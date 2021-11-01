Cardinals RB Reacts to Rams Making Blockbuster Trade for 8-Time Pro Bowler

If you thought the Arizona Cardinals acquiring Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz shook the masses, you’re in for a rude awakening.

On November 1, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the “Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks.”

Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Every other NFC West QB will not be a fan of this move. This trade comes one day before the NFL trade deadline on November 2.

Draft picks are no object for Rams general manager Les Snead. Pro Football Focus draft analyst Mike Renner chimed in on the Rams draft capital in the 2021 and 2022 drafts.

The Rams will leave the 2021 and 2022 drafts with one lone top-100 pick and he’s played 10 career snaps: Tutu Atwell As “all in” as you can get https://t.co/PlqCdBnHSJ — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) November 1, 2021

The Broncos will be paying $9 million of Miller’s $9.7 million salary as part of the trade per Schefter.

As part of the trade, the Broncos are paying $9 million of Von Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

This comes at a time where the Rams and Cardinals both sit at 7-1 in the NFC West, with the Rams only loss coming at the heels of Arizona. Since their only loss, the Rams have won four straight games and will now acquire the services of an 8-time Pro Bowl pass rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP.

Move Shakes Up NFL

Just like the rest of the football world, Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds did not see this coming.

Man wtf goin on🙃 pic.twitter.com/1jjvxj4XXJ — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) November 1, 2021

The Broncos beat the Washington Football Team on October 31 and are just one game out of the playoffs.

At the same time, Miller is in a contract year and will be a free agent after the 2021 season. NFL insider and Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright thinks the Broncos weren’t confident in resigning Miller after the season.

I think it says the Broncos weren't confident that they could re-sign Von Miller after this year. They sent him to a contender for roughly what you get for an in-season QB trade. Everyone is as happy as they can be in a situation no one is happy about. https://t.co/m7ojsP93EK — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 1, 2021

Miller didn’t play in the victory due to an ankle injury. Assuming he’s healthy, Miller will join forces with two-time defensive player of the year defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Leonard Floyd and All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey.

Miller spoke to Broncos insider Troy Renck on November 1 about his availability.

“I was close last week,” said Miller. “I hope to be able to play this week versus the Titans on Sunday night.”

The pass-rushing linebacker has had seven seasons with at least 10 sacks, with the most coming in 2012 when he garnered 18.5 sacks. Miller has looked almost just as good as he has in the past this season, tallying 4.5 sacks in seven games.

When asked by an NFL fan if Miller’s the same player, Allbright mentioned the fact Miller was top five in pressures before being out in Week 8.

Prior to not playing this week he was in the top 5 in the NFL in quarterback pressures. https://t.co/saOTtsNFfG — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 1, 2021

When you pair Donald with supporting pieces, everyone gets better. Floyd already has 6.5 sacks this season. Former Ram Dante Fowler had 11.5 sacks in 2019 before his contract season and has since tailed off with the Falcons.

Snead is an aggressive GM and told the New York Daily News in July how risk plays a huge role in his profession.

“My personal paradigm, especially in sports, is we all have to take an element of risk to gain an edge,” Snead said. “I don’t think anyone should get into this business and especially take a GM or head coaching job for the main purpose of job security. I don’t know. At that point, I would question your awareness of how this whole thing works.”