Cardinals Lineman Received Numerous Death Threats After Loss

The Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams felt like a rollercoaster ride. But no matter what, it’s always felt like the Rams were a step ahead despite losing Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee and two starting offensive linemen to the Reserve/COVID list.

Football is a grueling sport. The number of hits in the heat of battle can take a toll on any football player’s body. Unfortunately, there’s another aspect that doesn’t get talked about enough.

Mental health.

Vulgarity is a common practice from the bad apples of fans all across sports. It can be expressed not only in public but especially on social media. And it can get to the extreme in some cases.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

One Arizona Cardinal was a victim of those extreme cases.

Lineman Shows Hateful Messages

The Rams defensive front was disruptive against the Cardinals led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The seven-time Pro Bowler had 15 quarterback pressures, five more than the entire Cardinals team.

On the very first play of the game, Donald bull-rushed right guard Max Garcia and sacked Kyler Murray in dominating fashion.

Aaron Donald (@AaronDonald97) bull rushing the 309 lb Max Garcia into Kyler Murray for the sack. Keep it simple, keep it violent! #passrush #larams pic.twitter.com/0c7kCAdwBf — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) December 14, 2021

Garcia had a rough time throughout the night amounting to a 16.5 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus.

After the game, criticism of the 30-year-old veteran went way too far and Garcia revealed on December 14 that he has received many death threats.

Garcia tweeted an example of one of his death threats from Instagram.

“Pray to God my kids never talk like this to another human,” Garcia tweeted. “Plenty more of these in the comments too.”

Pray to God my kids never talk like this to another human. Plenty more of these in the comments too. pic.twitter.com/paxdaeBX8C — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) December 14, 2021

Tight end Maxx Williams, who’s out for the season with a knee injury, replied to Garcia’s post in support of the starting offensive lineman.

“I just don’t understand how someone can write that and just think it’s ok to send to another person,” Williams tweeted. “The amount of hate is sad to see. We are playing a game we love. This type of thing makes me very sad to read and see. Love you max you know I’m riding with you!”

I just don’t understand how someone can write that and just think it’s ok to send to another person. The amount of hate is sad to see. We are playing a game we love. This type of thing makes me very sad to read and see. Love you max you know I’m riding with you! — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) December 14, 2021

Garcia received plenty of love and support from fans after showing the malicious Instagram message.

Real fans don't do this. Still love my #AZCardinals. They do not represent the #RedSea. https://t.co/yyG04v3YK8 — Salch (@DJSalch) December 14, 2021

Sad that players get this type of crap on a weekly basis when there’s no need. Nasty and unnecessary. https://t.co/qaH7Yxg3OF — British (10-3)Gang (@BritishBirdgang) December 14, 2021

I vote that the people who send comments like this should have to try to block Aaron Donald for 70 snaps. https://t.co/cdCCawmeWL — Mike Ill (@mikeillofficial) December 14, 2021

Anyone trying to block Donald is a daunting task for anyone. There shouldn’t be any repercussions for not doing your job against arguably the best defender in the game.

Garcia’s Achieving Story

Garcia wasn’t considered a starter for 2021. The veteran has shown to be versatile this season, starting at center in place of the injured Rodney Hudson for two games and grabbing the right guard spot during the middle of the season.

“I’m not a guy that’s worried about starting,” Garcia said. “I’m just trying to do my job and earn the trust of my coaches and teammates around me. I try to play the level of execution and intensity the guys around me play at. We have a strong unit, and I didn’t want to be a weak link on the line.”

The 30-year-old was drafted by the Denver Broncos and played there for four years before signing with the Cardinals in 2019. Garcia didn’t start in any of the first two seasons with the Cards. Fast forward to 2021, Garcia allowed just one sack in 437 playing snaps this season before the Rams matchup.

And it wasn’t just Garcia who struggled against the Rams. Left guard Sean Harlow had difficulties as well as left tackle D.J. Humphries.

Garcia certainly has the capabilities of regaining his confidence and becoming a bright spot again for the offensive line.