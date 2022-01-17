Former Cardinals Great Shares Crucial Advice for Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are coming into their playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams with not as much playoff experience as their opponent. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray will be making their playoff debuts in the third year of their professional football careers.
For the Cardinals, it will be the third game against the Rams, who split the season series but lost their last game in a similar Monday night environment.
ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!
Only this time, it’s win or go home.
A former Cardinals quarterback talked about the game’s magnitude and gave guidance to the third-year quarterback.
Murray Receives Advice
The Cardinals are set to play their first game in the playoffs since 2015. Three-time Pro Bowler Carson Palmer knows a thing or two of what the playoffs are all about. Palmer took the Cardinals to the Championship game in 2015 before losing to the NFC Champion Carolina Panthers.
The now-retired Palmer hasn’t shied away from giving criticism to Murray. After the Cardinals’ loss to the Detroit Lions, Palmer addressed concerns about Murray on the “Dave Pasch Podcast.”
“The thing that concerns me is some of the leadership deficiencies that I have seen,” Palmer said. “Some of the body language that I have seen from Kyler. When you are down in Detroit, even though you are faking it, you need to keep a rah rah face on. There’s just certain things you need to do as a quarterback that he’s still young, he’s still learning, he’s still working his way through.”
Palmer spent his last five seasons with Arizona, throwing for 105 touchdowns in his tenure and was put in the Cardinals Ring of Honor in 2019.
Palmer has been in situations like this before in his career. He spoke on Arizona Sports 98.7 Big Red Rage show on January 13 about what Murray needs to do in his first playoff game.
“You’ve just got to go in with confidence and you’ve got to go in and lead because there are a lot of guys who are nervous, they’re worried, it’s their first postseason game,” Palmer said. “And you just need to be there for those guys and lead.”
Murray also has to keep others in check as well, according to Palmer.
“You just have to do your job, one play at a time, and make sure you keep all those guys’ eyes in the huddle focused,” Palmer said. “Especially the younger guys, and find a way to get a win. It’s a rivalry game and it’s a playoff game. So there’s a little extra on it. Just find a way to win.”
Arizona started the season 7-0, then was 10-2 before ending the season 11-6. The Cardinals hope this playoff game is the first of many for 24-year-old Murray.
Palmer’s Advice for Offense
Kingsbury has acknowledged that the negative plays on offense have been detrimental in the team’s struggles.
“It’s just a matter of focus and doing things right consistently,” said Kingsbury.
Palmer shared his thoughts on how the Cardinals’ offense can be effective on the Wolf & Luke show.
“You’ve got to find a way to run it,” said Palmer. The better job they do running the football, the better the play-action is. Ever since we lost DeAndre Hopkins, everything’s really changed and Kyler hasn’t really had that safety valve. It’s important that the offensive one wins the line of scrimmage and hopefully, Conner is back and healthy and Edmonds is running like he can.”
Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Conner and Edmonds are expected to play. Both have suffered injuries in the final stretch of the regular-season games.
Edmonds missed the Week 18 meeting against the Seattle Seahawks, but gave an optimistic outlook on his situation.
“I’m feeling good to go,” Edmonds said on January 13. “I’ll be out there Monday night. ‘No. 2’ will be suited up. I practiced (Thursday), and everything felt pretty good. We still have a couple of days until Monday, so I’ll be able to keep healing my body.”
MAGA 2022 !!!
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.NETCASH1.Com