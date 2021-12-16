NFL Analyst Gives Eye-Opening Take on Cardinals Losing DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals just keep getting worse and worse news on their best wideout as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson report that DeAndre Hopkins will have surgery on his torn MCL.

Rapoport reported that his surgery would have a chance to return if the Cardinals advance deep in the playoffs. Contrary to Rapoport, Anderson reported that Hopkins is expected to miss two-to-four months and that the Cardinals don’t expect Hopkins back this season.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

The team hasn’t officially announced if Hopkins will undergo surgery. Remember, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said J.J. Watt would likely need surgery on his shoulder which never happened.

But we’re getting close to the playoffs and any mention of a second opinion after undergoing an MRI isn’t ideal. Hopkins looked to be in serious pain after falling on the ground during a jump ball in the end zone against the Los Angeles Rams. The star receiver didn’t play in the last possession.

With a win against the Detroit Lions on December 19, the Cardinals clinch a playoff berth.

It’s now looking like coach Kliff Kingsbury will have to ride the ship with Kyler Murray and the rest of his healthy wideouts.

Analyst Makes Striking Take

The Cardinals still lead the NFC West and have a fully operational unit. The team was 2-1 without not only Hopkins but Murray due to injuries during the season.

Fiery NFL analyst Kyle Brandt was on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was optimistic on the Cardinals’ chances without Hopkins.

“This to me is not a panic injury,” said Brandt. “Great player. I don’t panic when a team loses their wide receiver. If a team loses their All-Pro left tackle, if you lose your sack leader, if you lose your quarterback, of course. He’s {Hopkins} missed a lot of time this year and they’ve won without him.”

Brandt then gave an astonishing take on the injury matter.

“Never mind DeAndre if he’s done if you know the 2021 Cardinals, I’d rather keep James Conner than DeAndre Hopkins,” said Brandt. “It sounds dismissive towards DeAndre, he’s an amazing talent. They can go, they can play. They’ve got weapons, this team runs, they score and Kyler is going to do the Kyler thing.”

What do the #Cardinals need to do to be refreshed after losing WR DeAndre Hopkins?

@rachelbonnetta says "They're going to claw their way through. So I'm not entirely worried about this." pic.twitter.com/YoBsCRJOWe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 16, 2021

If someone told you that statement before the season, it’d be ludicrous. Conner had two straight declining seasons with the Steelers and Hopkins caught 115 receptions in 2020.

But after Chase Edmonds’ ankle injury, Conner has been a workhorse. He’s been a touchdown machine, totaling 16 touchdowns and also has a career-best 10.4 yards per reception. The Cardinals offense has shown to be balanced, passing 53 percent of the time.

As for Hopkins, it’s been an odd season. Hopkins has already missed three games with a hamstring and even before the injury, his targets were lower than usual. Hopkins only had three games with more than five receptions in the first seven weeks.

Rachel Bonnetta agreed with Brandt’s sentiment as well.

“They’re going to claw their way through,” said Bonnetta. “So I’m not entirely worried about this.”

Conner also suffered an injury late against the Rams but is day-to-day with an ankle injury. It’s extremely key for the Cardinals to take it easy on Conner as the playoffs are nearing, especially with Edmonds close to returning.

“We’ve played him too many snaps since Chase (Edmonds) has been out, but he’s held up and done a tremendous job with those opportunities,” Kingsbury said. “I think it will be good for James to get Chase back in there and take some of those snaps off of him.”

Analyst Less Optimistic

On the same segment of Good Morning Football, Former NFL player Shaun O’Hara was a little less hopeful on the Cardinals losing All-Pro Hopkins.

“Eight touchdowns, that production is going to be hard to reproduce. It’s all hands on deck. They’ve got to secure the bye, they’re playing the Cowboys, the Colts. That bye week could be crucial for getting Hopkins back.”

It’s true that Hopkins is a force when the Cardinals get into red zone opportunities. Hopkins caught his eighth touchdown against the Bears in Week 13 on a gorgeous 4th down catch.

Happy Victory Monday! Here's #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray connecting with WR DeAndre Hopkins for a 20-yard touchdown in a 33-22 win over the Bears. Both players missed the last three games with injuries. Happy to say THEY'RE BACK! 10-2 BABY!#RedSea🐦🏈 pic.twitter.com/IvT8ln3UX3 — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) December 6, 2021

There’s no doubt that losing Hopkins stings for the Cardinals. But it would easily sting more in 2020, with lesser weapons after Christian Kirk.

A.J. Green had the best game of 2021 against the Rams with 102 receiving yards. Kirk leads the team in receptions (53) and rookie Rondale Moore is just two receptions behind (51).

Murray knows how productive the receiver room has been in 2021.

“Freak injury, but the Cardinals have a deep receiver room,” said Murray. “A big hit no question but not every time you’re going to get to the end with your full army.”