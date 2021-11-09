Cardinals’ Social Media Account Blasts Latest Power Rankings

We’re already more than halfway through the season, and the Arizona Cardinals have the best record in the NFL.

The Cards put on display a convincing win against the San Francisco 49ers with backups galore, on the road, in dominating fashion.

They’re a perfect 5-0 on the road this season and have scored over 30 points in all their games. Three of their road wins have been against playoff teams in 2020.

Cardinals OWN the road this season pic.twitter.com/f47xeo50KT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 8, 2021

It’s hard to give any criticism about this team.

While the team has had critics during the season, those same critics have now chosen to do it in the quietest way possible.

Cardinals Call Out Sports Illustrated

This won’t be the first or last time that Sports Illustrated is budding heads with the Cardinals and their fan base.

In Week 7, the Cardinals were at an impressive 6-0 and just beat the Cleveland Browns on the road without their head coach. Gary Grambling of Sports Illustrated rated the Cardinals seventh, with a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, 3-3 at the time, ahead at fourth.

Here’s what NFL writer Gary Grambling said on October 19:

“What’s worrisome is an offensive system that requires the quarterback to maintain an MVP level over 17 games. They’ve been great, but they’ve also been fortunate along the way.”

The Cardinals’ social media team had a problem with that, referencing Michael Jordan’s “and I took that personally” quote from The Last Dance and replaced MJ with Big Red.

We’re almost a month later and the Cardinals are still getting non-believers.

The staff of Sports Illustrated came up with their power rankings after Week 9. Kudos to SI for finally putting the Cardinals in the top five. But fourth?

Again, the Cardinals Twitter account added to the beef, trolling Sports Illustrated with their

The funny part is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a bye week, did nothing and climbed from fifth to first.

Unlike last time, Connor Orr put out a blurb on the Cardinals and seemingly gave them credit.

“The NFL’s most surprising and dominant team through the first half of the season just proved it could beat a quality opponent without its two most important players, including a starting quarterback on MVP pace. Kliff Kingsbury’s squad went from situationally dangerous to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Year 3 of the experiment. Can they keep pace down the stretch?”

But fans weren’t having any of it on Twitter.

So… Who do the cardinals need to beat? The '96 Bulls? — The Infamous Dr. Chef ™®© (@SergioNafarrate) November 9, 2021

How do 3 teams coming off a loss ranking at 6-2 and 7-2 rank above the cardinals at 8-1???? https://t.co/qAdqCPoCRJ — Logan (@Itslogan23) November 9, 2021

A Twitter user poked fun at their blurb as well.

AZ Cardinals: "The league's most surprising and dominant team" -places them 4th- 👍🤦‍♂️🙃 — Robert E. (@iloveRachel772) November 9, 2021

But let’s not get it twisted. Analytics love the Cardinals.

According to Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders, the Cardinals are first in DVOA, which “measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent.”

The #AZCardinals aren't just No. 1 in DVOA, they also have the lowest variance in the league. Every one of their games has a single-game rating between 15% and 60%. Rams also have no games below zero but Rams have three games below 10%. #RedSea — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) November 8, 2021

Of course, power rankings shouldn’t matter to anyone. Even the writers say it because it mostly changes every week, every opinion is up for debate and no matter what will always leave fanbases upset.