Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Sends Cryptic Twitter Message on Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals’ official Instagram account had a bit of fun regarding quarterback Kyler Murray either deleting or archiving all references to the Cardinals on his account on February 11.

The Cardinals account featured only two posts of Murray — one of him on 2019 draft day and a picture of him at the 2021 Pro Bowl.

the cardinals have also updated their IG 👀 woah pic.twitter.com/FI7xLlsjaK — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) February 11, 2022

Now, the Cardinals have since brought the rest of their content back and said, “Just having a little fun with the bosses away, Red Sea,” in their latest post.

This Murray situation seems to be never-ending. The quarterback hasn’t responded to all the speculation, but a Cardinals veteran has a mysterious, yet re-assuring update on Murray.

Murray Update

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is in Los Angeles for Super Bowl week just like many other athletes. On February 10, he presented the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Ward to his brother, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, which marks the first time that brothers have both won the award. The Cardinals’ defensive end won the award with the Houston Texans in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year posted on Twitter on the evening of February 11 regarding an update on the Cardinals quarterback.

“I just tried to Facetime Kyler, he didn’t answer,” said Watt. “What does it mean? Are we still friends? Does he still follow me on social? Or maybe he’s just at dinner.”

Watt hasn’t shied away from social media in the past week. The veteran made fun of the lack of urgency during the Pro Bowl on February 6.

I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this 😂#ProBowl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 6, 2022

What Does Watt Video Mean?

Watt will be having dinner with Murray and both could easily be laughing at the whole world. The video seemed easily light-hearted and combine that with the Cardinals’ Instagram stunt, there’s definitely a reason to believe nothing is wrong with Murray.

We’ve mentioned that the whole controversy is hinting towards a jersey rebrand since the team has worn the same threads since 2005. In a 2021 poll conducted by AZCentral.com, most fans said they wanted the Cardinals to introduce new uniforms.

The Cardinals have also changed their profile picture to their logo with a white background, indicating they could be going back to their throwback uniforms from the then-Phoenix Cardinals’ white-on-red away attire. The league approved alternate helmets in 2021 for the 2022 season according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

If you can’t beat him, join him (in the IG scrubbing). pic.twitter.com/sBh7YeJhYp — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 11, 2022

On February 10, teammate DeAndre Hopkins was a guest on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Radio Row in Los Angeles for Super Bowl week and was asked why Murray either erased or archived his Instagram posts.

“The only thing I can think was because he wanted to show off some new outfits for the upcoming season and he didn’t want you guys looking at the old ones,” Hopkins told former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon and Bruce Murray.

Hopkins even told 12 News’s Cameron Cox that Murray’s social media scrubbing is overblown.

“That’s something that Kyler did just to clean up his Instagram,” said Hopkins. “I don’t think the motive was what everyone’s making it out to be. He probably just wants to show his fashion to show certain things on Instagram. But I don’t think it was anything personal.”

2022 free agent Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who’s a close friend of Murray, commented on the Murray situation at the Phoenix Open on February 8.

“The guy’s doing what he needs to do and I have no control over that,” said Kirk. “That’s all I’ll say on that one.”