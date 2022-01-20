NFL Insider Responds to Cardinals ‘Tense Meeting’ Report

Three days after the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, we have a good, old-fashioned “source off.”
Kyle Odegard, sports betting editor for Seven Star Digital, tweeted a report that there was a “tense” meeting concerning Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury where a source told Odegard that “s*** hit the fan.”
Odegard was also a former official Cardinals team writer from 2013 to 2021, which could leave people to think there’s validity to the report.
However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shot down the report 14 minutes later, saying there was no meeting, according to his sources.
Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers’ sources have no knowledge of the meeting, but that Bidwill is, “very, very upset” with how the regular season ended and his team’s performance in the playoffs.”
Social Media Reacts
The Cardinals suffered a dreadful six-playoff drought before reaching the playoffs in 2021. The duo of Kingsbury and Murray finished their third season with the team and have made a steady increase in wins in each season: Five in 2019, nine in 2020 and 11 in 2021.
But there’s no telling what can happen after sliding in the third consecutive year in a row under Kingsbury. And that can include Keim as well. The team had higher aspirations after starting the season 7-0 and controlling the No. 1 seed.
Somers still isn’t knocking Odegard’s report, who is guessing the Cardinals owner is pissed after losing to a divisional opponent in an embarrassing fashion.
Bidwill was on the record after 2020’s late-season collapse saying how unhappy he was.
“Both those men (Kingsbury and Keim) are as disappointed as I was with the end of the season,” Bidwill said, via the Cardinals’ official website. “They’re digging deep. They know what they’ve got to do, and we all know we’ve got to do, which is, we’ve got to improve.”
Going back to Rapoport and Odegard’s reports, social media had reactions on who to believe.
Arizona media and Cardinals fans have trust in Odegard, who has worked at State Farm Stadium and could have sources inside the building.
Many others, though, are siding with Rapoport, who is deeply trusted in football media.
Which side do you believe?
