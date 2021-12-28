Cardinals’ Chandler Jones Responds to All-Pro Rival’s Comments

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones received lofty praise from a division rival.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams went on the Dan Le Batard Show and gave the 31-year-old pass rusher a ton of praise.

“I think Chandler Jones is the cream of the crop when it comes to outside linebackers,” Williams said. “When it comes to pass rusher, I definitely don’t think there’s anybody in the NFL that keeps me up at night like he does. We have that type of repore where we can compete at a high level and still talk to each other in a joking manner or whatever.”

Williams has made his ninth Pro Bowl in 2021 and continues to show how illustrious his career is. At the age of 33, Williams has given up zero sacks in 2021 after signing a six-year, $138.06 million contract extension with the 49ers, which is the highest deal for an offensive lineman.

It might seem unusual from an outsider’s perspective for someone to heap praise on a division rival as Williams expressed.

But it wasn’t for Jones.

Jones Tweets Reaction to Williams

Jones quickly gave a delightful response to the All-Pro lineman’s compliment on Twitter.

“Appreciate these words coming from a player like you! Big respect @TrentW71″ Jones said.

While Jones made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career in 2021, his numbers aren’t as gaudy as in years past. Jones has 9.5 sacks in 13 games but went five straight weeks without one after a huge 5 sack performance in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones is 33rd in the pressures among edge rushers according to PFF. But Jones does have a sack against the 49ers in Week 9, which Williams got to see in person on the other side.

Jones had a two-sack game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. He credited starter at the time Colt McCoy for his out-of-world performance.

“With Colt this weekend, he saw me working on some moves, and he’s like, ‘Hey, Chandler. I kind of hesitate on telling you this, but I see you thinking. Stop thinking. Just go,’ ” Jones after the game. “He said, ‘You’re one of the best players in this league.’ He said to me, ‘Just go. Just be yourself.’ ”

The veteran from Syracuse will be turning 32 entering free agency in 2022. It’s crazy to point out that during the offseason, Jones requested a trade before the 2021 training camp after not receiving a contract extension.

But the All-Pro got back to work in August and has shown no interest in talking about his future. Jones’ calculated market value is $15.5 million per season on a three-year deal worth $46 million, according to Spotrac.

Maybe Williams is getting on Jones’ good side for his impending free agency? Who knows. But the bigger question is whether or not Jones returns to the desert after the season.