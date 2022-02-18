Charles Barkley Gives Brutally Honest Advice to Cardinals’ Kyler Murray

After Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took to social media on February 14 to combat ESPN’s Chris Mortensen’s reports, the chatter surrounding the 24-year-old has calmed down slightly.

It was reported on February 16 by Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro that he’s heard that Murray regrets his Instagram scrubbing.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

The Cardinals will be entering a key 2022 season with Murray entering his fourth year in the league. While he’s up for a contract extension, Lamar Jackson was drafted in 2018 and still hasn’t received a new contract, who’s a former MVP.

There’s nothing but time in the offseason as we’re six-plus months away from seeing regular-season games. Until then, people will have their opinions on the Cardinals’ signal-caller.

A big-time personality gave his thoughts on the Murray situation.

NBA Legend Gives Words of Wisdom

NBA Hall-of-Famer and TNT personality Charles Barkley always has a knack for his flamboyant and confident behavior. Cardinals fans should know Barkley has a history with Arizona as he was a former MVP and four-time All-Star with the Phoenix Suns.

The 58-year-old also lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. Barkley was on “The Rich Eisen Show,” hosted by Rich Eisen’s wife, Suzy Shuster. Knowing that he’s a Phoenix guy, Shuster asked Barkley what his thoughts were on the Murray Instagram fiasco.

First, Barkley had choice words on his opinion of social media.

“Well, you know I hate social media,” said Barkley. “Listen, all those losers on social media, they have one thing in common — they’re not working. They just sit around talking about other people. They’re just losers.”

Then, Barkley brought guidance for the 24-year-old quarterback.

“I live in Arizona,” Barkley said. “The first question Kyler Murray has to ask himself: ‘Is the criticism fair?’ You can’t overreact when you’re a great player. As great players, we’re not all perfect. The first thing you have to ask is: ‘Is what they’re saying about me true?’ He has to look at himself in the mirror. He can call it nonsense. I saw his statement. But as a player, the first thing you have to say to yourself and Dr. J [Julius Erving] taught me this while I was first becoming a star. The game changes and he said, ‘Charles, don’t ever overreact, look in the mirror and say, is the criticism fair?’. And Kyler Murray has to do that. ”





Play



Video Video related to charles barkley gives brutally honest advice to cardinals’ kyler murray 2022-02-18T15:59:40-05:00

The vocal personality recently made headlines on February 15 when asked by Sports Media Watch about his future with TNT’s Inside the NBA.

“It’s been a great, great thing. I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract,” Barkley said according to the Dallas Morning News. “And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.”

Barkley added he’s not entirely sure of what to believe when it comes to the Cardinals franchise quarterback.

“I don’t know Kyler Murray,” said Barkley. “I never met him. If I wanted to know anything about the organization, I would probably call the great Larry Fitzgerald. Even though he didn’t play this year, he’s been around the last couple of years and I’d ask him off the record about Murray personally. I know what I’m reading, but I don’t know what’s true.”

Respected Writer Talks Murray

NBC’s Mike Florio touched base with Charean Williams, who’s covered the NFL for 28 years and writes for Pro Football Talk. They discussed the QB carousel that can take place in the 2022 offseason.





Play



Video Video related to charles barkley gives brutally honest advice to cardinals’ kyler murray 2022-02-18T15:59:40-05:00

Williams was asked if Murray will be a Cardinal in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“That’s a tough one based on what we’ve seen this offseason. Yeah I think he is but it’s obvious that something’s up with him. Whether it’s a new contract and the Cardinals have said ‘nah, we’re going to wait another year to see what you do.’ I think he’s back but I’m not 100% sold on that.

Florio wasn’t a fan of Mortensen’s anonymous sources report on the day of the Super Bowl.

“I still have a problem with the reporting of strong negative opinions, like self-centered and immature and finger-pointing,” said Florio. “Because surely not everyone feels that way.”