NFC Contender Named as Favorites to Trade for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

We went 21 days between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s contract-related news.

On March 24, Murray spoke about his great relationship with the Cardinals.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” said Murray. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

Three weeks later, it was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Cardinals have yet to offer Murray a new contract and that his agent pulled his opening contract proposal.

This situation comes at a time when the QB market is through the roof. Pelissero brought up the fact that Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr have signed contract extensions worth $40 million or more in the past month.

With Murray’s salary at $5.5 million in 2022, Pelissero thinks, “it’d be a surprise if he plays on that deal.”

Four QBs – Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr – have signed contract extensions worth $40 million or more in the past month as the market continues to go up. Murray is due about $5.5 million in 2022, and it’d be a surprise if he plays on that deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

The Cardinals have shown no desire to trade the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, per Pelissero.

That doesn’t mean sportsbooks won’t have an opinion on the matter.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Oddsmakers Speculate Murray’s Next Destination

Oddschecker revealed on April 14 that the Dallas Cowboys are the current favorites to trade for Murray this offseason.

The Cardinals are still sitting pretty with an “implied chance” of 83.3% that Murray will play in Arizona in 2022. However, the Cowboys have an 11.1% chance of landing Murray, which would mean, of course, trading for the quarterback.

Murray has ties with Texas as he grew up in Allen, Texas and was a high school football standout. In college, he played for Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. He is also 9-0 at AT&T Stadium dating back to high school and college. The Cardinals have defeated the Cowboys in 2020 and 2021, including a 38-10 thrashing of America’s Team on Monday Night Football last season.

The Cardinals’ inaction in offering Murray a new deal has other teams “monitoring” the situation. But logic should prevail when it comes to the Cowboys being suggested as a suitor for the 24-year-old. The Cowboys signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year contract extension worth $160 million in 2021. While Prescott didn’t make the Pro Bowl in 2021, he still threw 37 touchdowns and got the Cowboys a division title.

Heavy on Cowboys writer Evan Reier gave his thoughts on the Cowboys betting odds speculation.

“The Cowboys could have the edge in a potential race for Murray if the relationship between the team and quarterback Dak Prescott sours, but that seems unlikely given that Prescott arguably is coming off the strongest season of his six-year career, one in which he was runner-up in Comeback Player of the Year voting.”

You can make the case Prescott had a better season than Murray in 2021. Murray and Prescott both threw 10 interceptions, but the Dallas quarterback played two more games. An ankle injury plagued Murray, who had to miss three games.

Next Betting Landing Spot Seems More ‘Logical’

According to Oddschecker, the Atlanta Falcons are next in line as they have a 9.1% chance to land Murray.

The Falcons traded long-time quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason and would then sign Marcus Mariota, who’s perceived to be the starter. Atlanta was a finalist for Watson in March, so any star quarterback that’s available would certainly tickle the Falcons’ fancy.

Still, there are cap challenges for the Falcons to sign Murray and then build around the quarterback. But the team was in the Watson waters and would certainly find any way to attain any stud quarterback. The Falcons could trade their eighth overall pick and more if Murray were to ever be available before the draft.

This is all conjecture. It is uncommon historically for quarterbacks to reach extensions before the draft. Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers brought up that the deals for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were made in June or later in their respective extension years.

Interesting Cardinals are perceived to be dragging their feet in extending Murray. In recent history, similar QB deals typically haven’t been reached pre-draft.

Mahomes — signed in July.

Allen — August

Goff — September

Wentz — June — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) April 14, 2022

It would be extremely wise to lock up the 2019 No. 1 overall pick who has gotten the team to increase in wins each season.

At the end of the day, it should be “when”, not “if” when it comes to the Cardinals giving the young quarterback a contract extension.