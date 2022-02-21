Cardinals Called on to Hire Former Head Coach to Staff

It’s unrealistic the Arizona Cardinals will fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after getting the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. It’s already more than a month past their underwhelming 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and no matter what the fanbase thinks, general manager Steve Keim has a glowing review for Kingsbury.

“In my opinion, not only has Kliff Kingsbury done a phenomenal job, I think he’s the Coach of the Year,” Keim said on January 7.

Kingsbury also shares the same agent as star quarterback Kyler Murray, which would disrupt his relationship with the team potentially even more.

With Kingsbury entering the final year of his contract in 2022, the Cardinals are being urged to hire an ex-head coach to join the staff and help their second-half deficiencies.

Reporter Floats Proposal

The Cardinals have seen second-half collapses far too often lately, as the team lost seven of their last nine games in 2019, dropped five of their last seven games in 2020 and didn’t win in five of their last 6 games in 2021.

PHNX Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable thinks the Cards should hire ex-Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as offensive coordinator.

“Jim Caldwell has been out of football since 2019,” said Venerable. “The Cardinals need to call him. The former Detroit Lions coach, who interviewed with the Cardinals before the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury, could be just what they need. Bringing him into the fold to help Kyler Murray reach the next level in his career is the exact type of self-scouting Kliff Kingsbury should be considering right now.”

Caldwell has experience working as an offensive coordinator as he was given the position in 2012 during the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning run. Two seasons later, Caldwell was hired as the Lions head coach for four seasons between 2014-17 and posted a 36-28 record. The Lions went to the playoffs in Caldwell’s first two seasons. But despite winning nine games in 2017, the Lions missed the playoffs which led to Caldwell’s firing.

Before the Ravens and Lions jobs, Caldwell was head coach Tony Dungy’s successor with the Indianapolis Colts and had a 24-8 record in his first two seasons, including a Super Bowl loss in 2009. After making the playoffs in one of his first two seasons, Peyton Manning suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2011 which led to a 2-14 record, ending Caldwell’s run.

The 67-year-old recently interviewed for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach vacancies, but both teams went in different directions.

Does Caldwell to Arizona Make Sense?

It was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter in 2018 that if then-Cardinals head coaching candidate Brian Flores, who interviewed for the Cardinals vacant head coaching job in 2018, was hired, Caldwell would’ve been his offensive coordinator. The Cardinals also interviewed Caldwell for the head coach position.

Two head coaches later, the Cardinals have no offensive coordinator with Kingsbury running the offensive ship.

While it’s unlikely Kingsbury will relinquish offensive playcalling duties according to Cardinals reporter Paul Calvisi, he wouldn’t be surprised if they brought in an offensive coordinator or different quarterback’s coach.

“I’d be shocked if there was a coaching change,” said Calvisi on January 24. “I’d be shocked if he’d give up the play-calling. I wouldn’t be shocked if they brought in an OC. I almost semi-expect them to bring in a different Quarterback’s coach. Maybe a different voice for Kyler Murray especially if Colt McCoy does not return. If Vance Joseph were to get a head coaching job, maybe you bring in a more high-charging defense coordinator who can be more of that bad-cop on the sideline. Those are some of the changes I expect.”

Caldwell could easily add another voice to the offensive room.

The Steelers recently hired Flores as a defensive coach under Mike Tomlin. It shouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities for the Cardinals to bring in someone with experience to help Kingsbury and Murray. Even Super Bowl-winning head coaches Andy Reid and Rams coach Sean McVay have offensive coordinators.

Caldwell has coached quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford.

Why couldn’t Caldwell help a young 24-year-old Kyler Murray?