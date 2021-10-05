Raiders Fans Begging Cardinals to Send Rodney Hudson Back

The Arizona Cardinals are the lone undefeated team in the NFL, sitting at 4-0.

A lot of that has to do with current MVP-favorite Kyler Murray, who is on pace for over 5,573 yards and 55 total touchdowns. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has been comfortable in using all of his playmakers which has Murray blossoming into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The offensive line has done their part as well and that largely has to do with their anchor center Rodney Hudson. Kingsbury glowingly talked about Hudson’s presence.

“He’s been tremendous for our organization as a whole,” Kingsbury said on October 4. “To bring in somebody like Rodney who has that great amount of understanding of blocking schemes, pass protections, and his communications on the field, on the sideline and in the games have just been tremendous.”

The leadership has been in full display with Hudson as well.

“He’s playing well. He’s been great. His presence, level of calm, he’s getting better every day, working really hard,” Hudson said about Murray. “I think that brings a certain energy to the huddle when your quarterback is feeling good and playing the way he’s playing. It makes our job easier, and that’s part of our job is to make his job easier.”

The three-time Pro Bowler was acquired in the offseason from the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick in March. He’s been a major part of the Cardinals’ success. And with that comes a fanbase who can’t come to grips with his departure.

Raiders Fans Go Berzerk on Social Media

Despite the move from Oakland to Las Vegas, the Raiders fanbase is still as hungry as ever to win. After a surprising 3-0 start to the season, every Raiders game is a must-watch.

In a divisional clash with the Chargers, the Raiders lost 28-14 on primetime Monday Night Football and suffered their first loss of the season. That loss cements the Cardinals as the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

It was clearly apparent the Raiders were suffering on the offensive line. Derek Carr had a tough time facing pressure from the Chargers’ defensive line. Carr was hung out to dry from the offensive line, being sacked four times.

Raiders O-Line Grades via PFF LT Kolton Miller: 72.1 (16/73)

LG John Simpson: 46.8 (67/75)

C Andre James: 38.8 (33/33)

RG Jermaine Eluemunor: 57.9 (48/75)

RT Alex Leatherwood: 31.1 (73/73) If the Raiders care about Derek Carr they will make changes to the Offensive Line — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) October 5, 2021

Raiders fans voiced their frustrations on social media on letting go of the three-time Pro Bowler in the offseason.

please give us Rodney Hudson again — RAIDERS 16-1 SEASON (@Polyick) October 5, 2021

OL showing they’re a huge liability today. Boy do I miss Rodney Hudson — Michael (@mnoobs22) October 5, 2021

Y'all can't tell me Jon Gruden doesnt feel stupid for letting go Gabe Jackson & Rodney Hudson… Dumbest move since trading Mack — ☄🚀Dion Apollo🚀☄🖖🏾 (@DionApollo) October 5, 2021

Hudson was a force to be reckoned with in a Raiders uniform. According to PFF, Hudson only allowed three sacks in 3,445 pass-blocking snaps since 2015. There was talk prior to Hudson’s trade that the Raiders weren’t going release the 32-year-old.

That’s when the Cardinals swooped in. General manager Steve Keim had Hudson fall into his lap. Literally. To lose just a third-round pick for the anchor, Keim couldn’t say no.

“We tried to pull the trigger extremely quick. It took a matter of minutes to get the deal done,” Keim said.

Cardinals Reaping The Benefits

Ram’s three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald had the lowest pass-rushing grade in his career against the Cardinals according to Pro Football Focus. Hudson was a major reason why.

According to olinestats.com, Hudson is the only offensive line player to start every game this season without allowing a pressure. Arizona is clearly benefiting from his unreal production.

Cardinals’ digital correspondent Craig Grialou on the CardsCover2 latest podcast had a unique take on who his MVP is so far.

“I’ll raise my hand and say, Rodney Hudson, is the MVP of the Cardinals through four games.”

Mike Jurecki, Grialou’s partner and Cardinals’ digital correspondent, on the podcast also spoke highly of Hudson’s abilities.

“We knew that he was going to help Kyler with the calls,” said Jurecki. “That’s huge. Don’t undermine that. When he goes to the line, he has an idea and the fact is when they go to the sidelines, he’s the voice of reason. They hit a home run there. To me, I can see this offense getting better.”

The Cardinals have struggled in the center department the last few years. Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard were going to compete for the starting role in 2021. Both struggled mightily in 2020 and Cole was once flagged three times in one game.

Acquiring Hudson’s services in the offseason should definitely be looked at as one of the best moves in the entire NFL.