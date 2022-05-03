Analyst Calls for Cardinals to Trade DeAndre Hopkins to NFC Rival

It only took two days after the 2022 NFL draft for the Arizona Cardinals to receive devastating news.

That devastating news was the six-game suspension of DeAndre Hopkins for performance-enhancing substances on May 2.

Hopkins tweeted a statement, saying: “In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.

“I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened,” Hopkins continued. “But even as careful as I’ve been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it.”

The Cardinals already experienced what life would be like without Hopkins in 2021. Arizona went 1-4, including their playoff loss to the Rams, in Hopkins’ absence due to a season-ending knee injury.

Now, the Cardinals will be replacing wide receiver Christian Kirk, who left in free agency, with newly acquired wideout Marquise Brown. Coach Kliff Kingsbury will have to find a way to run the offense until Hopkins comes back after Week 6.

However, an analyst isn’t even privy to the idea of the Cardinals keeping Hopkins.

ESPN Analyst Floats Hopkins Trade

Former Detroit Lions quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky appeared on ESPN’s NFL Live and said the Cardinals trading Hopkins to the Green Bay Packers would make sense for both sides.

“The Packers should call Arizona,” Orlovsky said. “I said how are they (Cardinals) going to pay Hollywood Brown, who they’re going to because of the contract or because of the trade. They’re going to pay Kyler Murray and find a way to re-do DeAndre Hopkins (contract). You’re not going to be able to do all three. If I’m Arizona, I’m sitting here going, “‘I lose DeAndre Hopkins for a third of the season. This is a way for me to find a way to get your money off of my books.'” “And if I’m Green Bay and I can take a draft pick and send it to Arizona. I think his contract is $18 million this year so that’s a big number.”

Orlovsky continued, “If I was Green Bay, I’d be calling Arizona to see what it would cost to get DeAndre Hopkins and if I was Arizona, I would be thinking long and hard about making that deal.”

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes poured cold water on Orlovsky’s proposal.

“To do that sort of deal with one of the few contenders in the NFC would basically mean conceding or that they don’t think they’re a playoff team this season,” said Kimes. I don’t think given the head coach being on the hot seat, obviously, they were extended but that doesn’t mean much these days, that they’d be willing to do that.”

The Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021 for the first time since 2015. It’s as unlikely as it gets when it comes to the notion of the Cardinals trading Hopkins to an NFC contender like the Packers.

Can Cardinals Keep Murray, Hopkins & Brown for Future?

With all of the Kyler Murray contract offseason turmoil, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the team has been planning for the day it offers Murray an extension.

“Arizona, I’m told, has budgeted for having to re-sign Murray for a while now,” Fowler said on April 17. “They knew this day was coming, just probably a little earlier than they thought it would based on the pressure that Murray and his agent have put on things.”

Orlovsky touched on the fact that the Cardinals couldn’t pay all three in Hopkins, Murray and Brown. Arizona traded a first-round pick for Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. While Arizona will pay Brown just $2 million in 2022 and exercised his $13 million option in 2023, there’s a chance Brown could hold out in the future for an extension.

According to Over The Cap, the Cardinals will expect to have $48 million in cap space in 2023 and a whopping $176 million in cap space for the 2024 season. If the Cardinals extend Murray, it’s a discussion for another day when it comes to Hopkins and Brown’s contracts.

That discussion will start when Hopkins comes back after being suspended for the first six weeks of the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer wrote that Hopkins will be under a microscope in 2022, who will have missed 14 of the team’s previous 16 games. He will be 31-years-old in 2023 and is owed a non-guaranteed $19.45 million salary that year.

At the end of the day, the Cardinals trading Hopkins in 2022 seems ludicrous knowing the team’s playoff aspirations.