Cardinals Called an Option for Legendary 7-Time Pro Bowler

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz, but have yet to add an offensive free agent who’s outside of the organization.

In an offseason where Kyler Murray scrubbed his Instagram account and even sent out a long contract extension proposal, the Cardinals, for the most part, have remained in the weeds when it comes to free agency. The Cardinals have added just two players through free agency and both are on the defensive side of the ball — CB Jeff Gladney and LB Nick Vigil.

Yet, there are still free agents available and one veteran has been pegged to land in Arizona.

All-Pro WR Deemed Fit for Cardinals

The Cardinals missed out on free agent wide receivers such as Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark, JuJu Smith-Schuster as well as trading for Amari Cooper, Robert Woods and now Tyreek Hill.

DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley are the top three wideouts on the depth chart for the Cardinals. The team has lost Christian Kirk (Jaguars) to free agency and even lost 53 targets from running back Chase Edmonds (Dolphins).

Due to the lack of wide receiver depth, The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia has seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones as a fit for the Cardinals.

“The Cardinals have not been shy about targeting older players with injury issues,” said Kapadia. “A.J. Green is a free agent, and they lost Christian Kirk. Meanwhile, the Titans released Jones after he battled injuries and appeared in just 10 games last season. It’s unlikely he’ll command a big contract coming off a 31-catch, 434-yard season. The Cardinals could be attracted to the idea of Jones playing opposite DeAndre Hopkins and catching passes from Kyler Murray.”

Jones had six-straight years with over 1,000 receiving yards with the Atlanta Falcons but was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 after an injury-riddled 2020 season. Injuries would continue for the 33-year old in 2021 and was released after the season on March 16.

The five-time All-Pro has played in just 19 games in the last two seasons. Hamstring injuries have been the main culprit for Jones and while there are legitimate concerns about how much the Alabama product has left in the tank, now could be the perfect time for the Cardinals to buy low.

Is Jones to Arizona Realistic?

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, his expectation is that Jones will not be pursued by the Cardinals.

I would not expect the Cardinals to pursue Julio Jones – injury concerns and age make it extremely unlikely — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 16, 2022

It is important to keep in mind that other than Odell Beckham Jr. (projected $13.1 annual value, per Spotrac), the remaining free agent receiving talent has its flaws. Other than Jones, free-agent receivers that are left are Will Fuller, Jarvis Landry, T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley and three have been cut by their respective teams.

We did mention Fuller as a possibility, who has familiarity playing with Hopkins in their Texans days. But there are still injury concerns with Fuller, who posted a photo in February that showed his bandaged left hand, which appears to be a setback to his broken finger.

As Kapadia alluded to, the Cardinals have added aging players in recent history (A.J. Green, J.J. Watt) and Jones would fit the mold. Jones had a productive game in the 2021 Divisional Round, picking up six receptions for 62 yards in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

If the Cardinals were to sign Jones, that shouldn’t preclude the team from drafting a wide receiver. The Cardinals haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round in Murray’s tenure.

OverTheCap has Arizona with $8.4m in cap space. With Jones’ recent history, a deal wouldn’t be expensive and could be similar to Green’s one-year, $6 million deal in 2021.

While signing Jones to a one-year deal is realistic, the Cardinals should know Jones is certainly on the wrong side of 33 years old.