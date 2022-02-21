Cardinals Projected to Land Key Cowboys Starting Offensive Lineman in 2022

With the 2022 NFL league year officially starting on March 16, the newest group of free agents will test the market and the Arizona Cardinals are one of many teams with positional holes that need to be addressed.

Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make moving forward. Will the team keep 2021 Pro Bowlers Chandler Jones and James Conner? Is Christian Kirk worth the potential price tag? What’s the situation looking like with free-agent tight ends Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams?

We haven’t even mentioned free agents Chase Edmonds, A.J. Green or Robert Alford.

While the Cardinals certainly have in-house players to investigate, there’s another world of talent that will be available when free agency starts on March 16.

Glaring Hole Gets Fixed

The Cardinals struggled mightily at the right guard position in 2021. The team saw inconsistency with Max Garcia and 2020 third-round pick Josh Jones at the position. According to Pro Football Focus, Max Garcia posted a 53.3 offensive grade while Jones tallied a 46.8 offensive grade at the position. It was even more apparent against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 Wild Card playoff game, where Garcia allowed a 14.9 pass-blocking grade.

General manager Steve Keim can’t have quarterback Kyler Murray fall victim to the right guard position in 2022. PFF’s Arjun Menon wrote on the top 50 free agent players for 2022 and where they will land.

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams is predicted to land in Arizona for a three-year, $20 million contract with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Here’s what Menon had to say:

“Williams has improved each year he’s played for the Cowboys,” said Menon. “In 2021, Williams recorded a 75.2 PFF grade — his highest since entering the league — and only allowed 22 pressures, which is a career low. The Cardinals need help at guard, and Williams can stabilize a unit that looked shaky to end the year, especially with the type of interior rushers in the NFC West.”

The 24-year-old was selected by the Cowboys as the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Texas. Williams slipped in the draft due to injury concerns in college (missed seven games as a junior). While the 315-pound lineman has dealt with injuries in the NFL, Williams has still played in 57 games in his four professional seasons.

Williams is also a left guard but would be asked to make the switch to the right guard position. He does have some experience there, as he made two starts at right guard as a rookie in 2018. Players have made the switch in the past, so it’s not as foreign as some people think.

Does The Fit Make Sense?

Spotrac’s market value projects he’ll land a contract that pays $13.2 million annually for four years. PFF thinks it will be less than $7 million per season. That could be due to the fact Williams committed 14 penalties in 2021.

But it’s worth mentioning the Cowboys has a whole led the NFL with 141 penalties (10 more than any other team). The Cowboys offensive line suffered career-worsts in snaps-per-penalty rates with Terrence Steele, La’el Collins and Tyler Biadasz, who led all centers with 11 penalties.

The Cardinals have known all too well how penalties can hurt a team. Fortunately for Williams, his rate of one penalty for every 170.7 snaps before 2021 was close to the league average for guards (one penalty per 175.3 snaps).

Arizona would be getting a lineman who had a pressure rate of 2.28%, which ranked third-best among qualified guards in pass-blocking pressure rates, only behind Joe Thuney (1.99%) and Kevin Zeitler (2.20%).

The Cardinals are currently over the cap by $813.3K heading into the 2022 offseason according to Overthecap.com. However, Keim could create up to more than $40 million of cap space, per Cardinals’ reporter Darren Urban.

Williams will be only 25 years old in 2022 and has improved every year thus far as Menon alluded to.

If the money is right, why not go after Williams’ services?