NFL Medical Expert Refutes Reported Timeline on Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is surely out for the regular season as he needs surgery on a torn MCL, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Josina Anderson.

While the team hasn’t officially confirmed surgery for Hopkins, fellow teammate A.J. Green told the media that Hopkins was in Los Angeles to get his surgery.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Hopkins hurt his knee after crashing down in the red zone with two defenders draped on him.

Rapoport reported that Hopkins would have a chance to return if the Cardinals advance deep in the playoffs. However, Anderson reported that Hopkins is expected to miss two-to-four months and that the Cardinals don’t expect Hopkins back this season.

Neither are medical experts, which gives way to a person with the credentials to provide details on the injury matter.

Medical Insider Provides Timeline

Renowned pro football doctor David Chao, also known as ‘Pro Football Doc’, investigates and provides opinions on football injuries for major football players. He was a team doctor for the San Diego Chargers for 17 years.

In Hopkins’ case, Chao isn’t optimistic in terms of the All-Pro returning at any point in the 2021-2022 season.

“It is rare to need isolated MCL surgery, but it is also extremely optimistic to expect that at six weeks he would be ready to return fully,” said Chao. “Typically an isolated MCL surgery carries closer to a three-month timeline. This effectively ends his season although the Cardinals will presumably keep being optimistic to instill hope that their star WR will return. Expect him to be 100% healthy heading into training camp and the 2022 season.”

That would mean Chao agrees with Anderson’s timeline as opposed to Rapoport’s.

Josina timeline is correct. Season over.https://t.co/Pm5SGKHD6V — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 16, 2021

The Cardinals haven’t commented publicly on Hopkins as far as his timeline to return is concerned. The organization similarly kept information closed doors when it was reported that J.J. Watt needed surgery for his injured shoulder.

It’s obviously positive news that in the long-term, Hopkins should be ready for the 2022 season, as Chao alluded to.

But the possibility of playing in 2021 seems out-of-reach.

Star quarterback Kyler Murray knows the magnitude of losing the stud receiver but is fully aware of the depth in the desert.

“Obviously, that’s a big hit,” Murray told the media on December 16. “That’s a guy we all love and trust on the field … When I was out, he was out and the guys stepped up. I think that’s something that great teams do.”

Cardinals Lose Center

If you’ve been living under a rock, dozens of NFL players have been placed in COVID-19 protocols ahead of Week 15.

The Cardinals have dealt with COVID battles in the past, as they lost Chandler Jones, Zach Allen, A.J. Green and even coach Kliff Kingsbury this season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, starting center Rodney Hudson has been placed under the Reserve/COVID list. Hudson wasn’t at practice on December 16 nor on the team’s injury report. This is Hudson’s second appearance entering COVID-19 protocols, as he was placed on the list during training camp.

While it’s not official that Hudson will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, the Cardinals could start Max Garcia who’s been starting at right guard. That leaves second-year offensive lineman Josh Jones to slide in at right guard.

There’s no telling what will happen next, as COVID situations are running rampant throughout the league.