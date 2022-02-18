Cardinals Urged to Explore Trade for 2020 All-Pro WR

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim needs a trick up his sleeve for the upcoming 2022 season as it’s the final year of his contract.

The same goes for coach Kliff Kingsbury, whom both have less than a month to prepare for free agency on March 16. Arizona’s offense has most of their offense set to hit free agency – James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Maxx Williams.

But sometimes, it’s the moves you make after free agency. The Cardinals traded for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins after 2020 free agency and the team would easily do it again.

Could the Cardinals make a similar move in 2022?

NFC All-Pro Available

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley has been the subject of trade rumors after missing most of the 2021 season due to personal matters.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said on January 15 that “a fresh start could be in the cards” for Ridley, and that “teams around the league believe he’s going to be made available at some point.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reported the Falcons will ship Ridley to a “contender” this offseason due to his “robust market”.

On January 27, Ridley liked a tweet reading, “I really hope the Miami Dolphins get Calvin Ridley.”

USA Today’s Cards Wire writer Alex Sutton is pegging Ridley as a “perfect and realistic option” for the Cardinals.

Ridley, a former Pro Bowl selection, is the perfect candidate for the Cardinals. He would benefit greatly by playing across from DeAndre Hopkins, similar to A.J. Green’s strong start to the season in 2021. Many outlets have Ridley’s value, particularly after almost a year off from football, at a 2022 second-round pick. That would be very manageable for the Cardinals and could secure a proven, elite option for Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury in a crucial year.

Ridley was selected by the Falcons in 2018 as a late first-round pick. He had his best year in 2020, securing 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Then-teammate Julio Jones missed seven games in 2020 which made Ridley featured as Matt Ryan’s number one weapon.

The Falcons are familiar with trading wide receiver talents. Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 for a 2020 second-round pick and a fourth-rounder in 2023. Unlike Jones, Ridley is still just 27-years-old and is still in his prime years.

After almost a year off from football, there hasn’t been any talk of teams requiring to lose a first-round pick for Ridley. The former first-round pick will also carry a cap hit of $11.1 million in 2022.

Of course, Ridley will likely require a long-term extension since he will be a free agent in 2023. Remember, Hopkins signed a two-year extension six months after being traded to the Cardinals in 2020. According to Spotrac, Ridley’s market value is estimated at four years, $75 million.

Sutton proposed a trade scenario and Ridley extension for the Cardinals.

Falcons receive: 2022 conditional second-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick

Cardinals receive: WR Calvin Ridley, 2022 fifth-round pick (extension: 3 years, $51 million, $30-35 million guaranteed)

That seems feasible in the eyes of any Cardinals fan. But is it probable?

Is Ridley to the Cards Likely?

Any Cardinals fan would be lying if they were to say they don’t want Ridley on their squad. Getting Kyler Murray more talent at wide receiver should be one of Keim’s top priorities in 2022.

Unfortunately for the Cards, there will be plenty of suitors for the Pro Bowl wideout who have better cap situations. The Cardinals are over the cap by $813.3K heading into the 2022 offseason according to Overthecap.com. However, Keim could create up to more than $40 million of cap space, per Cardinals’ reporter Darren Urban.

While the Cardinals will need to find their number one wide receiver after Hopkins, there are other teams who need Ridley more. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Patriots, Saints and Dolphins as teams who could land a deal for Ridley.

NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright tweeted on January 18 that he, “would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this offseason.”

With Kirk and Green set to enter free agency, the wide receiver group looks barren. If the Cardinals fail to sign either player, Arizona will need to replace 195 targets from both receivers.

Ridley would instantly give the team a huge boost. He’s an instant threat and would be opposite of Hopkins, giving Murray tons of ammo in 2022.

When asked what are the plays that Calvin Ridley has made over the years that have really stood out to Matt Ryan, he pointed to these two examples, both touchdowns because Ridley has become a touchdown machine. pic.twitter.com/EwAhVmL8Gi — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 28, 2020

Keim has traded draft capital in the past for talent. The question is would he be willing to spend top-dollar on two stud wide receivers?

That remains to be seen.