3-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver Floated as Trade Option for Cardinals

With all of the angst surrounding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, general manager Steve Keim should think of solutions to help the 24-year-old feel comfortable.

In the wide receiver department, the Cardinals will have Christian Kirk and A.J. Green entering free agency on March 16. That leaves Murray with DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley and Andy Isabella as his top four wideouts for 2022.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

That’s not enough. The Cardinals will surely look at Kirk and Green’s markets as well as other free-agent receivers and even the NFL Draft.

But in the meantime, a writer suggested a wide receiver in the trade market that could be available.

Writer Provides ‘Realistic Trade Option’

There’s been speculation of wide receivers that could be trade targets for the Cardinals in the offseason by Cards media outlets.

USA Today’s Cards Wire writer Alex Sutton pegged Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley as a “perfect and realistic option” for the Cardinals. PHNX Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable thinks the Cards should trade for Ravens WR Hollywood Brown, who’s scrubbed Instagram his social media recently of the team and was Murray’s college teammate at Oklahoma.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said on January 15 that “a fresh start could be in the cards” for Ridley, and that “teams around the league believe he’s going to be made available at some point.” But Ridley will have suitors with more ammo in terms of the draft and the Cardinals are over the cap by $813.3K heading into the 2022 offseason according to Overthecap.com. And the Ravens have shown no signs of wanting to trade the former first-round pick.

USA Today’s Cards Wire writer Chuck Harris responded to a tweet from PHNX Cardinals asking if the Cardinals should reunite Murray and Brown saying:

“A more realistic trade option, esp. if the Texans continue their rebuild, would be WR Brandin Cooks. There was rumbling last season about Cooks right before the trade deadline. Cooks has 1-yr on current deal (+2 voidable yrs) and would not cost a 1st (prob. a 2nd and late).”

A more realistic trade option, esp. if the Texans continue their rebuild, would be WR Brandin Cooks. There was rumbling last season about Cooks right before the trade deadline. Cooks has 1-yr on current deal (+2 voidable yrs) and would not cost a 1st (prob. a 2nd and late). https://t.co/ti176EBVFF — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) February 18, 2022

There was interest in Cooks prior to the 2021 trade deadline. But ESPN’s Dan Graziano said in October that he didn’t “get the sense” the Texans were willing to trade Cooks. Cooks finished the year catching a career-high 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

Still, the former Saints’ first-round draft pick is privy to movement as he’s been traded three times in his career. While Cooks hasn’t reached a Pro Bowl in his eight-year career, he’s eclipsed 1,000 yards in six of them. He’s also made it to the Super Bowl twice — once with the New England Patriots and once with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooks was traded from the Rams to the Texans and has been the attempted solution, not the problem for a team that’s been 8-25 in the last two seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooks’ 77.4 offensive grade in 2021 placed him 25th among all receivers.

The veteran receiver is entering the last year of his contract which is worth $12.5 million in base salary. It would make sense for the Texans to trade Cooks sometime in 2022 for draft capital knowing that they’re in a rebuilding situation.

One Question That Remains

Cooks would be a terrific fit for the Cardinals since the team will look for an outside threat in 2022. While Green was productive, the team might try to find a younger answer on the outside.

The 28-year-old had an average depth of target of 11.8 and 10.5 in his two seasons with the Texans and would create havoc for teams having to guard Hopkins, Moore and the veteran receiver.

Harris noted that it probably takes a second-round pick to land Cooks. It’s not a matter of should the Cardinals should trade for Cooks. The question is, “Would the Texans deal with the Cardinals again?”

The Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the Texans for Hopkins in 2020. Then-Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was heavily crucified for the blunder of a trade. Johnson has just 919 rushing yards in the last two seasons and O’Brien’s two draft picks haven’t panned out. The next season, O’Brien was fired after an 0-4 start.

While the Texans have new head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Casserio, owner Janice McNair is still manning the ship. Jack Easterby has also been executive vice president of football operations since 2020 and could have a bad taste from his mouth of the Hopkins deal.

It’s safe to say it’s unlikely the Texans would supply two wide terrific wide receivers to the Cardinals.

But hey, crazier things have happened. Or maybe not actually.