NFL Analyst Sounds Off Over Cardinals ‘Organizational Collapse’

There’s plenty of blame to go around over the Arizona Cardinals loss in the playoffs to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.

All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt didn’t mince words when looking back at the season.

“It was a massive failure, from what we were capable of doing, to what we showed we can do, to today,” said Watt. “There is no other way to describe it.”

Fellow defensive lineman Zach Allen agreed with Watt’s sentiment.

“I think J.J. said it pretty well,” said Allen. “Obviously, we’re pretty upset. I think the way we’ve got to handle it is to just take it into the offseason as motivation.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury deserve their scrutiny. Murray had one of the worst performances of his career, recording a 40.9 passer rating and two interceptions, including a dumbfounding pick-six from his own endzone. Meanwhile, Kingsbury continues to show late-season collapses that have stemmed since his college coaching days at Texas Tech.

Kliff Kingsbury's end to the season as a head coach… Texas Tech:

• '13: lost 5 of 6

• '14: lost 4 of 6

• '15: lost 4 of 6

• '16: lost 6 of 8

• '17: lost 6 of 8

• '18: lost 5 of 5 Cardinals:

• '19: lost 7 of 9

• '20: lost 5 of 7

• ‘21: lost 5 of 6 pic.twitter.com/t7e0C1rWC7 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2022

But there is a bigger picture that one NFL analyst touched upon the day after the Cardinals’ miserable playoff performance.

Analyst Gives Deeper Dive into Cards Problems

Usually, ESPN’s First Take can create chaos with hot takes and hysteria that can come out of the mouth of sports personality Stephen A. Smith and other guests.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes was brought onto the show and gave her opinion on the Cardinals’ issues.

Kimes, of course, has put blame on Kingsbury and Murray. But there’s a hierarchy problem in Arizona according to Kimes.

“The fact that they’re so dependent on a single wide receiver I believe is an indictment on not only their offensive system but the entire roster,” said Kimes. “We try to blame one person after a collapse like this. This was an institutional failure. We saw a quarterback who was panicking under pressure, a head coach that took too long to make adjustments when his offensive line was getting obliterated and a roster that lacked depth. And I want to key in on that and the job that Steve Keim has done.”

Kimes called out general manager Steve Keim, who’s held the position in Arizona since 2013.

“I saw a lack of depth,” Kimes continued. “You saw it with the offensive line. You saw it in the wide receiver group. You saw it in the secondary, at linebacker, going back-to-back with those off-ball linebackers who couldn’t even see the field because they didn’t trust them to stop the run. That’s what concerns me so much about this team going forward, going back to the original question about their ceiling. I look at this roster and I don’t see them getting any better and that’s a problem.”

Arizona’s meltdown last night can’t be pinned solely on Kyler, or Kliff: It was an organizational collapse—and revealed the team’s lack of depth. pic.twitter.com/AiDrb4p2X7 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 18, 2022

Arizona was absolutely manhandled in the trenches against the Rams, especially on offense. Right guard Max Garcia was exposed by the Rams pass rush, who had a 14.9 pass-blocking grade per PFF.

The Cardinals also could’ve done more addressing the cornerback position, only adding 31-year-old Malcolm Butler in the offseason before retiring in August and injury-prone Robert Alford, who played well before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14.

But the biggest flops have to be drafting linebackers in back-to-back years in the first round in Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins. Simmons showed flashes here and there in 2021, but wasn’t consistent enough on the field and was used in coverage more often than not. Collins wasn’t even a factor and only had eight snaps in the Wild Card game.

Kimes acknowledged that the Cardinals had a peak with DeAndre Hopkins. But you can’t solely rely on one player who’s not the quarterback in the NFL.