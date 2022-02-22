Is Josh Allen Recruiting Cardinals Offensive Playmaker?

It’s that time of the NFL season when people try to speculate where key free agents will end up based on any possible clue.

With the 2022 NFL league year officially starting on March 16, the Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of free agents to choose from, including a good portion of their own.

While the NFL’s legal tampering window doesn’t begin until March 14, that doesn’t apply to NFL players making pitches to free agents.

There’s speculation concerning one Cardinals key impending free agent who could be getting recruited by a star quarterback.

Allen & Cards Player Seen Vacationing

On February 20, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen vacationing with Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. The photos were shared on Instagram by Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Just your casual Josh Allen and Christian Kirk double date yesterday… #Bills pic.twitter.com/ksuyKGd50i — Dayle Forness (@FornessD_GGSN) February 21, 2022

Washington Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen was also on the trip. All three appear to be with their significant others. Similar to Kirk, Allen will also be set to be a free agent. The two were college teammates at Texas A&M in 2015.

Nevertheless, the talk of the photos and videos have been surrounding Kirk being possibly recruited by the Pro Bowl quarterback. Kirk had his best season in 2021 catching 77 passes for 983 yards and five touchdowns. His career season calls for a market value of $11.8 million a year according to Spotrac.

Bills fans certainly want Kirk to play alongside star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who caught three touchdowns in their playoff loss to the Chiefs.

I would LOVE Christian kirk on the @BuffaloBills next year. Big body wr in gabe Davis, prototype stefon digs and a BUUUUURNER in kirk going deep. Give Josh allen all the weapons please🙏🏻 https://t.co/7ZffyMNmCw — Casey (@skeeds24) February 21, 2022

Josh Allen on vacation with Christian Kirk 👀👀👀 #BillsMafia — Carly Flanigan (@carly_flanigan) February 21, 2022

The Bills will also have players to consider keeping or losing as Isaiah McKenzie, Emmanuel Sanders and Jake Kumerow are set to hit free agency. Slot receiver Cole Beasley could also be a cap casualty, which could give way to Kirk fulfilling the role.

While the Bills could create $37.5 million in cap space through contract restructures, they’re currently $6.3 million over the cap. Unless Kirk were to take a discount, plenty of other teams will have an advantage in the cap department. And that includes the Cardinals, who are just $813.3K over the cap with more than $40 million of cap space worth of potential restructures, per Cardinals’ reporter Darren Urban.

Kirk’s Decision Could Hinge on 24-Year-Old

The news surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray has calmed down slightly over the last week since he took to social media on February 14 to combat ESPN’s Chris Mortensen’s anonymous reports.

Still, there hasn’t been a solution to Murray’s social media scrubbing. On February 21, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said during The Rich Eisen Show that things “could get awkward” for the quarterback and the team.

Kirk will want to play with a quarterback of Murray’s caliber.

“Anytime you get to play with a quarterback like Kyler, you want to be a part of it,” Kirk told 12 News Phoenix on February 8. “My thing is always whenever I’m out there, I want to be the best that I can to help him along. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that’s the facts. And so, like I said, anytime you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that, you’re going to want to. It’ll definitely have a deciding factor.”

The Scottsdale native was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Arizona is all too special for the 25-year-old.

“I’ll always live here and I’m so prideful to be a part of such a great state and community that I’m never leaving no matter what,” Kirk said. “I know there’s speculation and fans are getting excited. But I’m just kind of enjoying my offseason right now and taking it one day at a time.”

Kirk won’t be the only offensive player heading into free agency. Pro Bowl running back James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Zach Ertz and A.J. Green will also be a part of the process.

Cardinals fans will just have to wait to see what happens.