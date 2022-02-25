Reporter Drops Encouraging Update on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been silent ever since he combated ESPN’s Chris Mortensen’s reports, which called out his frustrations with the franchise and was described as “self-centered, immature and finger pointer.”

On February 14, Murray posted on social media, “I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

It was reported on February 16 by Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro that he heard from different people that Murray regretted his Instagram scrubbing, which took place shortly after the Pro Bowl on February 6.

The relationship between Murray and the franchise has been a constant discussion for the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Now, Cardinals fans might have gotten some reassurance over the signal-caller’s future with the team.

Reporter Provides Latest on Murray

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported on February 24 that “everyone is on the same page” when it comes to the relationship between Murray and the Cardinals.

“I’ve circled back with the Cardinals and this thing has buffed itself out,” Slater said. “In other words, everyone is on the same page and the goal here is to move forward.”

Murray is officially up for a contract extension and that aspect was raised in suspicion after the Instagram scrubbing. Slater pointed out that the Cardinals are in the process of assessing Murray’s contract situation.

“He’s in the third year of his rookie contract and it’s my understanding that they are working toward exercising either that fifth-year option or getting him a long-term deal like what we saw happen with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen,” said Slater. “Keep in mind that the Cowboys didn’t exercise that and the price for Dak Prescott just kept going up and up and up and up. But it’s my understanding that everything is copacetic in Arizona and things are moving forward and perhaps he’s learned a valuable social media lesson, one that has taken me a few years to figure out.”

This should be considered great news for Cardinals fans. There was a recent report on February 21 by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on The Rich Eisen Show saying things could be “awkward” between the two sides in 2022.

But Slater’s report suggests otherwise.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was asked by PFF’s Ari Meriov if Murray’s frustration with the team could’ve been because of money.





“It could be a money thing,” said Schefter on February 23. “It’s the first time he’s eligible for a new contract and he’s due to make $10.7 million this year. At a time where the top quarterbacks are making $35-40 million dollars. So literally, he’s $25 million dollar undervalued. It very easily could be a money thing.”

Former NFL QB Blasts Cardinals

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was on ESPN’s NFL Live and spoke on the matter between Murray and the Cardinals.

Griffin III held nothing back on the Cardinals, saying Murray should “want out” of Arizona.

“The report that came out from anonymous sources from the front office, was lowdown and dirty,” said Griffin III. “Murray has made this team relevant. He’s a guy that’s put it all on the line for them … Unless the Cardinals come out and publicly defend Kyler Murray, I don’t see how they can mend that relationship.”

.@RGIII says Kyler Murray should "want out" of Arizona 😳 "The report that came out from anonymous sources from the front office, was lowdown and dirty. … Unless the Cardinals come out and publicly defend Kyler Murray … I don't see how they can mend that relationship." pic.twitter.com/Pv5aLUD816 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 24, 2022

Griffin’s last sentence was wrong. The Cardinals did issue a statement following Mortensen’s reports to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” said the Cardinals. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Now, if you want to say owner Michael Bidwill or general manager Steve Keim should’ve had a press conference in support of the young quarterback, then fine. But the team acknowledged the reports.

At the end of the day, no one knows who took shots at Murray since Mortensen’s sources were anonymous. Florio wasn’t a fan of Mortensen’s report on the day of the Super Bowl.

“I still have a problem with the reporting of strong negative opinions, like self-centered and immature and finger-pointing,” said Florio. “Because surely not everyone feels that way.”