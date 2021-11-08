Insider Reveals Injury Update on Cardinals’ Chase Edmonds

The injury concerns go from bad to worse on offense for the Arizona Cardinals. In the early part of the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers, running back Chase Edmonds hurt his ankle and never returned.

That was a sign of things to come.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Edmonds is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain. Normally, an injury of that magnitude will force an injured reserve list stint.

#AZCardinals RB Chase Edmonds is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said, bringing a stint on short-term IR into play if today’s MRI confirms. He hurt his ankle on the 1st play, and high-ankle is worst-case. Generally, these injuries knock players out 4-6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms that further testing will be revealed for Edmonds on November 8.

Cardinals believe RB Chase Edmonds suffered a sprained ankle Sunday and he is set to undergo further testing today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

Whether it’s COVID or injury-related, the Cardinals seem to have had the worst luck imaginable. Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, J.J. Watt, Maxx Williams, Rodney Hudson and even their head coach Kliff Kingsbury have all received their brunt of the long football season.

This only adds to the “next man up” mentality for the 8-1 Cardinals. After Edmonds left the game, Arizona’s offense soared with backup quarterback Colt McCoy and 1B running back James Conner, who accumulated 173 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

With Edmonds’ potential absence, this paves the way for a local fan favorite.

Depth Continues to Make Huge Difference

The team battled through enormous injuries and remained resilient, beating the 49ers on the road 31-17. Guys who don’t normally get the playing time stepped up and fought through adversity.

Conner’s been the classic goal line, short-yardage back for Arizona and has been a bulldozer in that role this season. He took it up a notch when given the lead-back role, rushing for 96 yards and 77 receiving yards.

So who else stepped up? Their third running back on the depth chart, Eno Benjamin.

The 22-year-old and former local Arizona State Sun Devil scored his first NFL touchdown in his career.

Benjamin ran for 21 yards and trucked former Cardinal CB Dre Kirkpatrick during the process.

Making the 1st career TD one to remember 💪@EnoB x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/ZkXXC1rjYZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

Benjamin was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. He credited a fellow teammate on the TD run.

“We also had Antoine Wesley come and crack one of the linebackers which kind of sprang it open and put me on the corner being Dre, which led to the touchdown on that run,” said Benjamin.

Both performances show how impactful Arizona’s depth pieces truly are. McCoy