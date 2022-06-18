Cardinals Urged to Sign Ex-Browns Starting Center

It still remains unclear as to why Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson was absent from the team’s mandatory minicamps this week.

Sixth-round rookie Lecitus Smith and left guard Justin Pugh took reps at center in Hudson’s absence. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hudson’s absence was unexcused. Kingsbury wouldn’t go into detail on Hudson.

“Yeah, no update,” Kingsbury said. “We’re working through something with him. As soon as we know, we’ll have that update.”

Hudson, 32, appeared and started 12 games for the Cardinals in 2021 as he dealt with a ribs injury and a COVID stint. He has a base salary of $10.9 million this season and $8.3 million in 2023.

Jess Root of USA Today’s Cards Wire laid out possible options at the starting center position look like if Hudson doesn’t return to the team. Root brought the possbility of starting Pugh, offensive lineman Sean Harlow or free agent center Billy Price at center. The Cardinals visited Price in May.

Root also pitched the idea for the Cardinals to sign free agent JC Tretter. Root said, “Tretter was released by the Browns this offseason after being their starting center for five seasons. He missed only one game in five seasons.”

Tretter’s Recent History

After playing for the Green Bay Packers from 2013 to 2017, Tretter signed a three-year, $16 million contract in 2017. Tretter was released by the Browns in 2022 after signing a three-year extension, $32 million extensions in 2019.

Tretter is arguably the best center available in the free-agent market. He had a 78.7 PFF grade in 2021 and allowed just one sack on 1,039 snaps. Tretter’s grade was the fifth-highest grade for any Browns player in 2021. The Browns releasing Tretter had more to do with financials than his level of play.

While the veteran center is set to enter his age-31 season, availability hasn’t been a problem. Tretter has appeared in 16 games in each of the last five seasons.

Any team signing Tretter would be getting a leader as he’s served as the NFL Players Association president since 2020.