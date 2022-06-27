Cardinals Are a Fit for Giants’ Former 3rd-Round Pick Expected to be Cut

The Arizona Cardinals will be experimenting on who could be opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden at the edge rusher position in 2022.

Chandler Jones is no longer a Cardinal and other than Golden, the Cardinals are counting on pass rushers such as Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje and rookies Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa.

The Cardinals could use another pass rusher with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson on their schedule in 2022.

There’s a possibility the Cardinals can add more depth to their roster if a team releases a former third-round pick.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Arizona Could Add Player That ‘Hasn’t Worked Out’

Edge rusher Oshane Ximines was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. While the Queens native had four-and-a-half sacks in his rookie season, it’s been downhill ever since. Ximines only played in 27% of the Giants’ defensive snaps in 2021. New York also tried to play him as an off-ball linebacker, which hasn’t been the Old Dominion alum’s forte.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are likely to release Ximines due to the team investing in outside linebacker talent. The Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall and signed Jihad Ward in free agency.

Raanan wrote, “It’s a much more talented group than in years past, and it finally drops Oshane Ximines out of the mix. The 2019 third-round pick hasn’t worked out.”

If the Giants were to release Ximines, the Cardinals could be in play to add his services. The former third-round pick has been a massive disappointment. But he did enter 2020 as one of the Giants’ starting pass rushers and suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4. He would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Ximines will be entering his third season under Giants’ new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who runs a pressure-heavy scheme.

The 25-year-old is excited about the new-look defense.

“I’m loving it, man,” Ximines said on the new defensive scheme. “It’s a lot of moving parts. You never know how we’re going to come at you. It’s good to see and I’m excited to play in it.”

With a good training camp, maybe the Giants keep Ximines, who could develop under the talent they’ve brought in. At the same time, Ximines had just 13 tackles in 2021 and had costly mistakes, including a Week 8 offside penalty against the Kansas City Chiefs that negated a fourth-quarter interception by Darnay Holmes.

Former Giants Galore in Arizona

If Ximines were to roam free from New York, the Cardinals already have a lot of players that have ties to the Giants.

Golden and Kennard were former Giants. The Cardinals also signed offensive lineman Will Hernandez in the offseason and the team signed Colt McCoy last season. McCoy was the Giants’ backup quarterback in 2020. You can’t forget left guard Justin Pugh, who played for the Giants for five seasons.

Maybe it’s just a coincidence for general manager Steve Keim.

Nevertheless, Ximines is worth monitoring, especially with him being 25 years old and having nearly five sacks in his rookie season.