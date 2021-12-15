Fans Call on Cardinals to Sign NFL Legend After DeAndre Hopkins News

There’s no explanation as to the number of significant injuries the Arizona Cardinals have suffered against the Rams historically.

The Cardinals in their lifetimes have lost Tyrann Mathieu, Carson Palmer twice, Drew Stanton and David Johnson to injuries versus the Rams.

Now, they’ve lost their best Cardinals wideout in 2021.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, DeAndre Hopkins is, “expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason.”

After the loss to the Rams, Hopkins and RB James Conner were seen limping off the field.

Hopkins suffered a leg injury and didn’t play in the final possession. Conner hurt his ankle on the last play of the game and was on the ground in pain. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game that he didn’t believe either injury was serious.

Both were given MRIs on December 14. Conner’s status was ruled day-to-day on December 15. But there was uneasy news from coach Kliff Kingsbury when he told reporters that Hopkins was having a second opinion after his MRI yesterday.

Now, it appears that the regular season is finished for Hopkins. It’s still uncertain whether Hopkins will need surgery.

The number one seed is even more important with a bye. After the loss to the Rams, the Cardinals are tied with two other teams at 10-3 with the Packers controlling the first seed tiebreaker.

Fans Want Legend Back

The Cardinals still lead the NFC West and have a fully operational unit. The team was 2-1 without only Hopkins, but Kyler Murray during the season.

But losing Hopkins for the stretch run is disappointing.

Hopkins has already missed time from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8 and missed three games. It’s been an odd year for the three-time All-Pro who’s never played under 15 games in a season in his nine-year career.

Even before his hamstring injury, Hopkins’ targets were lower than usual. Hopkins only had three games with more than five receptions in the first seven weeks.

Yet, Hopkins has found the endzone eight times this season after only six touchdowns in 202. He continued to be an end-zone threat against the Rams, where Murray targeted the 29-year-old two plays in a row.

Now, fans are itching for a familiar face.

Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is the definition of leadership and was a vital voice for many Cardinals teams. But even if Fitzgerald would want to return, the Cardinals need players on the outside. Fitzgerald couldn’t fulfill that role and most likely isn’t in game shape.

As for Larry, he’s on the record of being comfortable as a radio broadcaster.

“For now, I’ll be a radio broadcaster,” Fitzgerald said in August on Jim Gray’s “Let’s Go” radio show. “Jim, to be honest with you, I just don’t have the urge to play right now.”

Fitzgerald was second on the team in receptions with 54 in 2020. The Cardinals have improved significantly in the receiver room in 2021, with Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore already above 50 receptions. A.J. Green has been rejuvenated in the desert.

Fitzgerald hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but it awfully appears like Larry Legend won’t be playing his 18th year in the NFL. In August, Fitzgerald teamed up with Jim Gray and Tom Brady for a weekly SiriusXM show along called ‘Let’s Go!’.

The 11-time Pro Bowler expressed his uneasiness towards the game of football.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don’t have the urge,” Fitzgerald added. “I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do.”

Cardinals Plan at WR

With Hopkins out, the Cardinals will surely turn to Antoine Wesley, who had seven catches in Hopkins’ three-game absence.

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban also hinted at 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella being active.

Green had seven catches against the Rams and will definitely get an even bigger boost in targets. The same goes for Kirk, Zach Ertz and the running backs.

There still is a shot Hopkins can participate in the playoffs. In the meantime, the Cardinals can simply scour practice squads for another receiver and play their remaining backend wideouts.