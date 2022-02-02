Analyst Links Cardinals to Potential ‘Game-Changer’ Free Agent TE

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be running it back with soon-to-be fourth-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury after making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

There will be a lot of attention on what the team does offensively in the 2022 offseason. Wide receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green, running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds and tight ends Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams are all free agents.

That’s two free-agent players in the 2021 Cardinals wide receiver, running back and tight end groups.

The Cardinals are still projected to have just $5.3 million in cap space for 2022. That means cutting players, restructuring contracts and letting key players leave in free agency is always in play.

Providing Kyler Murray with sufficient talent around him will always be the goal for the Cardinals. An analyst linked an intriguing free-agent tight end to the team in the desert.

Analyst Thinks Young TE Will ‘Surge’

The Cardinals would of course welcome back Ertz to the mix. Kingsbury raved about Ertz’s abilities on January 13.

“He’s such a steady presence. He’s always where he should be at the right time,” said Kingsbury. “He’s got a great feel for route running, creating separation, and it’s been pretty impressive the trust that Kyler and him have developed in such a short time. Really impressed how he’s been able to pick up the system, been able to operate like he’s played in it for 10 years.”

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote a piece on February 1 titled “NFL Free Agents Who Could Blow Up on New Teams in 2022.”

Knox touched on seven players who could surge on new teams in 2022 and Browns tight end David Njoku in his article.

Knox linked the Cardinals and Chargers as two possible teams for Njoku’s services:

The 29th pick in the 2017 draft, Njoku has had a couple of good seasons—475 receiving yards this year and 639 in 2018 with four touchdowns apiece—but he’s never emerged as a star. That could change in a more prolific passing offense and with a less crowded tight end room. Njoku split time with Harrison Bryant and two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper in 2021. Despite being a committee member, Njoku has expressed a desire to remain part of the Cleveland puzzle. However, landing with a tight end-needy team such as the Chargers or Cardinals—who could lose Zach Ertz via free agency—would be better for the 25-year-old’s stats and wallet over the long term. Njoku is a physical downfield target with the potential to be a game-changer. The Chargers know this firsthand after Njoku racked up 149 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 5.

The former first-round pick in 2017 had a career-high in catches with 58 in 2018 but has failed to reach over 40 catches in every other season. Njoku’s never had a catch percentage over 70 percent in any season and hasn’t caught five touchdowns in any year.

Njoku also expressed his love for the Browns after the 2021 season.

“I love it here to the core. I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career,” Njoku said, per Anthony Poisal of the team’s official website.

Despite Njoku’s inconsistencies, there should always be a market for tight ends with untapped potential. Two of Njoku’s four touchdowns in 2021 should have any team looking for his services.

Here is Njoku breaking a tackle against the Chargers after the catch for a 71-yard touchdown.

Baker Mayfield ➡️ David Njoku FOR 71 YARDS 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/AjKJYWJQ6f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

In Week 12, Njoku caught a low pass from Baker Mayfield with two defenders around him for a 20-yard touchdown.

Is Njoku to Arizona Plausible?

As Knox mentioned, Njoku has had to deal with competition from Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant for the last two seasons. It was hard for Njoku to have rhythm with Mayfield.

You can also make the case it was also hard to judge Njoku based on Mayfield’s play in 2021. While Mayfield suffered lingering injuries, he had a Pro Football Focus ranking of 63.6, which was ranked 30th of 38 quarterbacks. The Browns shipped Odell Beckham Jr. out in 2021 after his own father criticized the quarterback in which he reshared an anti-Mayfield video on social media.

The Cardinals were ranked ninth in yards per game in 2021. And that was with losing Murray for three games and DeAndre Hopkins out for seven games.

Njoku’s 6’4, 246-pound frame could work in Arizona. Just ask Maxx Williams, who caught 16 receptions in five games with the Cardinals before an ACL season-ending injury.

Arizona would love to bring back Ertz and Williams. But Njoku at his market value price of $6.9 million per season could entice a cap-stricken Cardinals team.