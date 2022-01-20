NFL Insider Responds to Cardinals ‘Tense Meeting’ Report

Three days after the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, we have a good, old-fashioned “source off.”

Kyle Odegard, sports betting editor for Seven Star Digital, tweeted a report that there was a “tense” meeting concerning Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury where a source told Odegard that “s*** hit the fan.”

Odegard was also a former official Cardinals team writer from 2013 to 2021, which could leave people to think there’s validity to the report.

However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shot down the report 14 minutes later, saying there was no meeting, according to his sources.

There has been no meeting, sources say. https://t.co/Geq0kBetbm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers’ sources have no knowledge of the meeting, but that Bidwill is, “very, very upset” with how the regular season ended and his team’s performance in the playoffs.”

A source didn’t hear of this meeting. But did confirm owner Michael Bidwill is “very, very upset" with how the regular season ended and his team’s performance in the playoffs. https://t.co/DNW4cZ3X8Q — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 20, 2022

Social Media Reacts

The Cardinals suffered a dreadful six-playoff drought before reaching the playoffs in 2021. The duo of Kingsbury and Murray finished their third season with the team and have made a steady increase in wins in each season: Five in 2019, nine in 2020 and 11 in 2021.

But there’s no telling what can happen after sliding in the third consecutive year in a row under Kingsbury. And that can include Keim as well. The team had higher aspirations after starting the season 7-0 and controlling the No. 1 seed.

Somers still isn’t knocking Odegard’s report, who is guessing the Cardinals owner is pissed after losing to a divisional opponent in an embarrassing fashion.

And I’m guessing Michael Bidwill doesn’t mind outside folks knowing he’s pissed. He should be. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 20, 2022

Bidwill was on the record after 2020’s late-season collapse saying how unhappy he was.

“Both those men (Kingsbury and Keim) are as disappointed as I was with the end of the season,” Bidwill said, via the Cardinals’ official website. “They’re digging deep. They know what they’ve got to do, and we all know we’ve got to do, which is, we’ve got to improve.”

Going back to Rapoport and Odegard’s reports, social media had reactions on who to believe.

Arizona media and Cardinals fans have trust in Odegard, who has worked at State Farm Stadium and could have sources inside the building.

This is the news I’m going to believe https://t.co/Pd16dbV1hu — Longyes #RevengeSZN (@SunsAddict) January 20, 2022

Lots of stuff happening. Let me just say this. Anyone who watched “All or Nothing” knows that Mike Bidwill has an accountability meeting with this leaders after EVERY game (at least he did then). To think he hasn’t met with Steve & Kliff yet after what happened Monday? Come on. pic.twitter.com/0Ke09L495B — Tim Ring (@timringTV) January 20, 2022

Kyle pissing off a bunch of grumpy old sports writers with his reporting is the highlight of my week. https://t.co/wHMQNrXU8e — Tridiots (@Tridiots) January 20, 2022

Many others, though, are siding with Rapoport, who is deeply trusted in football media.

you didn’t have to end his career Ian https://t.co/KfXb73FDom — James Boner (@jbone069) January 20, 2022

Hold these clowns accountable for making up stories. Wish more reputable sources like Ian did this. https://t.co/q48QpcgVdu — Vince Fraumeni (@vince_fraumeni) January 20, 2022

Mans credibility went in an instant https://t.co/ygyXHL89dW — Moe Hilou (@910Moe) January 20, 2022

Which side do you believe?