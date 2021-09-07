Simulator Has Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Surpassing NFC West QBs

The NFL season is days away and the Arizona Cardinals are days away from playing the Tennessee Titans.

Statistician Nate Silver’s company known as FiveThirtyEight came out with an article with 50,000 season simulations of the 2021 NFL season. Writer Neil Paine put out the piece and covered all the areas any NFL fan would love to know about the incoming season.

It doesn’t shock you that the predictions have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs with the highest “Elo” ratings. Elo is what FiveThirtyEight calls “a simple system that judges teams or players based on head-to-head results”.

The ratings take into account win probabilities, the difference in quality between each matchup involved, adjustments for changes at starting quarterback and the location of the matchup and travel distance and rest days.

There were a few Cardinals takeaways that could leave you dumbfounded.

Murray Beats Out NFC West QB’s

FiveThirtyEight has Kyler Murray ranked as the sixth-best quarterback in the league. That makes him better than Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, who was ranked 13th, and Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, who was ranked a staggering 17th.

There were plenty of reactions to Murray’s rank. But Ben Roethlisberger’s ranking in the top five stole the show.

Paine writes: “Elo rates Kyler Murray as the top QB in the whole division, and he could be even better with more protection up front.”

Now, there’s a lot to discuss. We’ve seen a third-year quarterback just recently in Josh Allen soar into the night sky. Allen was never a top 20 quarterback in his first two seasons. Murray was a middle-of-the-pack quarterback in 2020 at worst.

Allen did finally get his number one guy in Stefon Diggs in year three. Murray now has Hopkins for his second season. But, like Paine mentioned, adding protection mainly in Rodney Hudson is a difference-maker. The team also added wide receiver Rondale Moore in the draft and A.J. Green who could split WR2 duties with Christian Kirk and Moore. There’s plenty of optimism in Arizona’s offense.

Another takeaway is Wilson and Stafford’s low rankings. Last season in terms of EPA (Expected Points Added), Wilson was ranked fourth and Stafford was eighth. Maybe FiveThirtyEight is taking into account Stafford’s in his first season with McVay and Wilson’s first season with a new offensive coordinator.

Paine also said this about Stafford.

“A cynic would say Stafford led just one top-10 offense during his 11 years as Detroit’s primary starter.”

Take that as you will.

As for San Francisco 49er’s Jimmy Garoppolo’s ranking of 23rd, there isn’t more to be said. FiveThirtyEight is questioning whether Jimmy will last the whole year, just like many anticipate Trey Lance’s emergence.

NFC West Surprises

FiveThirtyEight has the Rams winning the NFC West. Paine brought up the Rams defense and improving the QB position as a reason why.

“L.A.’s defense, led by all-world DT Aaron Donald, already ranked first in EPA last season, so an improved offense could have the Rams thinking about another Super Bowl run.”

Even another surprising prediction is the 49ers higher than the Seahawks.

“Our model thinks better health and a more favorable schedule will help the 49ers battle for the West’s top spot as well.”

It’s worth noting all four teams aren’t too far apart in terms of playoff percentage. The Rams are listed as a 62%, 49ers at 58%, Seahawks at 57% and the Cardinals at 36%. Paine touched upon the fact the Cardinals aren’t a typical fourth-place team. He also dropped a huge nugget in which their model has all four NFC West teams in Super Bowl territory.

“Likewise, future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt has the potential to help a defense that ranked 20th in EPA last season — if healthy (always an “if”). All four teams in the NFC West might have Super Bowl potential.”

It’s also worth noting they’re projecting three teams with 10 wins and the Cardinals with eight wins. So that should tell you they don’t think one team will run away with the division. That’s a promising aspect for any Cardinals fan out there. Other than the Eagles, no projected last-place team has a higher percentage to win the division than the Cardinals. And with their high projection of Kyler Murray, it isn’t crazy to think the Cardinals could make a run.