Denver. Clearing concussion protocol, Godwin is set to face off against the fifth-most giving fantasy defense to opposing receivers this season. Denver has allowed three separate 88-yard-plus outings to the position, as well as two touchdowns a week ago.

Russell Gage vs. CHI

The idea of Gage being able to receive a large enough target share in the Falcons offense to remain fantasy relevant seemed a bit farfetched not too long ago. However, two weeks down and 21 targets later (9th-most in NFL), here we are. Three wideouts have received at least seven targets against the Bears this season, including Lions’ slot-receiver Danny Amendola (13.1 fantasy points) back in Week 1. Expect Atlanta’s main slot target to continue his recent trend of production.

N’Keal Harry vs. LV

Rostered in just 28% of Yahoo leagues at the time of writing this, do yourself a favor and pick up N’Keal Harry. With tight ends essentially vacant from New England’s offensive gameplan, Harry is Cam Newton’s lone big-bodied target in the passing game, a target that he has highly favored. Harry is tied with Julian Edelman for the team-high in targets with 18 this season. Expect a hefty workload for the former first-rounder vs. Las Vegas. The Raiders saw three Panthers receivers receive eight-plus targets against them in Week 1 prior to playing a Michael Thomas-less Saints offense this past Monday.

Sleeper: Keelan Cole vs. MIA

Don’t look now, but Cole leads the Jaguars in targets with 12 through the first two weeks of play. He’s lobbied his added target share into two solid outings, finding the endzone and topping 15.69 fantasy points on both occasions. The Dolphins allow the third-most points to opposing wideouts, including 12.0-plus points to three separate Bills receivers in Week 2.

Deep Sleeper: Curtis Samuel at LAC

We’re digging real deep with this selection. Samuel has been tossed aside for Robby Anderson in the Panthers pass game. With that said, Christian McCaffrey’s injury could open up the door for Carolina to use Samuel in a role similar to his Ohio State days where he served as a hybrid RB/WR. It’s all hypothetical at this point, but enough what-if power to at least pique our interest.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Marvin Jones at ARI

Jones remains touchdown dependant, which makes him a tough sell in Week 3 against a Cardinals defense who has yet to allow a receiving touchdown to an opposing wideout this season. If that’s not enough, Kenny Golladay is expected to return to Detroit’s lineup this week, likely eating into Jones’ target share.

DeSean Jackson vs. CIN

Jackson has been featured in the Eagles offense far more so than many would have predicted just one month ago. Yet, despite his 16 targets through two weeks, he’s only the 48th-highest scoring fantasy receiver. The rebuilt Cincinnati secondary has received glowing remarks thus far, holding the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to an average of just 56.5 receiving yards and a total of one touchdown this season.

Mike Williams vs. CAR

Speaking of Mike Williams, the Chargers wideout has yet to top four receptions or 59 receiving yards in any game this year. With question marks at quarterback and a matchup against one of the league’s worst run defenses, expect a hefty workload for Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, likely limiting Williams’ output.

Buyers Beware: John Brown vs. LAR

Brown impressed in Year 1 as Buffalo’s go-to receiver. He’s been just as, if not more brilliant as their WR2 behind Stefon Diggs thus far in 2020. The ninth-highest scoring receiver in fantasy this year, Brown would seem like a must-start. However, the Rams allow the fourth-fewest points to wideouts this season, including zero touchdowns and holding all but one player below 65 yards receiving.