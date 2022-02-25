Cardinals Owner Sends Strong Message on Kyler Murray

There was a report from NFL Network’s Jane Slater on February 24 that “everyone is on the same page” when it comes to the relationship between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Now, the Cardinals owner shared a similar sentiment on the Murray “controversy” and gave his thoughts on February 25.

Owner Speaks Out on Radio Station

Murray’s Instagram scrubbing after the Pro Bowl brought immediate attention to the NFL news world.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Arizona Sports 98.7 and was asked by radio host Dan Bickley if he’s in a really good place with Murray.

“I spoke to him last night. We’ve had good conversations non-stop,” Bidwill said on Bickley & Marotta. “I’m not a social media guy so I don’t know the nuances of some of the stuff. I think there was a lot of interpretation around that that was inconsistent with the conversations that not just I have had, but I know (coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim) have had. So there have been positive conversations that are going in the right direction. We know we’ve got to get better.”

"Put me in the category of I love him and I know he's going to get better." #AZCardinals Owner Michael Bidwill talking about QB Kyler Murray. #RedSea pic.twitter.com/JOzIbNRmuA — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 25, 2022

The Cardinals did issue a statement immediately after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen’s reports on February 14. While Bidwill did tell Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers that the team was confident in Murray, he declined further comment on the reports. But this is the first time Bidwill has publicly gone into detail in terms of supporting the young quarterback.

Bidwill mentioned having good conversations with the 24-year-old, which coincides with Slater’s report.

“They are positive conversations that are going in the right direction. We know we have to get better. I know Kyler put out the statement, ‘love me or hate me’ was his terms. Well, put me in the category that I love him, and I know he’s going to get better.”

Bidwill also touched on the fact that Murray is eligible for a potential contract extension. The 2019 number one overall pick has finished three seasons in the league and has totaled 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

“These contracts, especially the quarterback contracts, are very complicated,” Bidwill said. “Most of the big ones are done further down the road (of the offseason.) I think Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were done in the summertime, others were done in the summertime. So we’ve got time.”

The other situation involves Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones, who’s a future free agent. While the Cardinals cap situation is in flux, Bidwill remained confident in keeping the 31-year-old.

“We love Chandler (Chandler Jones) and would love to have him back,” he said. “The devil is in the details and I’ll leave that up to Steve and chandler’s representatives to work on.”

Bidwill Talks Kingsbury & Uniforms

The Cardinals dropped five of their last six games after having a 10-2 start in 2021. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has experienced three straight years of second-half collapses. Nonetheless, Bidwill thinks Kingsbury has been exceptional in making the transition from college to the pros.

“I feel like he’s just going to get better and better,” said Bidwill.

There’s also been speculation on a long-awaited rebrand for the Cardinals. The team hasn’t had a redesign since 2005. The 57-year-old gave some clue on potential changes to their threads.

“We look at all these things. You probably know, these things, there’s a timeline for them. It takes time,” Bidwill said. “Among the array of things we look at around the team, it’s on the radar.