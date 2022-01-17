Former Cardinals Great Shares Crucial Advice for Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are coming into their playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams with not as much playoff experience as their opponent. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray will be making their playoff debuts in the third year of their professional football careers.

For the Cardinals, it will be the third game against the Rams, who split the season series but lost their last game in a similar Monday night environment.

Only this time, it’s win or go home.

A former Cardinals quarterback talked about the game’s magnitude and gave guidance to the third-year quarterback.

Murray Receives Advice

The Cardinals are set to play their first game in the playoffs since 2015. Three-time Pro Bowler Carson Palmer knows a thing or two of what the playoffs are all about. Palmer took the Cardinals to the Championship game in 2015 before losing to the NFC Champion Carolina Panthers.

The now-retired Palmer hasn’t shied away from giving criticism to Murray. After the Cardinals’ loss to the Detroit Lions, Palmer addressed concerns about Murray on the “Dave Pasch Podcast.”

“The thing that concerns me is some of the leadership deficiencies that I have seen,” Palmer said. “Some of the body language that I have seen from Kyler. When you are down in Detroit, even though you are faking it, you need to keep a rah rah face on. There’s just certain things you need to do as a quarterback that he’s still young, he’s still learning, he’s still working his way through.”

Palmer spent his last five seasons with Arizona, throwing for 105 touchdowns in his tenure and was put in the Cardinals Ring of Honor in 2019.

Palmer has been in situations like this before in his career. He spoke on Arizona Sports 98.7 Big Red Rage show on January 13 about what Murray needs to do in his first playoff game.

“You’ve just got to go in with confidence and you’ve got to go in and lead because there are a lot of guys who are nervous, they’re worried, it’s their first postseason game,” Palmer said. “And you just need to be there for those guys and lead.”

Murray also has to keep others in check as well, according to Palmer.

“You just have to do your job, one play at a time, and make sure you keep all those guys’ eyes in the huddle focused,” Palmer said. “Especially the younger guys, and find a way to get a win. It’s a rivalry game and it’s a playoff game. So there’s a little extra on it. Just find a way to win.”

Arizona started the season 7-0, then was 10-2 before ending the season 11-6. The Cardinals hope this playoff game is the first of many for 24-year-old Murray.

Palmer’s Advice for Offense

Kingsbury has acknowledged that the negative plays on offense have been detrimental in the team’s struggles.